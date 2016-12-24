Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) (17224 Views)

Lol...



Africa's best make up artiste, Onilogbo Hakeem Effect is at it again...

The award-winning artiste transformed his partner Eki Osagie to look like President Muhammadu Buhari’s doppelganger in Aso villa.



He shared the hilarious videos and photos on his social media page to wish his fans a Happy New Year and also to showcase the awards he had received over the years.



Watch Video HERE:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOrzf2Ej786/







2 Likes

ok....

IDGAF crew coming soon 3 Likes

the IDGAF crew are seriously making nairaland boring... if you dont have anything to say remain silent. over to the topic: hakeem really did a great job 44 Likes 4 Shares

This guy is damn good.... representing the Oduduwa republic 28 Likes

Dayuum! This dude is good! 8 Likes

Wow













This guy is good 4 Likes

Wow!!!! 4 Likes

From someone who claimed to have learned this kind of transformation online, this is indeed a job well done Hakeem 5 Likes

U sure say no be buhari be that?? Good job. 5 Likes

He try! 1 Like

Wow 2 Likes

Nice.



Good Job. 2 Likes

wow 2 Likes

wow this is commendable, but the woman should not dare to go out like that o, Nigerians are angry dem go don stone her finish before dem no sey no b Baba 32 Likes

nice one 2 Likes





This face could impersonate Buhari easily! Incredible!!!This face could impersonate Buhari easily! 2 Likes

beautydutch:

the IDGAF crew are seriously making nairaland boring... if you dont have anything to say remain silent. over to the topic: hakeem really did a great job kaziblake:

This Idgf crew are actually senseless..pls this is new year, we don't wanna see any of those rubbish here.. we don't give a fvck about what you say!. too bad your words won't make us give a fvck.just not yet. this is January 3rd. its too early to be giving a FVCK! kaziblake last time I checked naira land was not your family property so please if the both of you don't mind

>>.

.

.

. we don't give a fvck about what you say!. too bad your words won't make us give a fvck.just not yet. this is January 3rd. its too early to be giving a FVCK! kaziblake last time I checked naira land was not your family property so please if the both of you don't mind>>. 16 Likes

This Idgf crew are actually senseless..pls this is new year, we don't wanna see any of those rubbish here.. 1 Like

This guy is so talented! Good work bro!



I just hope Buhari's men won't go after Hakeem for this coz they may claim impersonation. 3 Likes

Nice work 1 Like

Osibanjo nko.. 7 Likes

The guy sabi 2 Likes

2017 is going to be very exciting... lollz 1 Like

No Bleep given. Abeg make I continue dey watch my porn. 6 Likes

Bubu will be quite shocked 2 Likes

I want to transform Estharfabian into Monica Lewinski, take her to New York and have her stand in front of the Clinton family home. I want to see if Hillary will whip out her gun and fire at her. Learning is so much fun. 1 Like 1 Share

Jonathan next...

Let him come and make me look like Donald trump, so I can enter obago..what am I saying sef? The dude is talented 1 Like

ishowdotgmail:

This guy is damn good.... representing the Oduduwa republic meaning? meaning? 1 Like 1 Share

Follow him on instagram and see wonders... hakeem effect is the name...that guy is too good 1 Like