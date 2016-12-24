₦airaland Forum

Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by PapiNigga: 2:18pm
Lol...

Africa's best make up artiste, Onilogbo Hakeem Effect is at it again...
The award-winning artiste transformed his partner Eki Osagie to look like President Muhammadu Buhari’s doppelganger in Aso villa.

He shared the hilarious videos and photos on his social media page to wish his fans a Happy New Year and also to showcase the awards he had received over the years.

Watch Video HERE:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOrzf2Ej786/



http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/look-at-what-ace-artiste-hakeem-effect.html?m=1

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by PapiNigga: 2:19pm

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 2:20pm
ok....
IDGAF crew coming soon

3 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by beautydutch(f): 2:27pm
the IDGAF crew are seriously making nairaland boring... if you dont have anything to say remain silent. over to the topic: hakeem really did a great job

44 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:33pm
This guy is damn good.... representing the Oduduwa republic

28 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:33pm
Dayuum! This dude is good!

8 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 2:43pm
Wow






This guy is good

4 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:43pm
Wow!!!!

4 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:43pm
From someone who claimed to have learned this kind of transformation online, this is indeed a job well done Hakeem smiley

5 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Silentscreamer(f): 2:43pm
U sure say no be buhari be that?? Good job.

5 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:44pm
He try!

1 Like

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by vicoloni(m): 2:44pm
Wow

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by AntiWailer: 2:44pm
Nice.

Good Job.

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by misspicy(f): 2:45pm
wow

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Aregs(m): 2:45pm
wow this is commendable, but the woman should not dare to go out like that o, Nigerians are angry dem go don stone her finish before dem no sey no b Baba

32 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 2:45pm
nice one undecided undecided undecided

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Elxandre(m): 2:45pm
Incredible!!! shocked

This face could impersonate Buhari easily!

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by richdollar: 2:45pm
beautydutch:
the IDGAF crew are seriously making nairaland boring... if you dont have anything to say remain silent. over to the topic: hakeem really did a great job
kaziblake:
This Idgf crew are actually senseless..pls this is new year, we don't wanna see any of those rubbish here..
we don't give a fvck about what you say!. too bad your words won't make us give a fvck.just not yet. this is January 3rd. its too early to be giving a FVCK! kaziblake last time I checked naira land was not your family property so please if the both of you don't mind
>>.
.
.
.

16 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by kaziblake(f): 2:45pm
This Idgf crew are actually senseless..pls this is new year, we don't wanna see any of those rubbish here..

1 Like

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Olubukola16(f): 2:45pm
This guy is so talented! Good work bro!

I just hope Buhari's men won't go after Hakeem for this coz they may claim impersonation.

3 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by hasmuz(m): 2:45pm
Nice work

1 Like

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by ringi82(m): 2:45pm
Osibanjo nko..

7 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by LegendaryArnold(m): 2:45pm
The guy sabi cool

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by vicola0281: 2:45pm
2017 is going to be very exciting... lollz

1 Like

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by 5starmilitant: 2:46pm
No Bleep given. Abeg make I continue dey watch my porn.

6 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Danpotter(m): 2:46pm
Bubu will be quite shocked

2 Likes

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by Haute: 2:46pm
I want to transform Estharfabian into Monica Lewinski, take her to New York and have her stand in front of the Clinton family home. I want to see if Hillary will whip out her gun and fire at her. Learning is so much fun. grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by femi4(m): 2:46pm
Jonathan next...
Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by iamteegee: 2:46pm
Let him come and make me look like Donald trump, so I can enter obago..what am I saying sef? The dude is talented

1 Like

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by muller101(m): 2:46pm
ishowdotgmail:
This guy is damn good.... representing the Oduduwa republic
meaning?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by eezomatic: 2:46pm
Follow him on instagram and see wonders... hakeem effect is the name...that guy is too good

1 Like

Re: Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) by harrowmykel: 2:46pm
Booked!!! tongue

