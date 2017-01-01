Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home (22784 Views)

Basketmouth Celebrates With Friends After Robbery Incident In His Lekki Home / Beggars Besiege Davido's Lekki Home (Photos) / 6 Hottest Asoebi Styles Of Funke Akindele (SEE PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Amen Estate is a vast area of land owned by Lagos businessman and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi. Funke’s new home Is called ‘Afin’ according to the architectural design It’s a 7 bed detached mansion that features airy terraces and casement windows



The home boasts of the finest porcelain and granite floor tiles, elegant POP ceilings, fully fitted kitchen with granite worktops, fitted wardrobes, jacuzzi steam bath with shower in the elegant master bedroom bath, and various other luxuries.







The house boasts of

– 7 en-suite bedrooms

– Study

– 5 receptions/lounges

– 7.5 bathrooms

– 4 balconies/terraces

– 2 Room Self contained BQ



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-funke-akindeles-multi-million.html Actress, Funke Akindele and Her husband, JJC yesterday held a house warming party in their new Lekki home. The house apparently, is located in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.. Inside Amen Estate to be precise.Amen Estate is a vast area of land owned by Lagos businessman and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi. Funke’s new home Is called ‘Afin’ according to the architectural design It’s a 7 bed detached mansion that features airy terraces and casement windowsThe home boasts of the finest porcelain and granite floor tiles, elegant POP ceilings, fully fitted kitchen with granite worktops, fitted wardrobes, jacuzzi steam bath with shower in the elegant master bedroom bath, and various other luxuries.The house boasts of– 7 en-suite bedrooms– Study– 5 receptions/lounges– 7.5 bathrooms– 4 balconies/terraces– 2 Room Self contained BQ 13 Likes 4 Shares

Lovely edifice.



My first FTC in 2017.



However, ........ 25 Likes 2 Shares





After all, Dangote, Adenuga, Tony Elumelu even Funke Akindele sef no get 2 heads.



Recession or no recession, baba God MUST answer our prayers IJN. Baba God will surely PICK OUR CALLS this year too.After all, Dangote, Adenuga, Tony Elumelu even Funke Akindele sef no get 2 heads.Recession or no recession, baba God MUST answer our prayers IJN. 36 Likes 3 Shares

k

Nice

Almost ftc... make I book space.. be back

Mama niyen

So d thing don turn real? Bt ds no be rent, i rejoice wt yu Jeni, dont forget Iya Sulia and baba Sulia in d village. Regards to Kiiki and Toyo. Congrats Suliya 12 Likes 1 Share

Kk

Good for her

This is cool

Zap crew. Food is ready. Which one be zap crew. I said f.uuu.ck crew. Change am again make I see. 4 Likes

She's earned it 1 Like

all those mumu wey she dey act for film...wey una dey laugh am



Na the fruit be this o



Those artiste smart in a mumuish way sha! 5 Likes

I thank God for her.



She is indeed a strong woman



Mine will come soon 5 Likes

Ibeju-lekki 1 Like

she is hard working. the house is nice

I'm very happy for her because she has come a long way from 'i need to know' but I'm also scared for her. I hope and pray her personal life doesn't come crashing again.



Congrats girl!!! 7 Likes

Hardwork pays...congratulations Jenifa 1 Like

God blessed her hustle! May God bless our hustle too

This structure, peace of mind and more I wish myself and all good hearted nairalanders this year in Jesus name Amen. 6 Likes 1 Share

Beaurivu

The house looks very lovely.

I love it

I am happy for you. I tap into this blessings. God will bless me with mine. 3 Likes

Fuvkgang 1 Like

hmmm... some people are just too lucky. remember me o lord



Hope you used genuine electrical products in this nice building

Heaven is real and fire is real too Nice one aunty funkeHope you used genuine electrical products in this nice buildingHeaven is real and fire is real too

even babes dey get house now and I'm still hustling...God biko change my story this year even babes dey get house now and I'm still hustling...God biko change my story this year