Actress, Funke Akindele and Her husband, JJC yesterday held a house warming party in their new Lekki home. The house apparently, is located in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.. Inside Amen Estate to be precise.
Amen Estate is a vast area of land owned by Lagos businessman and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi. Funke’s new home Is called ‘Afin’ according to the architectural design It’s a 7 bed detached mansion that features airy terraces and casement windows
The home boasts of the finest porcelain and granite floor tiles, elegant POP ceilings, fully fitted kitchen with granite worktops, fitted wardrobes, jacuzzi steam bath with shower in the elegant master bedroom bath, and various other luxuries.
The house boasts of
– 7 en-suite bedrooms
– Study
– 5 receptions/lounges
– 7.5 bathrooms
– 4 balconies/terraces
– 2 Room Self contained BQ
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Noblesoul123: 6:06pm
Lovely edifice.
My first FTC in 2017.
However, ........
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Aburi001: 6:06pm
Baba God will surely PICK OUR CALLS this year too.
After all, Dangote, Adenuga, Tony Elumelu even Funke Akindele sef no get 2 heads.
Recession or no recession, baba God MUST answer our prayers IJN.
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by wizzlyd(m): 6:06pm
k
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by princeonx: 6:06pm
Nice
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by NkayTiana(f): 6:06pm
Almost ftc... make I book space.. be back
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by avicenna1(m): 6:06pm
Mama niyen
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Vanpascore(m): 6:06pm
So d thing don turn real? Bt ds no be rent, i rejoice wt yu Jeni, dont forget Iya Sulia and baba Sulia in d village. Regards to Kiiki and Toyo. Congrats Suliya
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Prettyenit18(f): 6:06pm
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Engrobiorah(m): 6:07pm
Kk
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by free2ryhme: 6:07pm
Good for her
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by bigdeals: 6:07pm
This is cool
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by muller101(m): 6:07pm
Zap crew. Food is ready. Which one be zap crew. I said f.uuu.ck crew. Change am again make I see.
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Agulimah: 6:07pm
She's earned it
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Kelklein(m): 6:07pm
all those mumu wey she dey act for film...wey una dey laugh am
Na the fruit be this o
Those artiste smart in a mumuish way sha!
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by raphealolami(m): 6:07pm
I thank God for her.
She is indeed a strong woman
Mine will come soon
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by free2ryhme: 6:07pm
Ibeju-lekki
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by MrPetex(m): 6:07pm
she is hard working. the house is nice
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Sapphire86(f): 6:07pm
I'm very happy for her because she has come a long way from 'i need to know' but I'm also scared for her. I hope and pray her personal life doesn't come crashing again.
Congrats girl!!!
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by buddydoze(m): 6:08pm
Hardwork pays...congratulations Jenifa
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by greatgod2012(f): 6:08pm
God blessed her hustle! May God bless our hustle too
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by Sunnycliff(m): 6:08pm
This structure, peace of mind and more I wish myself and all good hearted nairalanders this year in Jesus name Amen.
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by mclorenzo(m): 6:08pm
Beaurivu
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by WebSurfer(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by NanciaKay(f): 6:08pm
The house looks very lovely.
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by smark61: 6:08pm
I love it
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by ekems2017(f): 6:08pm
I am happy for you. I tap into this blessings. God will bless me with mine.
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by bidexolumanish(m): 6:09pm
Fuvkgang
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by LadyBeee: 6:09pm
hmmm... some people are just too lucky. remember me o lord
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by kingdenny(m): 6:09pm
Nice one aunty funke
Hope you used genuine electrical products in this nice building
Heaven is real and fire is real too
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by EmekaBlue(m): 6:09pm
even babes dey get house now and I'm still hustling...God biko change my story this year
|Re: Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Lekki Home by joedams: 6:09pm
Ibeju lekki, Lekki phase 1, Lekki peninsula...the keyword there is lekki . So far we don't start referring to Epe as also lekki, No problem.
