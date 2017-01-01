Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) (3439 Views)

Miss Uche rocked hers on skirt over the weekend at #DaimondandHenry17 blissful wedding ceremony... & we likey!!!



Behold a new trend fellas!!!





Any dude in the house who will help us to volunteer as a bridesman Women always trying to compete with us men...Any dude in the house who will help us to volunteer as a bridesman 1 Like

This is what a VIP seat in the friendzone gifts you.. A female groomsman.. You know.. There's "man" after "groom" for a reason, and I'm not being sexist..







Or... This could just be one of his friends who became a transgender and the groom would feel bad if his buddy who's going through a phase didn't feature at his wedding..





Either way. This just reeks of awkward..







See ya mouth like this lady took groomsman duty to another level. You just dey showcase her 1 Like

She dope... 4 Likes 1 Share

OBTSubtle:

OBTSubtle:

Nah..... This is just a regular seat gift 1 Like 2 Shares

Won't be surprised to see bride's men anytime soon

Ftc maybe

Omalicha........... Fine babe.

I wonder how this is news worthy?

The world is spoiling, hmmmmm, upside down things.. Dont quote me or give tribal comments after me cos m so tired of Nairalanders and that new "give a fk" meme. When used properly, it's d bomb but we are beginning to over use it, no topic has really been spared!

Now this is getting boring. 1 Like

To be candid, I don't support this in any way.







but based on observations on first pix, that Olympus don serve for 'the 300' and has seen berra days! the tin don dey almost shake hands with the navel! the 'grooms-lady' is cute!but based on observations on first pix, that Olympus don serve for 'the 300' and has seen berra days! the tin don dey almost shake hands with the navel!

not nice

mengho:

Women always trying to compete with us men...

Any dude in the house who will help us to volunteer as a bridesman

Hope you know that, the adage that states..."anything a man can do, a woman can do also", can't be applied in revise.



If a woman does it, she will be greeted with compliments like...cute, great, sexy, amazing, etc; but if a man tries, he will labeled...gay, homo, gay, woman-wrapper, demonic, etc. Hope you know that, the adage that states..."anything a man can do, a woman can do also", can't be applied in revise.If a woman does it, she will be greeted with compliments like...cute, great, sexy, amazing, etc; but if a man tries, he will labeled...gay, homo, gay, woman-wrapper, demonic, etc.

mengho:

Women always trying to compete with us men...

Any dude in the house who will help us to volunteer as a bridesman



I am waiting for that time. Men should just leave the groommen work for women and become bridesmen. I am waiting for that time. Men should just leave the groommen work for women and become bridesmen.

linearity:





Hope you know that, the adage that states..."anything a man can do, a woman can do also", can't be applied in revise.



If a woman does it, she will be greeted with compliments like...cute, great, sexy, amazing, etc; but if a man tries, he will labeled...gay, homo, gay, woman-wrapper, demonic, etc.



That's why women have plenty things to their advantange. They just don't know how to use it fully.



Men can do it with swag sha. How about the guys just wear white kaftan or white suit and stand behind the woman and her wedding day. That's why women have plenty things to their advantange. They just don't know how to use it fully.Men can do it with swag sha. How about the guys just wear white kaftan or white suit and stand behind the woman and her wedding day.