|Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by CertifiedNaija(m): 6:55pm
Other ladies who had been on groomsman duties recently, have done that on trousers... but Miss Uche rocked hers on skirt over the weekend at #DaimondandHenry17 blissful wedding ceremony... & we likey!!!
Behold a new trend fellas!!!
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/this-lady-took-groomsman-duty-to.html?m=1
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by CertifiedNaija(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by mengho(m): 6:59pm
Women always trying to compete with us men...
Any dude in the house who will help us to volunteer as a bridesman
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by OBTSubtle: 7:00pm
This is what a VIP seat in the friendzone gifts you.. A female groomsman.. You know.. There's "man" after "groom" for a reason, and I'm not being sexist..
Or... This could just be one of his friends who became a transgender and the groom would feel bad if his buddy who's going through a phase didn't feature at his wedding..
Either way. This just reeks of awkward..
Uuh.. Why does the guy on the far right, look like Nnamdi kanu?
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by dovelike(f): 7:11pm
See ya mouth like this lady took groomsman duty to another level. You just dey showcase her
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by badassProdigy(m): 8:06pm
She dope...
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by badassProdigy(m): 8:09pm
OBTSubtle:
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by Friendzone: 8:16pm
OBTSubtle:
Nah..... This is just a regular seat gift
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by Princetee05(m): 9:40pm
Won't be surprised to see bride's men anytime soon
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by philtex(m): 10:03pm
Ftc maybe
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by 5starmilitant: 10:03pm
Omalicha........... Fine babe.
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by Noblesoul123: 10:04pm
I wonder how this is news worthy?
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by orjikuramo(m): 10:04pm
The world is spoiling, hmmmmm, upside down things.. Dont quote me or give tribal comments after me cos m so tired of Nairalanders and that new "give a fk" meme. When used properly, it's d bomb but we are beginning to over use it, no topic has really been spared!
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by Alasi20(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by SirJeffry(m): 10:05pm
Now this is getting boring.
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by TRADELYN: 10:07pm
To be candid, I don't support this in any way.
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by nwaanambra1: 10:08pm
the 'grooms-lady' is cute!
but based on observations on first pix, that Olympus don serve for 'the 300' and has seen berra days! the tin don dey almost shake hands with the navel!
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by Stupedinluv(f): 10:10pm
not nice
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by linearity: 10:11pm
mengho:
Hope you know that, the adage that states..."anything a man can do, a woman can do also", can't be applied in revise.
If a woman does it, she will be greeted with compliments like...cute, great, sexy, amazing, etc; but if a man tries, he will labeled...gay, homo, gay, woman-wrapper, demonic, etc.
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by VictorRomanov: 10:13pm
mengho:
I am waiting for that time. Men should just leave the groommen work for women and become bridesmen.
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by VictorRomanov: 10:15pm
linearity:
That's why women have plenty things to their advantange. They just don't know how to use it fully.
Men can do it with swag sha. How about the guys just wear white kaftan or white suit and stand behind the woman and her wedding day.
|Re: Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) by mekuso89(m): 10:16pm
sexy
