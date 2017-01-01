₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by MissEdified(f): 8:37pm
Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is on his way to King Power Stadium after Leicester City reached an agreement with his club, KRK Genk on Tuesday evening.
The Premier League champions posted on their official website (lcfc.com) that: "Leicester City can today confirm that an agreement has been reached with KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Wilfred Ndidi."
The Nigerian international midfielder, 20, has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once a work permit has officially been granted. He will wear City’s no.25 shirt.
Wilfred makes the move to the Premier League after two years in Belgian football, having joined Genk on his 18th birthday following a successful trial with the club’s academy.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/leicester-city-sign-nigerian-midfielder.html
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by philtex(m): 9:58pm
Ftc
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by wise7(m): 9:58pm
Congrats.
Abeg nobody should talk about his real age
3 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Daniel058(m): 9:58pm
Cho! This guy don pass 20 years oo
I prophesy that many people commenting below will not even give a single FU-CK
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by muller101(m): 9:58pm
Really
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by onosprince(m): 9:59pm
This old man na 20 years, Na him be say me i be 10 years.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by profmsboi(m): 9:59pm
Cool.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by azimibraun: 9:59pm
He was signed for 15 million pounds. What Alexis Sanchez is worth.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by TeleboiZ005(m): 10:00pm
Okay...
I can c condom,so therefor,Fuvck is given!
Ndidi dont go and spoil ur career at EPL .....
I feel 4 Musa
Can u c me
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by robonski15(m): 10:00pm
Haba!!!!! 20 years old indeed..
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by lollypeezle(m): 10:00pm
20 years?
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Candycrusher(m): 10:00pm
Igbos sabi play football pass yoruba and hausa-fulani
2 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by 50shot: 10:01pm
please o somebody should come and give a pfork on these post
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Brightwood: 10:01pm
They are seeking a Kante replacement, Mendy is a far cry from the diminutive French, hopefully this new one will assist them.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by pendusky(m): 10:01pm
If I wan start football career pls what age will I start with sef? maybe 13
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by sanniabiola(m): 10:01pm
Uncle Ndidi, well, man must survive. Me am 16years seeing how 20yrs looks like
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Titilayodeji13(m): 10:01pm
Hopefully this will not be the last we will hear about him
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by drsteroid(m): 10:01pm
wish him all the best in d EPL...He is a versatile player
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Pavore9: 10:02pm
Wishing him the best in the premiership.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by stam101(m): 10:03pm
no be to come England begin dey for bench.. ndidi work hard o
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by theimmortals(m): 10:03pm
This one is 20years?
..
Change beings with me.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by texas1(m): 10:03pm
Good
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Omagzee(m): 10:03pm
20 ke, then I am still crawling na.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by boombay(m): 10:03pm
Candycrusher:
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by 5starmilitant: 10:04pm
why was Rianeri denying the transfer talks before?
Congratz Ndidi...........
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Catastrophe1: 10:04pm
Go and succeed son
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Mrvirgin: 10:06pm
We understand what the Whites dont understand about u bro. We dont need MRI scan. Congrats.
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Deapexboy(m): 10:07pm
They should leave d age we don't need it
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by andyanders: 10:08pm
How can this guy be 20yrs for God's sake? We are too much
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by wittytezzy(m): 10:08pm
lollypeezle:
Ehn football age na,
u seem not to get, to them their football age is their first child's real age. lol
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by Blackskinned: 10:09pm
I just hope he won't be like his hausa brother playing in that same team
|Re: Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi by charlesucheh(m): 10:11pm
So this Bros is 20years Old! Chai! Like make I tell my platoon members to Fire that your mouth wey u dey use LIE!!!
