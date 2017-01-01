Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Leicester City Signs Wilfred Ndidi (1928 Views)

Leicester City To Sign £15million Wilfred Ndidi In January / Ndidi Nwosu Wins Nigeria’s 5th Gold At Paralympic Games / Wilfred Agbonivbare Is Dead - Former Eagles Goalkeeper (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Premier League champions posted on their official website (lcfc.com) that: "Leicester City can today confirm that an agreement has been reached with KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Wilfred Ndidi."





The Nigerian international midfielder, 20, has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once a work permit has officially been granted. He will wear City’s no.25 shirt.



Wilfred makes the move to the Premier League after two years in Belgian football, having joined Genk on his 18th birthday following a successful trial with the club’s academy.



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/leicester-city-sign-nigerian-midfielder.html Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is on his way to King Power Stadium after Leicester City reached an agreement with his club, KRK Genk on Tuesday evening.The Premier League champions posted on their official website (lcfc.com) that: "Leicester City can today confirm that an agreement has been reached with KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Wilfred Ndidi."The Nigerian international midfielder, 20, has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once a work permit has officially been granted. He will wear City’s no.25 shirt.Wilfred makes the move to the Premier League after two years in Belgian football, having joined Genk on his 18th birthday following a successful trial with the club’s academy.

Ftc

Congrats.





Abeg nobody should talk about his real age 3 Likes





I prophesy that many people commenting below will not even give a single FU-CK Cho! This guy don pass 20 years oo

Really

This old man na 20 years, Na him be say me i be 10 years.

Cool.

He was signed for 15 million pounds. What Alexis Sanchez is worth.















I can c condom,so therefor,Fuvck is given!











Ndidi dont go and spoil ur career at EPL .....



I feel 4 Musa













Can u c me Okay...I can c condom,so therefor,Fuvck is given!Ndidi dont go and spoil ur career at EPL.....I feel 4 MusaCan u c me

Haba!!!!! 20 years old indeed..

20 years?

Igbos sabi play football pass yoruba and hausa-fulani 2 Likes

please o somebody should come and give a pfork on these post

They are seeking a Kante replacement, Mendy is a far cry from the diminutive French, hopefully this new one will assist them.

If I wan start football career pls what age will I start with sef? maybe 13

Uncle Ndidi, well, man must survive. Me am 16years seeing how 20yrs looks like

Hopefully this will not be the last we will hear about him

wish him all the best in d EPL...He is a versatile player

Wishing him the best in the premiership.

no be to come England begin dey for bench.. ndidi work hard o

This one is 20years?

..



Change beings with me.

Good

20 ke, then I am still crawling na.

Candycrusher:

Igbos sabi play football pass yoruba and hausa-fulani 1 Like

why was Rianeri denying the transfer talks before?

Congratz Ndidi...........

Go and succeed son

We understand what the Whites dont understand about u bro. We dont need MRI scan. Congrats.

They should leave d age we don't need it

How can this guy be 20yrs for God's sake? We are too much

lollypeezle:

20 years?





Ehn football age na,



u seem not to get, to them their football age is their first child's real age. lol Ehn football age na,u seem not to get, to them their football age is their first child's real age. lol

I just hope he won't be like his hausa brother playing in that same team





