|350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by abdulbaba200(m): 7:47am
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria has revealed that the corporation got applications from 350,000 Nigerians after it placed advertisement for employment opportunities.
http://tribuneonlineng.com/350000-job-seekers-applied-railway-jobs-nrc-md/
1 Like
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by PatrickOkunima(m): 8:10am
La Click, La ... You know the rest
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by JamieRocks(m): 8:27am
let's see the list of shortlisted candidates then
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by AssLeeKar: 9:23am
The Nigerian Government does not give a
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by kayusekay(m): 9:47am
When will they shortlist
1 Like
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Spainze007(m): 10:12am
@op, so...
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by busuyem: 10:20am
This people are pure liars. How could such a rejecting email address accept such large number of applications? imagine!
1 Like
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by tym92(m): 3:05pm
u mean it...
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Angelb4: 3:06pm
Buhari needs time...
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by MrMcJay(m): 3:06pm
AssLeeKar:
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by SexyNairalander: 3:07pm
booked
all this serial space bookers above me
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Libkid(m): 3:07pm
how did we get to this.are ppl really that unemployed ?? God help this country
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by herbeedar(m): 3:07pm
Watching in 3D
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by herbeedar(m): 3:08pm
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by herbeedar(m): 3:08pm
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Daslim180(m): 3:08pm
How much dem wan pay sef? Meanwhile.....
1 Like
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Ten12: 3:09pm
That is Real job creation by dis administration
1 Like
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Rizmo(m): 3:09pm
The suffering and plight of the Nigerian job seekers are worst than what this guy is going through.
1 Like
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by awoo47: 3:09pm
[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by nwosu35: 3:09pm
Make provisions for us and stop complaining. . . Thanks
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by paulbets: 3:09pm
The number seem quite Ok
In thoery more than half the applicant should get the job
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by segebase(m): 3:09pm
still don't giv a fvck
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by fatdick(m): 3:10pm
This means that 83.33% of those who applied will be offered employment.....all things being equal. Except other factors such as nepotism, poor performance during the interview, etc come into play.
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by unclezuma: 3:11pm
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Kobicove(m): 3:11pm
This figure is quite scary...
The goverment needs to stimulate the economy so that more jobs will be created
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by orjikuramo(m): 3:12pm
Nice I have seen a partner cos it rejected mine n I have been dejected thinking it's my village people, thankyou brother
busuyem:
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Mujaheeeden: 3:13pm
That's close to Togo population
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Godfullsam(m): 3:13pm
I did'nt even know when the vacancy was announced
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Atiku2019: 3:13pm
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by Slymonster(m): 3:13pm
Jobs that senator and reps have place there people through the director.Most slot takEN.I know what am saying and let no nuisance quote me wrongly.There was so much pressure on the director to have there people first.hmmmm smh
|Re: 350,000 Job Seekers Applied For Railway Job - NRC-MD by serverconnect: 3:17pm
lets see how it goes
