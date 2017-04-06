₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 11:55am
After many months when the Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment advert came out,they have finally started inviting applicants for written interview, schedule to hold in their state offices in 6 states across the country.
I got the invite but I think I'm no more interested, engaged somewhere else,NRC thanks anyway.I wish all nairalanders who will be there good luck and success.

Invited for written interview on Thurs 6/4/17 by 8am @ ANY of the ffg Railway offices closet to you; Enugu, Ibadan, Bauchi, Zaria, PH & Idu Station Abuja

Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 11:59am
Lalasticlala,don't you think millions of Nigerians out there need to get this information and discuss how to travel from their various states and also prepare for the interview?

Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by dhope: 12:14pm
how much does nrc pay as salary? anybody with an idea
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 12:23pm
dhope:
how much does nrc pay as salary? anybody with an idea
NRC is a public enterprise, so I think they use federal govt salary scale. If you are a graduate at least you will earn as a grade 8 worker. I'm not so sure,that's just my opinions
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Livebygrace: 12:29pm
What did u guys apply for?
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 12:34pm
Livebygrace:
What did u guys apply for?
Account officer/Finance dept
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Amaragold(f): 12:36pm
same here,just got msg too
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Kbabes: 12:38pm
So fit i go ibadan now i go dey ask where railway office dey. Na wa o it is well
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Imoy(m): 12:41pm
i also got the interview invite.

Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Godprotectigbo5(f): 12:41pm
i did nt get mssege
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by obitwice06(m): 12:52pm
I got same message, getting ready for the interview. I applied for pupil engineer
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Livebygrace: 12:55pm
Pls, help us by signify the position u applied for. Abeg!

Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Ifynoble100(m): 1:18pm
Livebygrace:
Pls, help us by signify the position u applied for. Abeg!
I applied as Technical officer 1
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by yusufbala2010(m): 1:18pm
Yes so i got the invite too
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Ifynoble100(m): 1:19pm
Please what should I read?

Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by KealDrogo: 3:03pm
Please anyone with ideas about the past interview questions should share with us all.
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Dildo(m): 3:20pm
Kbabes:
So fit i go ibadan now i go dey ask where railway office dey. Na wa o it is well
Enter train and stop at any of their station listed as the interview Centre.
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by burkingx(f): 3:21pm
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Jolar101: 3:24pm
I hope this is not April fool

What are the posts available for applications?

Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:26pm
Ifynoble100:
Please what should I read?
Good question, this is the essence of this thread.
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by AtbuAbdul(m): 3:27pm
Got the invite too, I applied for the post of a pupil civil engineer. I wish us all good luck. Pls can someone give an idea of what to expect?
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:30pm
Jolar101:
I hope this is not April fool

What are the posts available for applications?
April what grin
But to think of it,why did they choose April 1st of all day to send this invite grin but no,this isn't April fool
So far those who received the invite,actually applied,if its a prank,text will be sent randomly, unless NRC is the one pulling this prank,which will not be funny angry
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:34pm
How big are their state offices,that they asked all applicants to report there for interview I hope this is not a logistic blunder,like the immigration recruitment.
Unless they shortlisted very few people compare to the millions during NIS recruitment.
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Jolar101: 3:35pm
Greatzeus:

April what grin
But to think of it,why did they choose April 1st of all day to send this invite grin but no,this isn't April fool
So far those who received the invite,actually applied,if its a prank,text will be sent randomly, unless NRC is the one pulling this prank,which will not be funny angry
I am pretty cautious of Nigeria's systems.
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by micflo28(m): 3:37pm
Please op can i represent you at abuja idu station, since you are not interested anymore.? You could just pass me the baton.
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:37pm
Again applicants were not assigned to any particular interview venue,so they are free to go where they like. I see some venue having very high population than others
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by piagetskinner(m): 3:38pm
hope NRC isn't playing April fool
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:39pm
micflo28:
Please op can i represent you at abuja idu station, since you are not interested anymore.? You could just pass me the baton.
Is that even possible?
OK if its my interview slot you want,come and take it grin
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by KealDrogo: 3:39pm
What is the salary structure of Nrc? Do they pay well?
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by micflo28(m): 3:41pm
Greatzeus:

Is that even possible?
OK if its my interview slot you want,come and take it grin
lols.... Are u sure u wanna lose it... grin
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Hussyk: 3:43pm
Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by abk4real: 3:44pm
I got same here

