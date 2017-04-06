₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 11:55am
After many months when the Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment advert came out,they have finally started inviting applicants for written interview, schedule to hold in their state offices in 6 states across the country.
I got the invite but I think I'm no more interested, engaged somewhere else,NRC thanks anyway.I wish all nairalanders who will be there good luck and success.
Invited for written interview on Thurs 6/4/17 by 8am @ ANY of the ffg Railway offices closet to you; Enugu, Ibadan, Bauchi, Zaria, PH & Idu Station Abuja
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 11:59am
Lalasticlala,don't you think millions of Nigerians out there need to get this information and discuss how to travel from their various states and also prepare for the interview?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by dhope: 12:14pm
how much does nrc pay as salary? anybody with an idea
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 12:23pm
dhope:NRC is a public enterprise, so I think they use federal govt salary scale. If you are a graduate at least you will earn as a grade 8 worker. I'm not so sure,that's just my opinions
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Livebygrace: 12:29pm
What did u guys apply for?
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 12:34pm
Livebygrace:Account officer/Finance dept
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Amaragold(f): 12:36pm
same here,just got msg too
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Kbabes: 12:38pm
So fit i go ibadan now i go dey ask where railway office dey. Na wa o it is well
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Imoy(m): 12:41pm
i also got the interview invite.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Godprotectigbo5(f): 12:41pm
i did nt get mssege
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by obitwice06(m): 12:52pm
I got same message, getting ready for the interview. I applied for pupil engineer
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Livebygrace: 12:55pm
Pls, help us by signify the position u applied for. Abeg!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Ifynoble100(m): 1:18pm
Livebygrace:I applied as Technical officer 1
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by yusufbala2010(m): 1:18pm
Yes so i got the invite too
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Ifynoble100(m): 1:19pm
Please what should I read?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by KealDrogo: 3:03pm
Please anyone with ideas about the past interview questions should share with us all.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Dildo(m): 3:20pm
Kbabes:Enter train and stop at any of their station listed as the interview Centre.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by burkingx(f): 3:21pm
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Jolar101: 3:24pm
I hope this is not April fool
What are the posts available for applications?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:26pm
Ifynoble100:Good question, this is the essence of this thread.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by AtbuAbdul(m): 3:27pm
Got the invite too, I applied for the post of a pupil civil engineer. I wish us all good luck. Pls can someone give an idea of what to expect?
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:30pm
Jolar101:April what
But to think of it,why did they choose April 1st of all day to send this invite but no,this isn't April fool
So far those who received the invite,actually applied,if its a prank,text will be sent randomly, unless NRC is the one pulling this prank,which will not be funny
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:34pm
How big are their state offices,that they asked all applicants to report there for interview I hope this is not a logistic blunder,like the immigration recruitment.
Unless they shortlisted very few people compare to the millions during NIS recruitment.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Jolar101: 3:35pm
Greatzeus:I am pretty cautious of Nigeria's systems.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by micflo28(m): 3:37pm
Please op can i represent you at abuja idu station, since you are not interested anymore.? You could just pass me the baton.
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:37pm
Again applicants were not assigned to any particular interview venue,so they are free to go where they like. I see some venue having very high population than others
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by piagetskinner(m): 3:38pm
hope NRC isn't playing April fool
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Greatzeus(m): 3:39pm
micflo28:Is that even possible?
OK if its my interview slot you want,come and take it
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by KealDrogo: 3:39pm
What is the salary structure of Nrc? Do they pay well?
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by micflo28(m): 3:41pm
Greatzeus:lols.... Are u sure u wanna lose it...
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by Hussyk: 3:43pm
....
|Re: Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Interview Invite: Who Else Got It? by abk4real: 3:44pm
I got same here
