After many months when the Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment advert came out,they have finally started inviting applicants for written interview, schedule to hold in their state offices in 6 states across the country.

I got the invite but I think I'm no more interested, engaged somewhere else,NRC thanks anyway.I wish all nairalanders who will be there good luck and success.



Invited for written interview on Thurs 6/4/17 by 8am @ ANY of the ffg Railway offices closet to you; Enugu, Ibadan, Bauchi, Zaria, PH & Idu Station Abuja

Lalasticlala,don't you think millions of Nigerians out there need to get this information and discuss how to travel from their various states and also prepare for the interview? 1 Like

how much does nrc pay as salary? anybody with an idea

dhope:

NRC is a public enterprise, so I think they use federal govt salary scale. If you are a graduate at least you will earn as a grade 8 worker. I'm not so sure,that's just my opinions

What did u guys apply for?

Livebygrace:

Account officer/Finance dept

same here,just got msg too

So fit i go ibadan now i go dey ask where railway office dey. Na wa o it is well

i also got the interview invite.

i did nt get mssege

I got same message, getting ready for the interview. I applied for pupil engineer

Pls, help us by signify the position u applied for. Abeg! 1 Like

Livebygrace:

I applied as Technical officer 1

Yes so i got the invite too

Please what should I read? 1 Like

Please anyone with ideas about the past interview questions should share with us all.

Kbabes:

Enter train and stop at any of their station listed as the interview Centre.





What are the posts available for applications? I hope this is not April foolWhat are the posts available for applications? 1 Like

Ifynoble100:

Good question, this is the essence of this thread.

Got the invite too, I applied for the post of a pupil civil engineer. I wish us all good luck. Pls can someone give an idea of what to expect?

Jolar101:

I hope this is not April fool



What are the posts available for applications? April what

But to think of it,why did they choose April 1st of all day to send this invite but no,this isn't April fool

April what

But to think of it,why did they choose April 1st of all day to send this invite but no,this isn't April fool

So far those who received the invite,actually applied,if its a prank,text will be sent randomly, unless NRC is the one pulling this prank,which will not be funny

I hope this is not a logistic blunder,like the immigration recruitment.

Unless they shortlisted very few people compare to the millions during NIS recruitment. How big are their state offices,that they asked all applicants to report there for interviewI hope this is not a logistic blunder,like the immigration recruitment.Unless they shortlisted very few people compare to the millions during NIS recruitment.

Greatzeus:



April what

But to think of it,why did they choose April 1st of all day to send this invite but no,this isn't April fool

I am pretty cautious of Nigeria's systems.

Please op can i represent you at abuja idu station, since you are not interested anymore.? You could just pass me the baton.

Again applicants were not assigned to any particular interview venue,so they are free to go where they like. I see some venue having very high population than others

hope NRC isn't playing April fool

micflo28:

Please op can i represent you at abuja idu station, since you are not interested anymore.? You could just pass me the baton. Is that even possible?

Is that even possible?

OK if its my interview slot you want,come and take it

What is the salary structure of Nrc? Do they pay well?

Greatzeus:



Is that even possible?

lols.... Are u sure u wanna lose it...

