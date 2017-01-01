₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,355 members, 3,290,328 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 04:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business (3549 Views)
Zuckerberg In Nigeria: How “doing Business” Will Change Africa / Tutorial : how To Start The Business Of Printing On T-shirts / Ajaokuta, Delta Steel Company To Begin Production In 2015, Says Official (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by VastFinder(m): 1:48pm
People born between the 60’s and 80’s would definitely know the value of cocoa production in Nigeria. Cocoa is a crop Nigeria once banked on as its major exported cash crops before the oil boom.
Nigeria was the biggest exporter of cocoa in Africa and one of the biggest in the world. The Oil came and poor agricultural management set in, costing us badly and allowing us to lose the prestigious spot to a fellow African country – Cote d’Ivoire, who are now the largest cocoa producer in the world, followed by Indonesia.
When cocoa production and export is concerned, Nigeria only lives in past glory and if care is not taken, Nigeria might end up losing all it has gained from the export of what is touted as some farmers as the ‘Wealth Seed’.
The demand for Cocoa now, is not even the same, but higher than what the demand was, back then. When the agricultural spotlight is focused on Nigeria, foreign countries can vividly see the potentials in Nigeria and would quickly act fast in taking advantage of it, while Nigeria (rather, we Nigerians) sit on a goldmine and yet we can’t see it but only look forward to foreign aid and investments.
Cocoa Production in Nigeria: Overview
For a long time, Cocoa has been and would for a really long (and I mean very long) time still be one of the fastest selling agricultural products in both the international market and the local market.
Although Cocoa is not the easiest of crops to manage, but once you can sacrifice the time and the effort to have it planted, groomed and nurtured to its full maturity, you can keep getting attractive returns on it for a time as long as decades.
Truth be told, cocoa production in Nigeria is one very under-exploited and under-utilized sector and Nigeria still needs as many farmers in the cocoa production section as possible, since demand continues to outweigh supply. There are still thousands of acres of fertile lands that can still be used for the planting and cultivation of cocoa, and as a cocoa production enthusiast, you could consider this post as a form of ‘How to Start’ guide to your prospective cocoa production business.
Starting the cocoa farming and production business in Nigeria isn’t as hard as it seems, especially if you can endeavour to gather the right information and not just hold onto the knowledge you have about the biz. Rather, if you take action on the knowledge gathered, you might soon become a big player in the cocoa production business.
As we disclose to you, what you need to know on how to successfully kick-start a cocoa business in Nigeria, bear in mind that returns on cocoa starts small but grows on bigger and bigger with time (and effort).
Some important questions to ask before embarking on the cocoa production business in Nigeria are:
• How much capital can I afford to start the business? (Capital would determine your starting scale – Small Scale or Large Scale.)
• How many cocoa farmers are in my vicinity? (Two reasons why you need to know these are:
1. Attachment for training.
2. Awareness on your potential competition)
• Can I have the time to oversee the cocoa cultivation and production or do I need to employ the services of a cocoa farmer? (You need to know for proper budgeting.)
• What is the ROI on cocoa production?
Cocoa Production in Nigeria: Required Facilities
There has been, there is, and there would continue to be opportunities all around the cocoa production business.
Unlike some agricultural products, it doesn’t need much advertising and convincing to sell-out. More so, those who buy cocoa oftentimes buy it in bulk (Bags and heavy duty sacks).
Below are some of the things you’ll need when starting out your business.
Piece of Land: If you want to see through your business from start to finish, you would unavoidably need an area of land to start your cocoa business, but it all depends on what you can afford. For a small scale business, you don’t necessarily have to get a farm land, as you can simply buy fresh cocoa seeds from farmers who’ll sell it at a much lesser price.
Storage and Drying Space: You would inevitably need to have a store or warehouse, secure enough to give your business (the cocoa seeds) the required safekeeping it needs. Your business is your cocoa seeds, as you have no business with the pods. Also, the store needs to have enough space outdoors for you to spread your seeds. Cocoa seeds need to be dried in the sun for it to be usable. The drying period normally takes a period of two weeks.
Relevant Equipments: You would need equipments like the scale for weighing the bags, normal sacks and heavy duty sacks,for conveying the seeds from one place to another, and a wide water-proof material that can be used in drying the seeds in open air.
Cocoa Seeds: There goes the tiny but most integral part of your business. The cocoa seeds can either be bought from cocoa farmers or harvested, if you have a cocoa farm – an option which is advisable later in your business when you have the money.
Knowledge: You might not see someone who’ll pay you for gaining knowledge from them, but whatever the case may be. It is very important you get trained for at least four to six months before setting up your cocoa production business. That’s if you’re really serious about taking your business ahead of surrounding competition.
Cocoa Production in Nigeria: Feasibility Study
The feasibility study included in this guide is for a medium cocoa production business, from the start to the sale of 500 bags of cocoa. The Capital covers from store set-up, land acquisition, seed purchase, production, and marketing.
The selling price of cocoa is the same almost everywhere. Each bag (A standard of 50 Kg) is being sold for about N55,000.
For a start, all the materials needed (Renting a store depends on location, purchase of needed equipments, planting and tendering, and so on, is approximately N3,500,000)
If you start harvesting after 18 months, (you can start harvesting as soon as that if you’ve planted the early-maturing, high-yielding and disease resistant cocoa beans seed to boost your farm’s production in a short period of time).
N55,000 X 500 = N27,500,000ROI = N27,500,000 – N3,500,000 After 18 months of cultivation, the gain was a staggering N24,000,000; which isn't bad at all especially since selling cocoa beans seed doesn’t take much marketing. In fact, you can sell all off in less than one month.
Cocoa Production: Risks Involved
• Managing a cocoa farm takes time, effort, patience and energy.
• Constant guard and protective measure against rodents and infectious parasites.
• Setting up a cocoa production plant is very capital intensive.
Cocoa Production: Advantages
• Cocoa sells faster than almost every other agricultural produce.
• You would inadvertently be contributing to the nations GDP.
• A lot of beverage companies rely on cocoa for the production, making it very profitable.
• As a young person, you can leave the circle of the unemployed.
• The ROI from cocoa and production is very attractive and is enough compensation for your time, energy and money.
Source: http://vastfinder.blogspot.in/2017/01/cocoa-production-in-nigeria-how-to_4.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by BarakOkenny(m): 2:43pm
Mehn! This used to be one mega business way back.
3 Likes
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Glaxxs: 2:43pm
insightful
1 Like
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Okundaye4(m): 2:43pm
Interesting
1 Like
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Iamlordgee(m): 2:44pm
But u know Na.. Guys need sharp sharp money
1 Like
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by legendte(m): 2:44pm
Oil money made Afonjas abandon cocoa
2 Likes
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by takenadoh: 2:44pm
ok, in summary if you invest 3.5 million naira you'll get 24 million naira in 2 years, wondering why Dangote hasn't spotted this.
HMMMMMM
??!!!!!!
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by jibolarazor(m): 2:45pm
Very educative and informative
2 Likes
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by 9jayes: 2:45pm
How dis info wan benefit we in the North?
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by wunmi590(m): 2:46pm
.
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Atiku2019: 2:47pm
Nice
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by ichommy(m): 2:47pm
Thanks for Sharing..........
1 Like
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by 50shot: 2:49pm
abeg we just one give small phork for these post
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by SexyNairalander: 2:50pm
booked
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by sanandreas(m): 2:50pm
good one
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Emeks008(m): 2:52pm
The best lucrative business to start this new year is yoghurt production. Only few people are into the business but the market is so big dat that the country import so many dairy food. You can reach me today for details on how to start your own yoghurt production. 08148771652 or mail me at alphonsussunday8@gmail.com.
1 Like
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by unclezuma: 2:58pm
Nice one...
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Aare2050(m): 3:01pm
If you are interested in cocoa business, and you don't know how to go about it, you can contact me on my mobile number on my signature. Or through my email address, akbams2020@gmail.com
Cocoa season is almost off, we are awaiting light crop after which the cashew season starts, then cocoa season resumes fully after the cashew season.
I'm located in ondo state.
I'm ready if you are ready
I will upload some pictures of warehouse of the company I'm working with.
Thanks
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by feran15(m): 3:05pm
3.5MILLION CANT BE THE ONLY COST OF PRODUCTION FOR 18 MONTHS
IM PRETTY SURE YOU CANT GET 500 BAGS OF COCOA SEEDS FROM A CAPITAL OF 3.5M
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by wristbangle(m): 3:06pm
Vastfinder, how many acres or plots of land will be required to cultivate and perhaps harvest 500 bags of cocoa?
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by jcflex(m): 3:17pm
Op thanks for this, i have been making little research on starting Cocoa farming on a small scale.
you shield more light to some grey area.
Gob bless
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by samadeyemi007(m): 3:19pm
Where can I get the early-maturing, high-yielding and disease resistant cocoa beans seed? I lived @ Ilesa, Osun state. Thanks
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by tafrica(m): 3:42pm
Useful info to an extent, but the cost analysis is quite controversial. N3.5M wouldn't be enough for a farm land that would produce 500 bags of cocoa, workmanship and other miscellaneous items in 2 years
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by Ajascolove(m): 3:48pm
samadeyemi007:Contact Ondo State Cocoa Revolution Project or Tree Crops Unit, Ministry of Agriculture, Alagbaka, Ondo state.
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by biz9ja(m): 3:53pm
Iamlordgee:
And how many Sharp money is out there?
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by mynaija123(m): 3:54pm
Can you please tell us the expanse of land for this.
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by dfrost: 3:54pm
Driver stop me here. I'm interested.
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by blackberlin: 4:00pm
legendte:At least, we fed your fathers from it while it lasted. . .
|Re: Cocoa Production In Nigeria: How To Start The Business by tomdon(m): 4:03pm
Does this business include making beverage and chocolate in Nigeria
(0) (Reply)
Gtb Cards Customer Services / Biscuit Business / Nairalist Users: Beware Of Scam!
Viewing this topic: 2uung(m), unapologetic, Akinman, Ayowumie(m), kunmibadmus(m), Kandaha, Derealme(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29