|Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by 9jacelebsvideos(m): 5:14pm
Yemi Alade Receives A Customized Coke With Cucumber Inside, As She Gives Her New Year Resolution
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1hSKJHRVdg
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by dotuna3(m): 5:16pm
Lobatan
Enjoy it .but this babe clean ooooo. I love wat am seeing
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by 9jacelebsvideos(m): 5:29pm
dotuna3:Choi Ole
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by AbjMotorPalace: 6:34pm
If i see her with a make-up free face on the street I wont even know she is Yemi Alade. lol
19 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by dreamworld: 6:41pm
Is that her
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by akinswaggs(m): 6:56pm
Without make up she looks just like the Cucumber
Meanwhile
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by kinggogo: 6:57pm
Nonsense!!!
I just wasted 40secs of my life to watch dis sh!t
Dis man needs to do smthing abouh his mods
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by samuel19222(m): 6:57pm
Ok
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Iceeydee: 6:57pm
Wow! Naira has suddenly regained its value!
Such crappy news.
7 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by dollyp88(f): 6:57pm
congrats babe
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Kowme6: 6:58pm
What does dat mean
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by abokibozty: 6:58pm
Okay
Seen please
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by haibe(m): 6:58pm
Shes bleached but a reasonable bleach
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by LifeofAirforce1: 6:58pm
Beautiful woman
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by shamecurls: 6:58pm
The girls love for intimacy gadgets and cucumber is endless...........
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Emereolevanwill(m): 6:58pm
who she epp
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by lekibraky(m): 6:59pm
Coca Cumber
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Chrisrare: 7:00pm
Cocumber? Taaa! I give a fucckk...
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by mujybee(f): 7:00pm
misleading title
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by chiboy90: 7:00pm
wow...she looks different. she come pure die!
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by gaetano: 7:00pm
customized is not the right word to use
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Beehshorp(m): 7:00pm
And on the 4th day of the year, not a single fvck was given!!
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Henrolla(m): 7:01pm
okay
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by SK3NKI(m): 7:01pm
I actually give a Bleep in this matter.
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by CyberGypsy(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by slimzypink(f): 7:01pm
if you want to have sex go and have sex and stop disturbing us abeg
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by Agadsman(m): 7:03pm
each time I hear 'cucumber'..... hhmm.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by gbaskiboy(m): 7:03pm
She go receive lot of cucumber in her punny this year. If you agree share otherwise like
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by StoneColdBiceps(m): 7:03pm
9jacelebsvideos:
Good. Her melon is sound, tleast that is clearly visible.
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by keypad1: 7:04pm
See her dirty mouth.....preeeek sucker. Iyangbali come see ur second
|Re: Yemi Alade Receives Coke With Cucumber Inside (Pics, Video) by skyo78(m): 7:05pm
Customized coke ..
Some people sha....
Front page.....
Some mods sha.
Instead of you to go and take down the fake news of the dead Gambia President, you are busy moving random threads to front page
