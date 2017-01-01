₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by tiwaz(m): 7:15pm
An Online shared this.
A market in Nigeria where Python snake are sold as meat.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2017/01/see-a-market-in-nigeria-where-python-snake-are-butchered-sold-as-meat-photo/
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 7:16pm
i sha no fit chop this godamn creature...
buh lala y u like am self ?...
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by Corrinthians(m): 7:17pm
If this thread doesnt make fp, i'd stop taking shots at ipob yoots on the forum.
Lalasticlala be looking at thread right now like...
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by bitcoininvesto: 7:18pm
Ovokoooooo!
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by Qmerit(m): 7:18pm
Ow much is the head?
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by SexyNairalander: 7:19pm
this one will definitely make frontpage
but guys on a more serious note am just wondering if the guy in this picture is still alive
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by Ratello: 7:20pm
tiwaz:This is serious "Snake Business is serious Meat Business in Naija"!
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by quinnboy: 7:20pm
I love it snaky.....ihmmmm
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by Corrinthians(m): 7:21pm
See what Lala's love for snakes has caused. Just look at how members are rushing to comment on the thread like it is a news about MMM.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by TITOBIGZ(m): 7:21pm
Singing in pasuma's voice
La la la la la Ooo,Jibola Akeba je Ooo
Lala do ur thing Ooo.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by kheengjay(m): 7:22pm
lala food don show .....can imagine him seriously dancing shoki in his bedroom now.
#watching you with 25D plasma tv.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by ozohtony(m): 7:29pm
Don't forget to grab one of this for a super meat meal
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by korel9: 7:45pm
Lalasticlala I see you
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by seunny4lif(m): 7:45pm
Singing Lala Lala
All the way Lala
FP loading cos is your Boy Lala
Lala and Snake
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by ThuGnificenX: 7:46pm
Lalasticlala food is ready
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by bamasite(m): 7:46pm
That market is for MEN WITH GUTS ONLY!
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by WILLYBABS(m): 7:46pm
I eat snake, wonder why people call it disgusting... or dey mean delicious?
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by takenadoh: 7:46pm
see Lala running to FP with the thread
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by Philistine(m): 7:46pm
Chei! See fresh meat.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by kaluchuks(m): 7:46pm
Nawoah,abeg make I watch local match no money to pay for gate fee
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by samyyoung(m): 7:46pm
Address.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by olaolulazio(m): 7:46pm
Omo see beta meat.
Can't wait to visit that market.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by tintingz(m): 7:47pm
Lalasticlala favorite.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by Ten12: 7:47pm
Dat must be de popular mangala meat
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by agarawu23(m): 7:47pm
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by BornStunner1: 7:47pm
I SEE SNAKES!!!
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by sarrki(m): 7:48pm
Wonderful
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by mhisbliss(f): 7:48pm
jeez creepy crawlies
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by DozieInc(m): 7:48pm
Lala was sighted in that market on Christmas day.
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by favourmic: 7:48pm
//
|Re: A Market In Nigeria Where Pythons Are Butchered & Sold As Meat (photo) by seunny4lif(m): 7:48pm
kheengjay:
