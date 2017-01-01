₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by itsop(m): 11:27pm On Jan 04
Popular comedian and his wife, Mary were photoed on a high PDA level at his Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’, which took place on the 1st of January, 2017 at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/ali-baba-and-wife-all-loved-up-in-new.html?m=0
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by LifeofAirforce1: 11:29pm On Jan 04
Wow
this is so cool
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Preca(f): 11:44pm On Jan 04
Awwww.....lovely couple
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by peteregwu(m): 3:00am
No be second wife be Dat......weh the first wife?
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:21am
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by sirhenry007(m): 10:21am
Choi those smiles are heavenly
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by qualityGod(m): 10:21am
Where are IDGAF CREW ?
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by kometpuvo(m): 10:21am
Beautiful
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by maberry(m): 10:22am
Na so love dey sweet when money dey
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by buygala(m): 10:22am
Public display for the Paparazzi
Even if you both have unprotected sex with each other in public, cuming noisily into 69 microphones, that doesn't stop your marriage from being fuccked up, if it's really fuccked behind all the cameras and public glamor
Please stop disturbing the public with what should be for the sole viewing of the four walls of your bedroom
*steps aside, and hands over the mic to the i-dont-give-a-fucck crew to bury this silly thread
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by henrydadon(m): 10:23am
how does this improve the economy?
maybe the guy below will have some fvck to give
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by dietsono: 10:24am
Iranu!.... Abasha!...... Lovely#
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by pizzylee(m): 10:25am
lovely....he looks really happy n DT z d 'koko'
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by jazinogold(m): 10:25am
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by afolwalex20(m): 10:25am
All this news making FP self
Before nko who should he kiss? No b im wife im go kiss
Give us a story of him kissing Rita dominic
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Oluwalosheleyi(m): 10:28am
Stop saying you cant give a fvck, it's a sign of sexual dysfunction aka IMPOTENCE.
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Wazzaowner(m): 10:28am
F u ck don Finish
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by NkayTiana(f): 10:30am
Happy kissing
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Defaramade(m): 10:30am
qualityGod:Always present
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:30am
Okay
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Duru009(m): 10:31am
More money to dre account.....
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by tintingz(m): 10:31am
qualityGod:We are always present.
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Spaxon(f): 10:31am
wow
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Mayflowa(m): 10:32am
maberry:
True. LOL. But the wife is like 20 times richer than Alibaba. She was one time Bank CEO.
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by TeleboiZ005(m): 10:33am
WEB
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by zicoraads(m): 10:37am
Mayflowa:Are you high? Richer than who?
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by purem(m): 10:39am
Ali baba evday on news
Buy wrist wash 4 almost
All d musicians......
Now kissin his wife.......
Wht did he want me 2 do
To give a FU!CK
No no dats not possible
|Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Divay22(f): 10:43am
Kiss of life...
I need a kiss
I need a kiss
A kiss of lifeeeee from you(in Tu baba's voice )
