Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by itsop(m): 11:27pm On Jan 04
Popular comedian and his wife, Mary were photoed on a high PDA level at his Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’, which took place on the 1st of January, 2017 at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/ali-baba-and-wife-all-loved-up-in-new.html?m=0

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by LifeofAirforce1: 11:29pm On Jan 04
Wow
this is so cool
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Preca(f): 11:44pm On Jan 04
Awwww.....lovely couple
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by peteregwu(m): 3:00am
No be second wife be Dat......weh the first wife?

1 Like

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:21am
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by sirhenry007(m): 10:21am
Choi those smiles are heavenly
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by qualityGod(m): 10:21am
cheesy

Where are IDGAF CREW cheesy?
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by kometpuvo(m): 10:21am
Beautiful
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by maberry(m): 10:22am
Na so love dey sweet when money dey grin
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by buygala(m): 10:22am
Public display for the Paparazzi sad

Even if you both have unprotected sex with each other in public, cuming noisily into 69 microphones, that doesn't stop your marriage from being fuccked up, if it's really fuccked behind all the cameras and public glamor undecided

Please stop disturbing the public with what should be for the sole viewing of the four walls of your bedroom angry


*steps aside, and hands over the mic to the i-dont-give-a-fucck crew to bury this silly thread angry

1 Like

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by henrydadon(m): 10:23am
undecided

how does this improve the economy?

maybe the guy below will have some fvck to give

1 Like

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by dietsono: 10:24am
Iranu!.... Abasha!...... Lovely#
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by pizzylee(m): 10:25am
lovely....he looks really happy n DT z d 'koko'
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by jazinogold(m): 10:25am
angry
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by afolwalex20(m): 10:25am
All this news making FP self undecided
Before nko who should he kiss? No b im wife im go kiss
Give us a story of him kissing Rita dominic grin
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Oluwalosheleyi(m): 10:28am
Stop saying you cant give a fvck, it's a sign of sexual dysfunction aka IMPOTENCE.
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Wazzaowner(m): 10:28am
F u ck don Finish

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by NkayTiana(f): 10:30am
Happy kissing
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Defaramade(m): 10:30am
qualityGod:
cheesy

Where are IDGAF CREW cheesy?
Always present cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:30am
Okay
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Duru009(m): 10:31am
More money to dre account.....
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by tintingz(m): 10:31am
qualityGod:
cheesy

Where are IDGAF CREW cheesy?
We are always present.

1 Like

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Spaxon(f): 10:31am
wow

Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Mayflowa(m): 10:32am
maberry:
Na so love dey sweet when money dey grin

True. LOL. But the wife is like 20 times richer than Alibaba. She was one time Bank CEO.
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by TeleboiZ005(m): 10:33am
WEB
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by zicoraads(m): 10:37am
Mayflowa:


True. LOL. But the wife is like 20 times richer than Alibaba. She was one time Bank CEO.
Are you high? Richer than who? grin
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by purem(m): 10:39am
Ali baba evday on news

Buy wrist wash 4 almost

All d musicians......

Now kissin his wife.......

Wht did he want me 2 do

To give a FU!CK sad

No no dats not possible
Re: Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos by Divay22(f): 10:43am
Kiss of life...
I need a kiss
I need a kiss
A kiss of lifeeeee from you(in Tu baba's voice )

