₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,990 members, 3,291,935 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) (6718 Views)
May D Joins Paul Okoye Of Psquare As Papii J Sticks With Peter (photos) / See The Guys Behind The Success Of Most Of PSQUARE'S SONGS / D'banj Dedicates MAMA Award To Don Jazzy (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Vianaija: 12:15pm
Peter Okoye A.K.A Mr P, shared the photo in his iG page early this afternoon where he is chilling with the Mavin Boss (Don Jazzy)
http://vianaija.com/2017/01/photo-peter-okoye-chilling-with-the-mavin-boss-don-jazzy/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO4Wc0oDpma/
1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Vianaija: 12:24pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by LifeofAirforce1: 12:26pm
All work and no play makes you dull.
Big ups Bosses.
Iyanu mashele soon.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by makdcash(m): 12:43pm
Boss! Nna jisike
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by LOGDAN(m): 12:46pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by AntiWailer: 1:19pm
Coughs. 3 times
Where are the Feck givers.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by MrIcredible: 1:20pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by dmostcheerful(f): 1:20pm
Ok nah
Igbo boys crew
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by takenadoh: 1:20pm
those who gave an F crew food don done !!! oh!!!
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by ebene4nija: 1:20pm
Hi Peter
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by veekid(m): 1:20pm
Peter is everywhere these days with his fez cap! Wor happen to Paul?
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:20pm
only you create thread and still be first to comment
humm fear God oo
Vianaija:
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by tizzdi: 1:20pm
So
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by prince9851(m): 1:21pm
bosses
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by donbrowser(m): 1:22pm
The day I will hang out with Seun.....
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:22pm
i sight Chris Ubosi - Managing Director/CEO of THE BEAT FM ng/uk
Vianaija:
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Kowme6: 1:23pm
Big boys
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 1:23pm
Good
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Mikkystorm: 1:24pm
Okay, okay, here's what we agreed....
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by crazygod(m): 1:25pm
Seen. Over to the F crews
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:25pm
So Don Jazzy still dey chop?
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Moneyyy: 1:27pm
Don Jazzy should go and marry, it's not only Linda Ikeji
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Rahe: 1:27pm
Maybe den wan sing Doro psquare
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Zoharariel(m): 1:27pm
Those who give fvcks are massaging the scrotum of Shekau up in the balcony of Alimodu Sheriff's house in Bornu.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:27pm
Thunder fire poverty
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:27pm
veekid:
In the studio, cooking up some songs.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by legibow: 1:27pm
Don Baba j..... Correct boss
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 1:28pm
And so what ?
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by jazinogold(m): 1:30pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by Samogbo1: 1:31pm
Ds new trend abt givn a f*ck no sweet jor, let's go back to d days of... Aw e take chng d price of garri in market, wen boys were men etc...
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 1:31pm
All this kind topic making FP.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Don Jazzy (Photo) by kenkels: 1:33pm
Leaving with my dogs . No f**kk to give
Hot New Jam From Raptor. Listen And Comment / Coded Tunes , Thinking Of Signing Hybikay, Blackberry Boy: / No Man Stands A Chance With Rihanna: She's Too Focused On Her Career To Settle
Viewing this topic: dikeclint10(m), vecman22(m), MartialArt2(m), shakamarh(m), Esepanye, Sagirm1212, machinegundammy(m), dschools, Pritycrystal(f), Jasper14, naijamakossa(m), Tochilyns, scofield(m), Kwonder(m), Ceepy, Libkid(m), princeBlack77(m), HapiNna, rockyh(m), pappicole, lrdval, Valsaz20, dapsoneh, meeketta, Jayboi(m), packaging, fabiano09(m), adeadeyera(m) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16