₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,988 members, 3,291,935 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria (2781 Views)
First Driverless Car In Nigeria In Lagos Today (Photo) / Which Of These Cars Can I Do Away With: Landrover Discovery 04 Or Nissan P 07 / How Well Do You Know Cars? Can You Tell What Car This Is? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 1:01pm
Yeah it’s all about driverless cars . A while ago I wrote an article on seven reasons why driverless cars won’t work on Nigerian Roads. See here.. http://www.nairaland.com/3511682/7-reasons-why-driverless-cars/1#51811148
A lot of people misinterpreted the article ,well I did not say it wouldn’t work in Nigeria ,I said it wouldn’t work on Nigerian roads . So where can driverless cars possibly work in Nigeria,let’s find out.
Large Hospitals
So many Nigerian Public hospitals are very big , and not everybody has a car ,ambulances or its drivers are not always available.If you have to trek ,the distance is ironically breath-taking when someones life is at stake.Imagine a system where someone who needs urgent medical care gets to the gate and is taken directly to the ER in seconds or few minutes with the push of a button with pre-programmed cars .
Higher Institutions
If you attended higher institutions like Yabatech where the landmass/ area is not that large then you are lucky.But if you attended schools like Unilorin then you would understand the pain of getting to your lecture room .Since most higher institution roads are ok,self driving cars and buses would really work here.
Large Estates
Nigerian estates especially some large ones can be very annoying , you just cannot take okada or public transport in.You are left with two options : use a private car or your “legedis benz”.Driverless cars would be very useful in such places.
Religious Camps
Not everyone who attends camps has a car.Nowadays camps are massive ,and since the roads are usually good in camps and well networked,with a considerably lower traffic density compared to major roads,driverless cars would work here.
Airports and Surroundings
Without a doubt this is one of the places where driverless cars would work without hassles .The road networks are good and well tarred and traffic lights are usually on(when they are available) .Because of little or no power interruption driverless cars would work without hassles.
Where else do you think driverless cars can work in Nigeria , we would like to hear from you.
Also don’t forget to like comment and share.Thank You
Written by Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/5-places-where-driverless-cars-can-work-in-nigeria/
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by ramdris(m): 1:06pm
Op truth be told, I swear no where cos mad pple dey everywhere apart from military Barracks..
Am FTC! Waooooooooooo! What a blissful year this is gonna b
8 Likes
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by yarimo(m): 1:41pm
Na lie, this car will move perfectly on ABUJA - LOKOJA road
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Okundaye4(m): 1:53pm
ok ooo, but does the car have mirror? who will be using it?
Just curious!
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by grayht(m): 1:53pm
Pls try Oremeji street computer village, lagos
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by ednut1(m): 1:53pm
cant work in nigeria abeg. wat if network go hang . F&&K crew where una dey
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by kITATITA: 1:54pm
NOWHERE let's be sincere
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Nnenna2too(f): 1:54pm
Who cares
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by recievesense: 1:54pm
ramdris:
even the army dey craze sometimes
1 Like
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by loadedvibes: 1:55pm
You go end for moat I swear
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:55pm
IDGAF
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Petercross4u123: 1:55pm
True
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Sabenko: 1:55pm
Driverless wetin....don't just bring it to lasgidi.
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Xaddy: 1:55pm
This one cannot work oh. Who I go swear for 4 road
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Jh0wsef(m): 1:55pm
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by casttlebarbz(m): 1:57pm
h
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by jazinogold(m): 1:57pm
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by ramdris(m): 1:57pm
recievesense:Lolz!
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Boldwinner(m): 1:58pm
There are some places in Nigeria that if driver less cars should ply on them, it will change from driver less car to drivable Keke or something unrecognizable.
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Fabulosdave01: 1:58pm
Lmao. In which Nigeria??
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by akinswaggs(m): 1:58pm
ok
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by ChappyChase(m): 1:58pm
I go thief that motor if I see ham!
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by czaratwork: 1:58pm
what will now happen to drivers?
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by ramdris(m): 1:59pm
Emeskhalifa:Stale
1 Like
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Inkredible(m): 1:59pm
Unu a kpasuna m iwe oo.
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Rita1982(f): 2:00pm
OK.
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Agimor(m): 2:00pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by donbrowser(m): 2:01pm
Maybe in a street on Lagos mainland
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Olamilekssy(m): 2:01pm
lol, its not bad
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 2:02pm
No road for Nigeria
Mad people full everywhere for Nigeria
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by R2des: 2:03pm
It will workin Abuja
|Re: 5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria by Emeskhalifa(m): 2:04pm
ramdris:yinmu
5 Tools Every Car Owner Needs. / Get Your Newly Approved Driver Licence !! / Nigeria Custom Impounded Vechile 2013/2014 On Sales Now
Viewing this topic: EZEIGBO1OFIMO, yemmy009(f), FINA4804(f), YemyTemmy, Weirdone(m), atirolu(m), vocalprince(m), Temitoppe(m), datola, lilmax(m), Viking007(m), Danjuma827, Babangida70(m), Oluwashosci(m), laffwitmi, makapella(m), enemyofprogress, toluleke(m), Boldwinner(m), baromontesquie, AngelsAndStars(m), welovethee(m), TheDriller, blessedqueen(f), bid4rich(m), Realdeals(m), rubypearlz(f), emmydee(m), Idrismusty97(m), xoxo001(m), FlexTrex, AngryArmani, eightsin(m), tdayof(m), Thelmerh(f), Apollux(m), GidiParrot, October1960, Fancypaul, Lukmann1, Michaeljoshua(m), januzajj, malawi101(m), yerokunphilips, Oildichotomy(m), Somatic(m), EmmaOgbu(m), wiringdpt(m), chimdi101, Koolking(m), skukimania(f), jrusky(m), ednut1(m), Anyi3(m), chiwex(m), Raptureminded(m), Schematics, yankison(m), sherif4owo(m), Udymos, Ibj50(m), taurus25(m), praisecity(m), jbravado(m), nerodenero, Rita1982(f), hilaryJustiN, monechuks, mayourbash(f), fabiano09(m), michealadah(m), Odani and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23