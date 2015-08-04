Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife (9024 Views)

Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Youngest Wife, Slays In New Photos / Wives Of Alaafin Of Oyo Take A Selfie Together / Photos Of Alaafin Of Oyo Training Boxing (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Olori Ola Adeyemi is the last wife of the Alaafin's of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.



Source:- Olori Ola Adeyemi is the last wife of the Alaafin's of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.Source:- http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/lovely-new-photos-of-alaafin-of-oyos.html

She is so pretty.

U finished de ladies in ur generation came to ours nd tuk 1 of our finest....de gods are watching u ur highness 11 Likes



http://www.areliablesource.xyz/caro-white-unveils-the-alaafin-of-oyo-as-brand-ambassador/ Is she among the newly unveiled caro white ambassadors? 2 Likes

Lovely pics....



Anyway, Money and body maintenance adds to one's beauty.



Good for her.

Finest

I

d babe use her brain well

ds lady no get work than to snap pics and post it on internet .......walahi.

you cant start foundation or ngo to help some people... what is the impact of all ds pics you always post 2 Likes

Kings and Alhajis wey d marry plenty wives d try.... dem go need to d gym their d!ck so that them go fit dey give a Fûck steady.

Ten12:

U finished de ladies in ur generation came to ours nd tuk 1 of our finest....de gods are watching u ur highness it's the girl who lives life without having a second thought. Money answereth all things na dis woman Bible de talk abt. Am sure she l be cheating on the king. it's the girl who lives life without having a second thought. Money answereth all things na dis woman Bible de talk abt. Am sure she l be cheating on the king. 1 Like

Nairaland don turn to Instagram

See wetin Alaafin dey chop...chai

If they ask this girl why she marry this girl, she go say na love.

I think I should join the IDGAF crew....the temptation increases with each frontpage thread 2 Likes 1 Share

labakeJ:

Finest

I like women that wear their hair natural like you - you fine gan

so this old man cucumber de pass thru this sweet tin

caro white performing wonders since 18BC

we made it 1 Like

Afonjas and lack of shame. See how she bleached herself with fanta face and coke hands all in the quest to look like Igbo. SMH

ok 1 Like

She is pretty

januzajj:

Nairaland don turn to Instagram

Sww wetin Alaafin dey chop...chai Lol Lol

oruma19:

it's the girl who lives life without having a second thought. Money answereth all things na dis woman Bible de talk abt. Am sure she l be cheating on the king. she will be cheating on which king?....does she want to run mad?...this one no be yahoo king o?...make she no try am!!! she will be cheating on which king?....does she want to run mad?...this one no be yahoo king o?...make she no try am!!!

What a pity

Where are d "adorable" photos?

All I see is make up all over her face.

And then

luscioustrish:

I think I should join the IDGAF crew....the temptation increases with each frontpage thread

My sister, hmm My sister, hmm 1 Like

AkinPhysicist:





I like women that wear their hair natural like you - you fine gan thanks thanks