New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by RiversWatchDog(m): 5:02pm

Olori Ola Adeyemi is the last wife of the Alaafin's of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Source:- http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/lovely-new-photos-of-alaafin-of-oyos.html

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Catalin(f): 5:04pm
She is so pretty.
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Ten12: 5:07pm
U finished de ladies in ur generation came to ours nd tuk 1 of our finest....de gods are watching u ur highness

11 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by WillieJah: 6:37pm
Is she among the newly unveiled caro white ambassadors?
http://www.areliablesource.xyz/caro-white-unveils-the-alaafin-of-oyo-as-brand-ambassador/

2 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by jjwaterfalls(f): 6:51pm
Lovely pics....

Anyway, Money and body maintenance adds to one's beauty.

Good for her.
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by labakeJ(f): 6:51pm
Finest
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by lepasharon(f): 6:51pm
I
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by shangodele974(m): 6:51pm
d babe use her brain well

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by laurel03: 6:51pm
ds lady no get work than to snap pics and post it on internet .......walahi.
you cant start foundation or ngo to help some people... what is the impact of all ds pics you always post

2 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by youngwarlocks: 6:51pm
Kings and Alhajis wey d marry plenty wives d try.... dem go need to d gym their d!ck so that them go fit dey give a Fûck steady.
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by oruma19: 6:52pm
Ten12:
U finished de ladies in ur generation came to ours nd tuk 1 of our finest....de gods are watching u ur highness
it's the girl who lives life without having a second thought. Money answereth all things na dis woman Bible de talk abt. Am sure she l be cheating on the king.

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by januzajj: 6:52pm
Nairaland don turn to Instagram
See wetin Alaafin dey chop...chai
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by donbrowser(m): 6:53pm
If they ask this girl why she marry this girl, she go say na love.
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by luscioustrish(f): 6:54pm
I think I should join the IDGAF crew....the temptation increases with each frontpage thread angry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Divay22(f): 6:55pm
cool cool cool
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by AkinPhysicist: 6:55pm
labakeJ:
Finest

I like women that wear their hair natural like you - you fine gan
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by segebase(m): 6:57pm
so this old man cucumber de pass thru this sweet tin
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by boseshalom(f): 6:57pm
caro white performing wonders since 18BC
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by silento(m): 6:57pm
we made it

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Freedom2016: 6:57pm
Afonjas and lack of shame. See how she bleached herself with fanta face and coke hands all in the quest to look like Igbo. SMH
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by silento(m): 6:59pm
ok

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by misterpsalm: 6:59pm
She is pretty
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Gozmok112(m): 7:00pm
januzajj:
Nairaland don turn to Instagram
Sww wetin Alaafin dey chop...chai
Lol
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:00pm
oruma19:
it's the girl who lives life without having a second thought. Money answereth all things na dis woman Bible de talk abt. Am sure she l be cheating on the king.
she will be cheating on which king?....does she want to run mad?...this one no be yahoo king o?...make she no try am!!!
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by stunning4real: 7:01pm
What a pity
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by mccoy47(m): 7:02pm
Where are d "adorable" photos? undecided
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by wilcox(m): 7:03pm
All I see is make up all over her face.
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by oluwaahmed: 7:04pm
And then

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by oluwaahmed: 7:06pm
luscioustrish:
I think I should join the IDGAF crew....the temptation increases with each frontpage thread angry

My sister, hmm

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by labakeJ(f): 7:06pm
AkinPhysicist:


I like women that wear their hair natural like you - you fine gan
cheesy thanks
Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by januzajj: 7:13pm
AkinPhysicist:


I like women that wear their hair natural like you - you fine gan
sugbon labake yi rewa.....ore wa,o ya tete fi iwe ifiranse ori Nairaland sòkò sinu mail re grin grin

1 Like

