|New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by RiversWatchDog(m): 5:02pm
Olori Ola Adeyemi is the last wife of the Alaafin's of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
Source:- http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/lovely-new-photos-of-alaafin-of-oyos.html
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Catalin(f): 5:04pm
She is so pretty.
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Ten12: 5:07pm
U finished de ladies in ur generation came to ours nd tuk 1 of our finest....de gods are watching u ur highness
11 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by WillieJah: 6:37pm
Is she among the newly unveiled caro white ambassadors?
http://www.areliablesource.xyz/caro-white-unveils-the-alaafin-of-oyo-as-brand-ambassador/
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by jjwaterfalls(f): 6:51pm
Lovely pics....
Anyway, Money and body maintenance adds to one's beauty.
Good for her.
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by labakeJ(f): 6:51pm
Finest
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by lepasharon(f): 6:51pm
I
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by shangodele974(m): 6:51pm
d babe use her brain well
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by laurel03: 6:51pm
ds lady no get work than to snap pics and post it on internet .......walahi.
you cant start foundation or ngo to help some people... what is the impact of all ds pics you always post
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by youngwarlocks: 6:51pm
Kings and Alhajis wey d marry plenty wives d try.... dem go need to d gym their d!ck so that them go fit dey give a Fûck steady.
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by oruma19: 6:52pm
Ten12:it's the girl who lives life without having a second thought. Money answereth all things na dis woman Bible de talk abt. Am sure she l be cheating on the king.
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by januzajj: 6:52pm
Nairaland don turn to Instagram
See wetin Alaafin dey chop...chai
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by donbrowser(m): 6:53pm
If they ask this girl why she marry this girl, she go say na love.
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by luscioustrish(f): 6:54pm
I think I should join the IDGAF crew....the temptation increases with each frontpage thread
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Divay22(f): 6:55pm
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by AkinPhysicist: 6:55pm
labakeJ:
I like women that wear their hair natural like you - you fine gan
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by segebase(m): 6:57pm
so this old man cucumber de pass thru this sweet tin
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by boseshalom(f): 6:57pm
caro white performing wonders since 18BC
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by silento(m): 6:57pm
we made it
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Freedom2016: 6:57pm
Afonjas and lack of shame. See how she bleached herself with fanta face and coke hands all in the quest to look like Igbo. SMH
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by silento(m): 6:59pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by misterpsalm: 6:59pm
She is pretty
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by Gozmok112(m): 7:00pm
januzajj:Lol
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:00pm
oruma19:she will be cheating on which king?....does she want to run mad?...this one no be yahoo king o?...make she no try am!!!
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by stunning4real: 7:01pm
What a pity
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by mccoy47(m): 7:02pm
Where are d "adorable" photos?
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by wilcox(m): 7:03pm
All I see is make up all over her face.
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by oluwaahmed: 7:04pm
And then
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by oluwaahmed: 7:06pm
luscioustrish:
My sister, hmm
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by labakeJ(f): 7:06pm
AkinPhysicist:thanks
|Re: New Photos Of Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Last Wife by januzajj: 7:13pm
AkinPhysicist:sugbon labake yi rewa.....ore wa,o ya tete fi iwe ifiranse ori Nairaland sòkò sinu mail re
1 Like
