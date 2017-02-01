₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:10pm
His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye arrived Abuja airport in his flashy car for a take off from Abuja enroute Ibadan, Oyo State.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/alaafin-of-oyo-storms-abuja-airport-in.html
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 8:12pm
nice car
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by ufuosman: 8:25pm
Enjoyment man
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 8:30pm
Baba no wan gree.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:48pm
Ile yoruba oni baje ooo.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by Zikkyfuse(m): 9:24pm
Welcome
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by vicoloni(m): 9:24pm
Cool
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:25pm
Ka'ade Pe Lori ,,, Ala'ade Ikeji Orisa
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by joey150(m): 9:25pm
I still and will always ask who finances these traditional rulers? Typical african mentality..Alafin go cruise for limousine and go back to ibadan to rule poor people living under the brownest of roofs.. (this is me not being tribal).. Adding no meaning and value to their lives.
Other than acquire wives to fulfil his widest fantasies..
Sick country!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 9:25pm
Alafin of Oyo I Hail thee Sir long live the Bleacher
RE PRESENTING YOUR PEOPLE AFONJAS,
world renowned bleachers
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:25pm
Baba is chopping the life of his head
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 9:26pm
Limousine...Kai
Old man enjoying it all like this.
Aji sebi Oyo laari
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by i8sins(m): 9:26pm
Move to d next one!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by TARABA911(m): 9:26pm
WHO BE THIS ABEG GUYS IN THE HOUSE ABEG NO VEX
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by Fafunde1: 9:26pm
All those traditional rulers wen no dey do anything
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:26pm
wow
Wonderful
Please, how much is the car?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by linkers: 9:27pm
It doesn't represent what traditional institution stand for
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by Profezzor: 9:27pm
Good for him
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:27pm
He's got taste
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by DrObum(m): 9:27pm
OK, make wetin happen again?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 9:27pm
goin to the brown roof republic on point.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by Emmidu2017: 9:27pm
So.....?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 9:28pm
Should that be a news?
Bad govt
Bad mod
Seun take note
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by tym92(m): 9:30pm
k k
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by saint7000: 9:30pm
D
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by Ovokkoo: 9:32pm
Rich
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by kendiddy(m): 9:34pm
k
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 9:37pm
Iku
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by wayne4loan: 9:38pm
Corrupt afonja king .
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by ichommy(m): 9:39pm
Iku Baba yeye!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by KINGwax007(m): 9:41pm
joey150:na inferiority complex go murder your self esteem and ability to rise above the colonial slavery...
Who finances Elizabeth of England or the king of Spain?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Arrives Abuja Airport In Limousine (Photos) by davodguy: 9:43pm
He's a first class Oba, hence the need to be treated with respect
