|My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by metro4: 5:22pm
Last December, actor Prince Eke hinted that his marriage to singer Muma Gee was in trouble after he shared a photo of their three children on IG and stated that their mother had abandoned them with their nanny for four weeks.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by KevMitnick: 5:25pm
Those who give a... Damn.. I can't be part of that crew. Sorry Bro, try to work things out for the sake of your kids.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Ten12: 5:27pm
So na only men sabi born den call somebody pikin baby mama instead of wife....now ur a baby father not husband...back 2 da street honeymoon don finish
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Oyind17: 5:31pm
You no know before, you marry woman wey big pass u
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:37pm
hmmm....all dis marraige wahala
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by OMOTOWO(m): 5:52pm
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by nairaman66(m): 5:52pm
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by tuoyoojo(m): 5:53pm
na wa for all this people
must they live their lives in social media
una divorce and den
share the pikin n the property and move on
this nairaland frontage news dey tire person sometimes
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Soskid(m): 5:53pm
KKKKK
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by dealslip(f): 5:53pm
The truth is that marriage is not for the chicken hearted nor immature folks. To get into a marriage, you must be ready psychologically, emotionally, financially and spiritually. In addition you and your partner must share the same value not necessarily interest. Everyone must identify their God given role and face it. The husband must love unconditionally - love is not a feeling but action of deliberately sacrificing to love his wife as Christ loved the church and gave his life for the church. He must wash her everyday with graceful, exhortatory, and encouraging words. The husband is expected to Love his wife to the point of giving up his life. In return, the wife must respect and submit to her husband in the Lord. Above all both are expected to submit to each other and be loyal and faithful. A lot of people get into marriage for the wrong reasons. You see advancing chronologically doesn't make you ready for marriage, been financially stable and independent doesn't make you ready for marriage otherwise our rich celebrity and stars won't divorce every now and then. In other words marriage is for very strong hearted people who have matured to the point of self denial. Marriage must bring out the best in each other because everyone has something unique to contribute to the relationship. Ego, insecurity, fear, low self confidence are the killers of marriage in disguise.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by AmuEwu: 5:53pm
When you carry shewe do wife.. Wetin you expect
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Martinola(m): 5:53pm
wetin b my own? dos who gv a fvck are in okpa buying groundnut
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by koolcat: 5:53pm
NA UNA SABI......someone should pls epp me with that mr ibu mime of carry ur wahala go
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Benjom(m): 5:54pm
So, mind telling us your next catch? Muna abii...
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by vicoloni(m): 5:54pm
Served!
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by teemanbastos(m): 5:54pm
Broken homes everywhere
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by HarveySpecter1: 5:55pm
Hi.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Stupedinluv(f): 5:55pm
K
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Ximenez(m): 5:55pm
Arsene Wenger, when he realized it's now their fifth
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by faruz: 5:56pm
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by dokunbam(m): 5:56pm
The contract is over
How much did you get?
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by PabloOmoEscobar: 5:57pm
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by profhezekiah: 5:57pm
Who give a dime,celebrity marriages just dey splash like water
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by ofemigeorge(m): 5:57pm
Nigerians have stated to copy the American culture of divorce. Marriages and relationships nowadays have No chill.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Pavore9: 5:58pm
Sad.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by ahnie(f): 5:58pm
Marriage z complicated,you ve to be tolerance and play the fool.pls you guys should take it off the social scene and work things out.
That z why I alway scratch my hudband's BALDHEAD(isi-nkwocha)with broomstick whenever he's around.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 5:58pm
opeyemiieblog:celebrıty marrıages are just lıke nepa,they never last.
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Mikylopez(f): 5:59pm
i really dnt blame the IDGAF crew ...
|Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by klassykute(m): 5:59pm
i swear if i give half FVCK change my name
