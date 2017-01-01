Last December, actor Prince Eke hinted that his marriage to singer Muma Gee was in trouble after he shared a photo of their three children on IG and stated that their mother had abandoned them with their nanny for four weeks.



He also added on his IG profile that he is now a single father of three . LIB reached out to him today and he affirmed that indeed his 4-year marriage to the singer is over and that they are heading for a divorce. He also disclosed that Mumagee was almost arrested after he reported her to the social welfare when she abandoned their kids for four weeks.





"The truth is this. I am no longer married to Muma Gee. We are separated and I do not want to talk about the reasons. A lot of people have different impressions about everybody. People try to judge you even when they don’t know you. I don’t want to go into details but the thing is, Muma Gee and I are separated and very soon we will be officially divorced. I’m no longer married to Muma Gee".



LIB: How long have you guys been separated?



We have been separated for about 3 months now.



LIB: So what is the reason for the separation?



Let’s just say it didn’t work. We are not compartible. Talking about Muma Gee now is going to remind me of things I have forgotten. I have moved on and she has also moved on. I don’t want talk to Muma Gee again.



LIB: Have you filed for divorce yet?



No, not yet. In due time, the divorce will be filed.



LIB: Who has custody of the kids?



I don’t need to agitate about who should have custody of the kids. To be honest, I won’t be able to take care of them like a mother would and they are too tender. They are with their mother. I allowed that because I can’t take care of them for now. They will probably slow me down and my job also restricts me.



LIB: Why did you take your marital issues to social media?



I don’t feel good speaking about my private affair in public but the reason I had to speak out was because at that point, for 3 months Muma Gee was no were to be found. People said they saw her in Abuja. “I saw your wife in Abuja o, with the crazy hair that she made” but all the same, It’s her life not my life. I had to go to the social welfare for kids, they invited her. They almost arrested her before she now came back and carried the kids. The next thing she did was to snap photos with the kids and put up on social media. Why I spoke out at the first instance was because I felt so bad. No matter what, no matter who you have met now or that Mr right you have now, that person is not enough and shouldn’t be capable of convincing you to abandon your kids for that long. For you to be convinced to abandon your kids for that long means that maybe something has been going on while you were still with me or you feel with this person, I have got everything that I wanted but have you asked yourself how old am I? Will I be able to have kids again? I felt so bad. Why will a woman abandon my kids? Assuming she went with them, I wouldn’t have minded but when I come around her house to see my kids because we don’t live together, I find out they are with the nanny. Why? And I will be on location and the nanny will call me and say my child is vomiting. What! Where the Bleep is their mother? If you are married you will understand where I am coming from. It’s so painful and a lot of my friends were like ‘don’t put your family matter on social media’ but I needed to explode. I didn’t even read the comments on blogs because I knew people will call me names and insult me but all the same, thank God I did that, I have moved on.



LIB: So your children are with her now?



Yes, she has come to carry them



LIB: Have you seen your children since then?



No, I have not but I will if I want to.



LIB: When did you guys start drifting apart?



The thing is, there is a straw that breaks the camel’s back and when it does, you find out that probably all the beautiful years you had were just a mirage. Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured.





