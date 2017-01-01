₦airaland Forum

Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) / Muma Gee Responds To Prince Eke's Cheating Accusations / Muma Gee And Prince Eke Welcome Baby Girl! (photos)

My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by metro4: 5:22pm
Last December, actor Prince Eke hinted that his marriage to singer Muma Gee was in trouble after he shared a photo of their three children on IG and stated that their mother had abandoned them with their nanny for four weeks.

He also added on his IG profile that he is now a single father of three . LIB reached out to him today and he affirmed that indeed his 4-year marriage to the singer is over and that they are heading for a divorce. He also disclosed that Mumagee was almost arrested after he reported her to the social welfare when she abandoned their kids for four weeks.


"The truth is this. I am no longer married to Muma Gee. We are separated and I do not want to talk about the reasons. A lot of people have different impressions about everybody. People try to judge you even when they don’t know you. I don’t want to go into details but the thing is, Muma Gee and I are separated and very soon we will be officially divorced. I’m no longer married to Muma Gee".

LIB: How long have you guys been separated?

We have been separated for about 3 months now.

LIB: So what is the reason for the separation?

Let’s just say it didn’t work. We are not compartible. Talking about Muma Gee now is going to remind me of things I have forgotten. I have moved on and she has also moved on. I don’t want talk to Muma Gee again.

LIB: Have you filed for divorce yet?

No, not yet. In due time, the divorce will be filed.

LIB: Who has custody of the kids?

I don’t need to agitate about who should have custody of the kids. To be honest, I won’t be able to take care of them like a mother would and they are too tender. They are with their mother. I allowed that because I can’t take care of them for now. They will probably slow me down and my job also restricts me.

LIB: Why did you take your marital issues to social media?

I don’t feel good speaking about my private affair in public but the reason I had to speak out was because at that point, for 3 months Muma Gee was no were to be found. People said they saw her in Abuja. “I saw your wife in Abuja o, with the crazy hair that she made” but all the same, It’s her life not my life. I had to go to the social welfare for kids, they invited her. They almost arrested her before she now came back and carried the kids. The next thing she did was to snap photos with the kids and put up on social media. Why I spoke out at the first instance was because I felt so bad. No matter what, no matter who you have met now or that Mr right you have now, that person is not enough and shouldn’t be capable of convincing you to abandon your kids for that long. For you to be convinced to abandon your kids for that long means that maybe something has been going on while you were still with me or you feel with this person, I have got everything that I wanted but have you asked yourself how old am I? Will I be able to have kids again? I felt so bad. Why will a woman abandon my kids? Assuming she went with them, I wouldn’t have minded but when I come around her house to see my kids because we don’t live together, I find out they are with the nanny. Why? And I will be on location and the nanny will call me and say my child is vomiting. What! Where the Bleep is their mother? If you are married you will understand where I am coming from. It’s so painful and a lot of my friends were like ‘don’t put your family matter on social media’ but I needed to explode. I didn’t even read the comments on blogs because I knew people will call me names and insult me but all the same, thank God I did that, I have moved on.

LIB: So your children are with her now?

Yes, she has come to carry them

LIB: Have you seen your children since then?

No, I have not but I will if I want to.

LIB: When did you guys start drifting apart?

The thing is, there is a straw that breaks the camel’s back and when it does, you find out that probably all the beautiful years you had were just a mirage. Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured.


http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/01/lib-exclusive-i-am-no-longer-married-to.html?m=1

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by KevMitnick: 5:25pm
Those who give a... Damn.. I can't be part of that crew. Sorry Bro, try to work things out for the sake of your kids.

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Ten12: 5:27pm
So na only men sabi born den call somebody pikin baby mama instead of wife....now ur a baby father not husband...back 2 da street honeymoon don finish

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Oyind17: 5:31pm
You no know before, you marry woman wey big pass u

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:37pm
hmmm....all dis marraige wahala
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by OMOTOWO(m): 5:52pm
N power have refused to pay 32 states out of 36 states. In fact, they have stopped the payment and I already created a thread on that twice today but twice have i gotten it deleted by an idiot. In the thread, I said that the FG have scammed the citizens again and I asked if Seun is an APC member. I have never talked about politics on nairaland before but I suspect a foul play with the N power programme.

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by nairaman66(m): 5:52pm

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by tuoyoojo(m): 5:53pm
na wa for all this people

must they live their lives in social media

una divorce and den

share the pikin n the property and move on

this nairaland frontage news dey tire person sometimes

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Soskid(m): 5:53pm
KKKKK
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by dealslip(f): 5:53pm
The truth is that marriage is not for the chicken hearted nor immature folks. To get into a marriage, you must be ready psychologically, emotionally, financially and spiritually. In addition you and your partner must share the same value not necessarily interest. Everyone must identify their God given role and face it. The husband must love unconditionally - love is not a feeling but action of deliberately sacrificing to love his wife as Christ loved the church and gave his life for the church. He must wash her everyday with graceful, exhortatory, and encouraging words. The husband is expected to Love his wife to the point of giving up his life. In return, the wife must respect and submit to her husband in the Lord. Above all both are expected to submit to each other and be loyal and faithful. A lot of people get into marriage for the wrong reasons. You see advancing chronologically doesn't make you ready for marriage, been financially stable and independent doesn't make you ready for marriage otherwise our rich celebrity and stars won't divorce every now and then. In other words marriage is for very strong hearted people who have matured to the point of self denial. Marriage must bring out the best in each other because everyone has something unique to contribute to the relationship. Ego, insecurity, fear, low self confidence are the killers of marriage in disguise.

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by AmuEwu: 5:53pm
When you carry shewe do wife.. Wetin you expect
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Martinola(m): 5:53pm
wetin b my own? dos who gv a fvck are in okpa buying groundnut
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by koolcat: 5:53pm
NA UNA SABI......someone should pls epp me with that mr ibu mime of carry ur wahala go
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Benjom(m): 5:54pm
So, mind telling us your next catch? Muna abii... grin
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by vicoloni(m): 5:54pm
Served!
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by teemanbastos(m): 5:54pm
Broken homes everywhere
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by HarveySpecter1: 5:55pm
Hi.
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Stupedinluv(f): 5:55pm
K
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Ximenez(m): 5:55pm
Arsene Wenger, when he realized it's now their fifth

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by faruz: 5:56pm
smiley
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by dokunbam(m): 5:56pm
The contract is over

How much did you get?
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by PabloOmoEscobar: 5:57pm

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by profhezekiah: 5:57pm
Who give a dime,celebrity marriages just dey splash like water
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by ofemigeorge(m): 5:57pm
Nigerians have stated to copy the American culture of divorce. Marriages and relationships nowadays have No chill.

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Pavore9: 5:58pm
Sad.
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by ahnie(f): 5:58pm
Marriage z complicated,you ve to be tolerance and play the fool.pls you guys should take it off the social scene and work things out.

That z why I alway scratch my hudband's BALDHEAD(isi-nkwocha)with broomstick whenever he's around.
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 5:58pm
opeyemiieblog:
hmmm....all dis marraige wahala
celebrıty marrıages are just lıke nepa,they never last.

Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by Mikylopez(f): 5:59pm
i really dnt blame the IDGAF crew ...
Re: My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike by klassykute(m): 5:59pm
i swear if i give half FVCK change my name

