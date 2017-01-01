₦airaland Forum

Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by alfa2016: 6:10pm
Lmao! The singer just shared the pic above of him wearing a 'coat' because I can't call the picture on the left a suit lol.

He's really come a long way!

http://mojidelano.com/2017/01/lmao-see-epic-throwback-pic-of-singer-kcee-wearing-a-coat/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO4-Lf7hNi3/

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by MOSTEC(m): 6:15pm
K

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by percyshelu(m): 6:19pm
I fit use this coat sew 10 different agbadas

14 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Sirpluv: 6:22pm
Was he a pastor then? undecided grin

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Lukmann1: 6:44pm
The only thing that is changing in him is his looked. his song is still thesame,

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Divay22(f): 6:45pm
Coat of life...... cry cry


Nobody is ugly,they are only broke

7 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by cloudyskygrind(m): 6:45pm
That's one hell of a super size coat. Goodness me

5 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by tafabaloo(m): 6:46pm
Every great man of today has a story of what he was yesterday.

Despise not the days of little beginning.

5 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by chimdi101: 6:46pm
Ah ah, na kcee be dis?

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by BTT(m): 6:46pm
That red coat go fit sow 3 of the new one wey hin wear now.

1 Like

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by harry2ve(m): 6:46pm
hmm

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by simak1(m): 6:47pm
It's been a long time coming...
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by weblord1900(m): 6:47pm
Ol
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by laurel03: 6:47pm
real transformation..... that time the four corners head show wella... oripelebe
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by ArabMopol(m): 6:48pm
OK

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by 1960TECH: 6:48pm
k..
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by chimchim1: 6:48pm
U mean red coat?
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Janetessy(f): 6:48pm
This one is coat grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by gaetano: 6:48pm
The guy don fat pass yakubu sef undecided

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by monemsis(m): 6:48pm
This guy na 45+ angry
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by SunnyBlaze1(m): 6:49pm
grin chai

4 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Lemonade01(m): 6:49pm
undecided

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by martolux(m): 6:49pm
singing when money no dey....
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by slawomir: 6:49pm
ok
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Fabulosdave01: 6:50pm
My papa dash me
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Cooladex(m): 6:50pm
Damn!
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by SunnyBlaze1(m): 6:50pm
gaetano:
undecided

grin this "give a fvck" thing don dey too much for una o grin

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by xoxo001(m): 6:51pm
O boy! where is "cut your coat according to your cloth".
Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by coolestchris(m): 6:51pm
En

4 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Soljaboi44(m): 6:51pm
All these children with data shouting

'those who give a fuc*k went that way and shii'

nah by force to comment?

you just go on every thread to tell us you don't give a fuc*k. undecided

3 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Pykid: 6:51pm
Bruh , right now i don't even have 0.5 f*ck to give !

