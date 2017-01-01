PHONE RINGING...



GIRL- hello



UNKNOWN- do u have a boyfriend ?



GIRL- yes! Why do u ask ?



UNKNOWN- It's me your father! So u have a boyfriend at this age?! We shall see when i get home.



GIRL- daddy please I'm only joking i can explain ...he hangs up.



AGAIN PHONE RINGS.. .



GIRL- Hello



UNKNOWN- do u have a boyfriend ?



GIRL- No!!!



UNKNOWN- oh honey so you're ashamed of me ?



GIRL- No!! my love 4give me i thought it was my dad!



UNKNOWN- yes it's still me your father just wanted to confirm if u have a boyfriend....i'll meet u at home...