|Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by alfa2016: 6:10pm
Lmao! The singer just shared the pic above of him wearing a 'coat' because I can't call the picture on the left a suit lol.
He's really come a long way!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by MOSTEC(m): 6:15pm
K
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by percyshelu(m): 6:19pm
I fit use this coat sew 10 different agbadas
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Sirpluv: 6:22pm
Was he a pastor then?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Lukmann1: 6:44pm
The only thing that is changing in him is his looked. his song is still thesame,
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Divay22(f): 6:45pm
Coat of life......
Nobody is ugly,they are only broke
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by cloudyskygrind(m): 6:45pm
That's one hell of a super size coat. Goodness me
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by tafabaloo(m): 6:46pm
Every great man of today has a story of what he was yesterday.
Despise not the days of little beginning.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by chimdi101: 6:46pm
Ah ah, na kcee be dis?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by BTT(m): 6:46pm
That red coat go fit sow 3 of the new one wey hin wear now.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by ionsman: 6:46pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by harry2ve(m): 6:46pm
hmm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by simak1(m): 6:47pm
It's been a long time coming...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by weblord1900(m): 6:47pm
Ol
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by laurel03: 6:47pm
real transformation..... that time the four corners head show wella... oripelebe
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by ArabMopol(m): 6:48pm
OK
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by 1960TECH: 6:48pm
k..
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by chimchim1: 6:48pm
U mean red coat?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Janetessy(f): 6:48pm
This one is coat
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by gaetano: 6:48pm
The guy don fat pass yakubu sef
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by monemsis(m): 6:48pm
This guy na 45+
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by SunnyBlaze1(m): 6:49pm
chai
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Lemonade01(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by martolux(m): 6:49pm
singing when money no dey....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by slawomir: 6:49pm
ok
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Fabulosdave01: 6:50pm
My papa dash me
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Cooladex(m): 6:50pm
Damn!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by SunnyBlaze1(m): 6:50pm
gaetano:
this "give a fvck" thing don dey too much for una o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by xoxo001(m): 6:51pm
O boy! where is "cut your coat according to your cloth".
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by coolestchris(m): 6:51pm
En
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Soljaboi44(m): 6:51pm
All these children with data shouting
'those who give a fuc*k went that way and shii'
nah by force to comment?
you just go on every thread to tell us you don't give a fuc*k.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Kcee Wearing A Suit by Pykid: 6:51pm
Bruh , right now i don't even have 0.5 f*ck to give !
