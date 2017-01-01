₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,271 members, 3,292,758 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) (11177 Views)
Anglican Church In Rome & Bible And Beer Fellowship Shocks Nigerian Lawyer / Leg Of Akan Weeks, Founder Of Collapsed Reigners Church In Uyo, May Be Amputated / I Crashed ‘flying’ From Benin To UK, Says Man Found In Sapele River. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by SexyBabe001(f): 7:25pm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXfeGYgzAng
An eyewitness who shared the video, wrote: "This is the current state of the cathedral of Sapele diocese of Anglican Church in sapele delta state. Pastors of different branches have joined together to expose the sapele bishop. .
They claim he's into rituals and he embezzles the church money and has also refused to pay pastors for 18 months but always traveling abroad with his family for vacation with church money. The church gate has been welded and all church activities has been on hold since Jan 2nd, 2017." See pictures and video below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/pastors-riot-against-their-bishop-close.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by SexyBabe001(f): 7:25pm
See the video and pictures below...
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/pastors-riot-against-their-bishop-close.html
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by yomi007k(m): 7:28pm
Oyel money
1 Like
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:30pm
Too many shameful pastors on the prowl.
What is going on with our 21st century pastors
What happened to the Great commission?
The only commission they know is monetary commission via offerings and tithe.
God have mercy.. don't allow unbelievers mock our religion because of these pastors.
15 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by seunmsg(m): 7:31pm
I guess the holy spirit instructed the bishop not to pay the pastors for 18 months . The unpaid pastors should take their case to the holy spirit and stop dragging the bishop and the church's name in the mud.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:37pm
seunmsg:
No matter what you do?
Do not joke/blaspheme with the Holy Spirit...
Read Mark 3:29 or Matt 12:32 for what will happen to you.
21 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by doctokwus: 7:39pm
One good thing,though,accidental of this severe recession is that it has made many Nigerian church going christians to critically examine what some of their pastors preach,their lifestyles compared to their congregation and if actually some of d doctrines they preach on the pulpit is in keeping with present day realities of our time.
Some church members actually go behind their pastors to badmount them and criticize d very thing they listened to just moments before.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by seunmsg(m): 7:48pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Trust me, your fabled holy spirit can't do shiit to me.
9 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by SexyBabe001(f): 8:04pm
seunmsg:
Seun, pls, becareful... don't blaspheme against the holy spirit..
2 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by vatiqan: 8:31pm
Endtime bishop; and endtime pastors who have refused to exercise patience for their reward which is in heaven.
1 Like
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:19pm
God is watching
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:20pm
z
2 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by januzajj: 9:20pm
Pay your workers na
Shebi dem dey do their work
Dem dey fake miracles as you instruct na
2 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by unclezuma: 9:20pm
12 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by sonofluc1fer: 9:21pm
Thank you Satan. Glory to Lucifer. May the children of Abraham be scattered. Ramen.
1 Like
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by Ellegacy(m): 9:21pm
The funniest part, member worship the so call bishop. Was fortunate to see one greeting the bishop, he knelt down and said "Welcom my Lord". I was like warisalldis??
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by gratiaeo: 9:21pm
Really
2 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by IPOB123london: 9:21pm
Biafra is our religion
my people una see una self
when we tell u about these looters and deceivers that called themselves pastor u wouldnt believe us naw
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by Cleversheva9(m): 9:21pm
Leave d Holy Spirit outta dis naaaa.. Hmmmmmmmmm.... A word is enough for the wise ohh
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by prince9851(m): 9:21pm
"men of God"
smh
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by Idrismusty97(m): 9:22pm
Wetin concern me? .
2 Likes
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by riczy(m): 9:22pm
Church and pastor and money b be here!
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by Atiku2019: 9:22pm
They claim he's into rituals and he embezzles the church money and has also refused to pay pastors for 18 months but always traveling abroad with his family for vacation with church money.
Men Of God Indeed
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by GuDErboY(m): 9:22pm
Nawa oo for this 2017
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by four4: 9:23pm
I thought then said d reward for d pastors re in d heaven
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by Rattle9: 9:23pm
Imagine wetin politicians of the world dae do nai the righteous dae do..protest! Rebellion!.. shame!
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by mcocolok(m): 9:24pm
The truth is , my uncle is a venerable in that diocese . Dem never pay the guy for 21 months now . The stupid bishop calls them to clergy meetings and tells them that is shoe is worth $800 and they should calculate that in naira and that he is not poor and nobody can remove him . He embezzled close to 60 million and threatens the priest with suspension. The guy also purchased a house in the UK and all his children are in the UK and Malaysia while the priest wallow in poverty. The least churches in the diocese with about 100 members are asked to pay close to 4million naira a year as assessment and failure to meet that amount , the bishop will punish you leaving the pastors to keep raising money every Sunday instead of preaching the word and also leavin the priest to go and beg. The churches with the highest population with about 300 members are asked to pay close to 7 million a year and once a priest fails to meet such amount, you are then transferred to a remote village. I pray the people of sapele get the desired change needed.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by Bluezy13(m): 9:24pm
SexyBabe001:Was the "Pls" part necessary
Let the Holy Spirit fight for Himself/Itself/Herself.
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by truthspeaks: 9:24pm
Ok
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by AkinPhysicist: 9:25pm
Sapele people no send o! Dem go do d same thing to Jesus if he was their head pastor.
|Re: Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) by ominilongest(m): 9:26pm
pastors!!...riot?!!
1 Like
Where Is My God-given Husband? / Questions For Anony About Souls / Chris Okotie Celebrates His 58th Birthday Today
Viewing this topic: tunderay(m), gratiaeo, Deicide, vichyke, Idrismusty97(m), EneJeta, Jackhammer(m), monaPhilz(m), Philipbauer, buygala(m), OnuohaClever, Olalekan27, vimi(m), abeychemica(m), adeleyeolusoji, Okosisiadada, freddaboh(m), RoyalMail, cardinal12, Surd2121(m), abbey086(m), olamike, AccidentalGenius, ThesailorR, readerson(m), Sutherland(m), Mimienudles(f), claremont(m), Neroanna, shegzymoni, GENIUS18, Eibams60(m), BCISLTD, Yames70(m), Ndudi4(f), mimee9(f), acooriz(m), prelomo, Inception(m), Shafiiimran99, psychologist(m), groundnutoil(m), neighbourhud(m), sabatok(m), signature2012(m), callola, AngelicBeing, Eshinery(m), rynno(m), aubumeyang, J4parry(m), proevan(m), outstanding100, danemenike, spartoo, olumig(m), CrazyG, moscobabs(m), uglodoh(f), toshmann(m), uzedo1(m), lookingfly, Johnsown1(m), homesteady(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16