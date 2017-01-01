Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastors Riot Against Anglican Bishop, Close Down Church In Sapele (Video) (11177 Views)

Anglican Church In Rome & Bible And Beer Fellowship Shocks Nigerian Lawyer / Leg Of Akan Weeks, Founder Of Collapsed Reigners Church In Uyo, May Be Amputated / I Crashed ‘flying’ From Benin To UK, Says Man Found In Sapele River. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXfeGYgzAng



An eyewitness who shared the video, wrote: "This is the current state of the cathedral of Sapele diocese of Anglican Church in sapele delta state. Pastors of different branches have joined together to expose the sapele bishop. .



They claim he's into rituals and he embezzles the church money and has also refused to pay pastors for 18 months but always traveling abroad with his family for vacation with church money. The church gate has been welded and all church activities has been on hold since Jan 2nd, 2017." See pictures and video below..





Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/pastors-riot-against-their-bishop-close.html An eyewitness who shared the video, wrote: "This is the current state of the cathedral of Sapele diocese of Anglican Church in sapele delta state. Pastors of different branches have joined together to expose the sapele bishop. .They claim he's into rituals and he embezzles the church money and has also refused to pay pastors for 18 months but always traveling abroad with his family for vacation with church money. The church gate has been welded and all church activities has been on hold since Jan 2nd, 2017." See pictures and video below..Source: 1 Like 1 Share





http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/pastors-riot-against-their-bishop-close.html See the video and pictures below...













Oyel money Oyel money 1 Like





What is going on with our 21st century pastors



What happened to the Great commission?



The only commission they know is monetary commission via offerings and tithe.



God have mercy.. don't allow unbelievers mock our religion because of these pastors. Too many shameful pastors on the prowl.What is going on with our 21st century pastorsWhat happened to the Great commission?The only commission they know is monetary commission via offerings and tithe.God have mercy.. don't allow unbelievers mock our religion because of these pastors. 15 Likes

. The unpaid pastors should take their case to the holy spirit and stop dragging the bishop and the church's name in the mud. I guess the holy spirit instructed the bishop not to pay the pastors for 18 months. The unpaid pastors should take their case to the holy spirit and stop dragging the bishop and the church's name in the mud. 1 Like 1 Share

seunmsg:

I guess the holy spirit instructed the bishop not to pay the pastors for 18 months . The unpaid pastors should take their case to the holy spirit and stop dragging the bishop and the church's name in the mud.



No matter what you do ?

Do not joke/blaspheme with the Holy Spirit...



Read Mark 3:29 or Matt 12:32 for what will happen to you. No matter what you doDo not joke/blaspheme with the Holy Spirit...Read Mark 3:29 or Matt 12:32 for what will happen to you. 21 Likes

One good thing,though,accidental of this severe recession is that it has made many Nigerian church going christians to critically examine what some of their pastors preach,their lifestyles compared to their congregation and if actually some of d doctrines they preach on the pulpit is in keeping with present day realities of our time.

Some church members actually go behind their pastors to badmount them and criticize d very thing they listened to just moments before. 3 Likes

NwamaziNwaAro:







No matter what you do ?

Do not joke/blaspheme with the Holy Spirit...



Read Mark 3:29 or Matt 12:32 for what will happen to you.







Trust me, your fabled holy spirit can't do shiit to me. Trust me, your fabled holy spirit can't do shiit to me. 9 Likes

seunmsg:





Trust me, your fabled holy spirit can't do shiit to me.

Seun, pls, becareful... don't blaspheme against the holy spirit.. Seun, pls, becareful... don't blaspheme against the holy spirit.. 2 Likes

Endtime bishop; and endtime pastors who have refused to exercise patience for their reward which is in heaven. 1 Like

God is watching

z 2 Likes



Pay your workers na

Shebi dem dey do their work

Dem dey fake miracles as you instruct na Pay your workers naShebi dem dey do their workDem dey fake miracles as you instruct na 2 Likes





12 Likes

Thank you Satan. Glory to Lucifer. May the children of Abraham be scattered. Ramen. 1 Like

The funniest part, member worship the so call bishop. Was fortunate to see one greeting the bishop, he knelt down and said "Welcom my Lord". I was like warisalldis??

Really 2 Likes

Biafra is our religion



my people una see una self



when we tell u about these looters and deceivers that called themselves pastor u wouldnt believe us naw

Leave d Holy Spirit outta dis naaaa.. Hmmmmmmmmm.... A word is enough for the wise ohh

"men of God"

smh

.

Wetin concern me? 2 Likes

Church and pastor and money b be here!

















Men Of God Indeed They claim he's into rituals and he embezzles the church money and has also refused to pay pastors for 18 months but always traveling abroad with his family for vacation with church money.Men Of God Indeed

Nawa oo for this 2017

I thought then said d reward for d pastors re in d heaven

Imagine wetin politicians of the world dae do nai the righteous dae do..protest! Rebellion!.. shame!

The truth is , my uncle is a venerable in that diocese . Dem never pay the guy for 21 months now . The stupid bishop calls them to clergy meetings and tells them that is shoe is worth $800 and they should calculate that in naira and that he is not poor and nobody can remove him . He embezzled close to 60 million and threatens the priest with suspension. The guy also purchased a house in the UK and all his children are in the UK and Malaysia while the priest wallow in poverty. The least churches in the diocese with about 100 members are asked to pay close to 4million naira a year as assessment and failure to meet that amount , the bishop will punish you leaving the pastors to keep raising money every Sunday instead of preaching the word and also leavin the priest to go and beg. The churches with the highest population with about 300 members are asked to pay close to 7 million a year and once a priest fails to meet such amount, you are then transferred to a remote village. I pray the people of sapele get the desired change needed. 2 Likes 2 Shares

SexyBabe001:



Seun, pls, becareful... don't blaspheme against the holy spirit.. Was the "Pls" part necessary

Let the Holy Spirit fight for Himself/Itself/Herself. Was the "Pls" part necessaryLet the Holy Spirit fight for Himself/Itself/Herself.

Ok

Sapele people no send o! Dem go do d same thing to Jesus if he was their head pastor.