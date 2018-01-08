Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication (2117 Views)

What is calling for attention is the information on the third paragraph of the memo, below.



So, He is asking if the memo is actually from Redeemed Christian Church Of God.







Someone sent this to me.... Could it be true? Or it's just photoshop?

If it is not true then fine.. but if it is, why should it be illegal to 'share' open heavens? Isn't it the 'word of God'? From a man of God? You see the way I beg people to share my messages why can't they do same?

Also with 34,000 branches according to the website and so many pastors who must each have a copy, that's thousands of copies sold within the church alone, are you seeing what I am seeing? ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple

Come to think of it, it's actually a good thing as one aunty in my estate forum is always disturbing our lives with 'open heaven' every morning���



See some reactions:



So many people are of the opinion that people should be allowed to freely share the contents of religious books, since they were written to edify people and not written for financial benefits. 1 Like

Is it no longer about spreading the gospel or is there something I don't understand? 2 Likes

he knows where to contact for confirmation 1 Like

sweettease:

Is it no longer about spreading the gospel or is there something I don't understand?

They may have an explanation to this. They may have an explanation to this.

Lalasticlala, mynd44 , those who post topics from Open Heavens Devotional, everyday on nairaland, should go and get permission, first. 1 Like

The reason for this is simply PROFIT. He should take clues from the publishers of the Gideon Bible. The publishing company does not charge a dime on the "word of God". 1 Like

Flexherbal:





They may have an explanation to this. Being worried about copyright infringement or more people being exposed to the word of God daily. Pretty obvious if you ask me?

I know copyright infringement/plagiarism occurs but at the expense of spreading God's words, come on! That they are even looking at it this way says a lot. Being worried about copyright infringement or more people being exposed to the word of God daily. Pretty obvious if you ask me?I know copyright infringement/plagiarism occurs but at the expense of spreading God's words, come on! That they are even looking at it this way says a lot.

festwiz:

The reason for this is simply PROFIT. He should take clues from the publishers of the Gideon Bible. The publishing company does not charge a dime on the "word of God".

That Bible is made available to everybody for free.



They are even happy when you request to help them distribute them. That Bible is made available to everybody for free.They are even happy when you request to help them distribute them. 1 Like

I have said it and will continue to say it. Pastors are pure Business Men. They do not care about the spiritual and financial welfare of their followers. They only care as long as you continue to play your part and pay your tithes. They would continue to prey and profit from the ignorance, fear of people.

Nna, this 2018 i done resolve say I no go put mouth for any church matter. Wetin I done see done tire me abeg

Must you react to everything? This is 2018: This nonsense must stop. Grow up and do your own thing. If you know the number of people RCCG employs and pays salaries to, you go fear and ask God for forgiveness. 1 Like

Freeze will soon turn to a nuclear reactor with the way he reacts on daily basis now.

Lack of vision.



What's this guys plan?

All he knows is to criticize people what has he done? 4 Likes

I've had enough!!! Someone close to him should please shut this dude up 1 Like

Freeze Reactor.

A fool and his money are soon parted.

They can Keep handing over your resources to these fake pastors.

The road to their former churches ( Methodist , Anglican,Baptist , Catholic) is that way .

The day they decide to go to their former churches , That is the day their neighbourhood mission school will be able to give their children good quality education for free. 1 Like

Copyright theft and similar crimes are very serious offences that should never be allowed in any form it comes Freeze, you've made sense thus far, but on this, no matter how we put it,and similar crimes are very serious offences that should never be allowed in any form it comes

Who “Open Heaven” open any heaven doors for? Who epp?

There is too much noise in the system, you all should just focus on what is important please.. all these are distractions

pastorpreneur" should be added in the dictionary and also pastorprise The word "" should be added in the dictionary and also 1 Like