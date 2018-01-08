₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Flexherbal(m): 4:49pm
Daddy Freeze known for this freetTheSheeple movement, just posted this on his Instagram page.
What is calling for attention is the information on the third paragraph of the memo, below.
So, He is asking if the memo is actually from Redeemed Christian Church Of God.
Someone sent this to me.... Could it be true? Or it's just photoshop?
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdr6Afwnufx/
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Flexherbal(m): 4:51pm
See some reactions:
So many people are of the opinion that people should be allowed to freely share the contents of religious books, since they were written to edify people and not written for financial benefits.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by sweettease(f): 4:53pm
Is it no longer about spreading the gospel or is there something I don't understand?
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by NgcoboP: 4:55pm
he knows where to contact for confirmation
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Flexherbal(m): 4:59pm
sweettease:
They may have an explanation to this.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Flexherbal(m): 5:23pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44 , those who post topics from Open Heavens Devotional, everyday on nairaland, should go and get permission, first.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by festwiz(m): 6:56pm
The reason for this is simply PROFIT. He should take clues from the publishers of the Gideon Bible. The publishing company does not charge a dime on the "word of God".
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by sweettease(f): 7:17pm
Flexherbal:Being worried about copyright infringement or more people being exposed to the word of God daily. Pretty obvious if you ask me?
I know copyright infringement/plagiarism occurs but at the expense of spreading God's words, come on! That they are even looking at it this way says a lot.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Flexherbal(m): 7:39pm
festwiz:
That Bible is made available to everybody for free.
They are even happy when you request to help them distribute them.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by maryjames9: 8:05pm
I have said it and will continue to say it. Pastors are pure Business Men. They do not care about the spiritual and financial welfare of their followers. They only care as long as you continue to play your part and pay your tithes. They would continue to prey and profit from the ignorance, fear of people.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by denkyw(m): 8:39pm
Nna, this 2018 i done resolve say I no go put mouth for any church matter. Wetin I done see done tire me abeg
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by TreasuredGlory: 8:39pm
Must you react to everything? This is 2018: This nonsense must stop. Grow up and do your own thing. If you know the number of people RCCG employs and pays salaries to, you go fear and ask God for forgiveness.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by eleojo23: 8:40pm
Freeze will soon turn to a nuclear reactor with the way he reacts on daily basis now.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by ekensi01(m): 8:41pm
Lack of vision.
What's this guys plan?
All he knows is to criticize people what has he done?
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Kjking(m): 8:41pm
I've had enough!!! Someone close to him should please shut this dude up
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by hucienda: 8:41pm
Freeze Reactor.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by ChineseBuggati3(m): 8:41pm
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by oduastates: 8:41pm
A fool and his money are soon parted.
They can Keep handing over your resources to these fake pastors.
The road to their former churches ( Methodist , Anglican,Baptist , Catholic) is that way .
The day they decide to go to their former churches , That is the day their neighbourhood mission school will be able to give their children good quality education for free.
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by fajob: 8:41pm
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Flets: 8:41pm
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by datola: 8:42pm
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by stinggy(m): 8:42pm
Freeze, you've made sense thus far, but on this, no matter how we put it, Copyright theft and similar crimes are very serious offences that should never be allowed in any form it comes
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Charlesdock(m): 8:42pm
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Pebcak: 8:43pm
Who “Open Heaven” open any heaven doors for? Who epp?
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by Veetee(m): 8:43pm
There is too much noise in the system, you all should just focus on what is important please.. all these are distractions
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by emi12(f): 8:44pm
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by bughead: 8:44pm
The word "pastorpreneur" should be added in the dictionary and also pastorprise
|Re: RCCG "Open Heaven": Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ban On Unauthorized Publication by QuietHammer(m): 8:44pm
TreasuredGlory:Just because a denomination decides to employ people the word of God should be commercialized? Rubbish. Absolute nonsense.
Catholic Sms Service / Nairaland: Home Of World Greatest I.diots / Spiritual Digest For The Day 8th Of March 2015
