http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/unidentified-lady-involved-in-ghastly.html A student of Tai Solarin University in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State - was involved in a ghastly motor accident on her way back to school. Efforts are being made to identify the badly injured lady in order to locate her family. 1 Share

sorry to her

She should have an identity card with her be it school,voters or national identity card. Sorry to her tho. 2 Likes 1 Share

In this new year? the devil is a lie. i wished her fast recover. 8 Likes

She's alive. That's what matters. 2 Likes

Eh yah.





Sorry dear.

what joy do some pple derive in taking pictures of other pple who are going through pain?? 1 Like 1 Share

Dis stupid Nigerians sef - instead of applying pressure on the thigh wound (by wrapping it up with cloth) they are busy taking pics.



To the guy above polluting this thread with grammatical 'bombs' I ask you this: na by force to speak English? 9 Likes

cool

quick recovery

Lukmann1:

Everything na devil! Everything na devil!

May the Good lord protect us all this new year ! 3 Likes

Road accidents in Nigeria.



We are gradually killing ourselves due to our reckless driving and over speeding.



Wish her quick recovery 1 Like

She doesn't appear like as a student to me though.

Sorry o

This is serious

virus05:

smh smh

Lukmann1:

In this new year? the devil is a lie. i wished her fast recover.

Stop blaming the devil. The poor devil is probably far away in Cambodia planning an earthquake or something bigger.



Stop blaming the devil. The poor devil is probably far away in Cambodia planning an earthquake or something bigger.

Majority of our road accidents in Nigeria is mostly caused by over speeding and reckless driving.

PrettyCrystal:

A student of Tai Solarin University in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State - was involved in a ghastly motor accident on her way back to school. Efforts are being made to identify the badly injured lady in order to locate her family.



she was involved in an accident why is she sitting on the ground.. Nd she cant remeber her name or what

..May God keep us alive to see anoda year Ehya Sorry dear.....actually ah give a fvck about dis..May God keep us alive to see anoda year 1 Like

smksean:

she was involved in an accident why is she sitting on the ground.. Nd she cant remeber her name or what

Very possible bro. Be like say you never witness accident before

Eeeeyah. She'll be fine, I pray.

AkinPhysicist:

Dis stupid Nigerians sef - instead of applying pressure on the thigh wound (by wrappi

Abi oo

AkinPhysicist:

Abi oo

sorry o,,,, I smell pidgin Tinz

sorry o,,,, I smell olosho Tinz

. Hope she didn't puncture any vein... Just look at that foool standing close to her, probably tweeting about d accident. Our attitude towards certain things need to change in this country 2 Likes 1 Share

Lukmann1:

Even devil go fear your English

She nor get phone nii,tell her to stop crying and call her parents num for u

People standing taking pictures 1 Like