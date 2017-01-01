₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 7:37pm
A student of Tai Solarin University in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State - was involved in a ghastly motor accident on her way back to school. Efforts are being made to identify the badly injured lady in order to locate her family.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/unidentified-lady-involved-in-ghastly.html
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:39pm
sorry to her
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by LarryBeryl(m): 7:49pm
She should have an identity card with her be it school,voters or national identity card. Sorry to her tho.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by Lukmann1: 9:21pm
In this new year? the devil is a lie. i wished her fast recover.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by 1Rebel: 9:21pm
She's alive. That's what matters.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by AntiWailer: 9:21pm
Eh yah.
Sorry dear.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by prince9851(m): 9:22pm
what joy do some pple derive in taking pictures of other pple who are going through pain??
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 9:22pm
Dis stupid Nigerians sef - instead of applying pressure on the thigh wound (by wrapping it up with cloth) they are busy taking pics.
To the guy above polluting this thread with grammatical 'bombs' I ask you this: na by force to speak English?
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by virus05(m): 9:23pm
cool
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by highbee02: 9:23pm
quick recovery
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by goslowgoslow: 9:24pm
Lukmann1:Everything na devil!
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by Carrottop(m): 9:25pm
May the Good lord protect us all this new year !
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by mrsage(m): 9:25pm
Road accidents in Nigeria.
We are gradually killing ourselves due to our reckless driving and over speeding.
Wish her quick recovery
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by emerich: 9:26pm
She doesn't appear like as a student to me though.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by Emmyrind1: 9:26pm
Sorry o
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by seunlayi(m): 9:26pm
This is serious
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by prince9851(m): 9:26pm
virus05:smh
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by mrsage(m): 9:27pm
Lukmann1:
Stop blaming the devil. The poor devil is probably far away in Cambodia planning an earthquake or something bigger.
Majority of our road accidents in Nigeria is mostly caused by over speeding and reckless driving.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by smksean(m): 9:27pm
PrettyCrystal:she was involved in an accident why is she sitting on the ground.. Nd she cant remeber her name or what
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by Bankalert(m): 9:28pm
Ehya Sorry dear.....actually ah give a fvck about dis ..May God keep us alive to see anoda year
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by mrsage(m): 9:28pm
smksean:
Very possible bro. Be like say you never witness accident before
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by Maximus85(m): 9:28pm
Eeeeyah. She'll be fine, I pray.
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by thinkdip(m): 9:28pm
AkinPhysicist:Abi oo
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by anonymuz(m): 9:28pm
sorry o,,,, I smell pidgin Tinz
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by anonymuz(m): 9:29pm
sorry o,,,, I smell olosho Tinz
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by Nma27(f): 9:30pm
Hope she didn't puncture any vein... Just look at that foool standing close to her, probably tweeting about d accident. Our attitude towards certain things need to change in this country .
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by nerodenero: 9:30pm
Lukmann1:Even devil go fear your English
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by jide219(m): 9:30pm
She nor get phone nii,tell her to stop crying and call her parents num for u
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by aflyingbird(f): 9:30pm
People standing taking pictures
|Re: Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) by ultimate73(m): 9:30pm
Thank God she is alive
