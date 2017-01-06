₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by obongtunji: 11:13pm On Jan 05
The 2016 African Footballer of the year is Riyadh Mahrez
Congratulations to him.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by pushking: 11:13pm On Jan 05
ok
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by AntiWailer: 11:14pm On Jan 05
Well deserved
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by ikp120(m): 11:15pm On Jan 05
Cool... more money to his account
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by ammyluv2002(f): 11:16pm On Jan 05
Mehn, the guy is so cute & talented. Well deserved
Congratulations Mahrez
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by elniro: 11:21pm On Jan 05
Rear Admiral RIYADH MAHREZ
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by omanifrank(m): 11:23pm On Jan 05
na so we see am oo
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by engrMikemd(m): 11:24pm On Jan 05
Well deserved judging from what he did for Leicester last season
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Bamss1: 11:30pm On Jan 05
Aubameyang came dressed like a hip hop star instead of him to dress corperate like his colleagues.
marez deserved it sha. and very fluent english frm him I must say.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by psychologist(m): 11:34pm On Jan 05
OK let us dance
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by ItzHoludex(m): 11:34pm On Jan 05
Dat aubameyang guy nah sumtin else seriously
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by biggerboyc(m): 11:35pm On Jan 05
Hope a player from this country wins next year. Na we get glo now
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by BarakOkenny(m): 11:36pm On Jan 05
Very well-deserved! And, we all saw this coming.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by ajoskele(m): 11:36pm On Jan 05
.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by biggerboyc(m): 11:36pm On Jan 05
Bamss1:he loose his luggage at airport
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by sododo(m): 11:36pm On Jan 05
Him try sha
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Alasi20(m): 11:37pm On Jan 05
Issokay
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by ajoskele(m): 11:37pm On Jan 05
Bamss1:His English was not very fluent. He did well sha.
Congrats to him.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by killsmith(m): 11:37pm On Jan 05
Upon the whole run wey mane dey run for EPL....him no win anything.....
Dey run upandan like thief
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Jclement(m): 11:38pm On Jan 05
well deserved
congrats to him
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by joshing(m): 11:38pm On Jan 05
Nice one
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Damibiz(m): 11:39pm On Jan 05
Mahrez
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Donmichaelz(m): 11:40pm On Jan 05
Bamss1:he said is lugages got missing @the airport,,,,
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Ten12: 11:40pm On Jan 05
He really worked hard for it
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by softMarket(m): 11:40pm On Jan 05
Mahrez. Is a nigerian......its just that he didn't want to play for nigeria!
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by rheether(f): 11:40pm On Jan 05
Flavor nailed it.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by ichommy(m): 11:40pm On Jan 05
Congratulations to Him........
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Gidi7(m): 11:41pm On Jan 05
If it were Headies dat organized dis now,they might give it to blackface... Just saying
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by Jarus(m): 11:42pm On Jan 05
Congrats to Mahrez.
|Re: Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year by garlicrey(m): 11:42pm On Jan 05
