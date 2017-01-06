Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Riyadh Mahrez Is 2016 CAF African Player Of The Year (3905 Views)

Mahrez Has Been Crowned BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2016 / Little Boy Refused To Stand Before An African Player At A Fooball Match In Italy / Yaya Toure Is The CAF African Best Player Of The Year (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The 2016 African Footballer of the year is Riyadh Mahrez

Congratulations to him. 4 Likes

ok 1 Like

Well deserved

Cool... more money to his account

Mehn, the guy is so cute & talented. Well deserved





Congratulations Mahrez 4 Likes

Rear Admiral RIYADH MAHREZ

na so we see am oo

Well deserved judging from what he did for Leicester last season 1 Like

Aubameyang came dressed like a hip hop star instead of him to dress corperate like his colleagues.



marez deserved it sha. and very fluent english frm him I must say. 2 Likes 1 Share

OK let us dance 2 Likes

Dat aubameyang guy nah sumtin else seriously 2 Likes

Hope a player from this country wins next year. Na we get glo now

Very well-deserved! And, we all saw this coming.

.

Bamss1:

Aubameyang came dressed like a hip hop star instead of him to dress corperate like his colleagues.



marez deserved it sha. and very fluent english frm him I must say. he loose his luggage at airport he loose his luggage at airport 2 Likes

Him try sha

Issokay

Bamss1:

Aubameyang came dressed like a hip hop star instead of him to dress corperate like his colleagues.



marez deserved it sha. and very fluent english frm him I must say. His English was not very fluent. He did well sha.

Congrats to him. His English was not very fluent. He did well sha.Congrats to him. 1 Like

Upon the whole run wey mane dey run for EPL....him no win anything.....



Dey run upandan like thief 4 Likes

well deserved

congrats to him

Nice one

Mahrez

Bamss1:

Aubameyang came dressed like a hip hop star instead of him to dress corperate like his colleagues.



marez deserved it sha. and very fluent english frm him I must say. he said is lugages got missing @the airport,,,, he said is lugages got missing @the airport,,,,

He really worked hard for it

Mahrez. Is a nigerian......its just that he didn't want to play for nigeria!

Flavor nailed it. 3 Likes

Congratulations to Him........

If it were Headies dat organized dis now,they might give it to blackface... Just saying

Congrats to Mahrez.