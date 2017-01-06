₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:12am
Mavins Records Singer, Di'ja just shared these photos of her husband and son, and gushes about how she loves her life anytime she is with them
"2015 I became a Wife, 2016 I became a mother, 2017 we will all be alive and well and ready to KICK ASS... I want to thank my family, friends and Mavins Records for all the support! Thank you for your kindness and respect. Ma shaaAllah. I love my life anything am with you..... to all my fans
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO6ZU54DRgo/?hl=en
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:17am
The baby is cute
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by LifeofAirforce1: 9:21am
The baby look so Di'jadly cute.
family over everything.
fucck feminists.
You all got no place in our society.
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by citytv(f): 9:24am
The baby Na chinese
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by jazinogold(m): 9:33am
The pikin dy look like say he dy watch the replay of how him mama dy jump up asif her throat wan comot during that don jazzy and olamide epic diss at 2015 Headies award
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by kokoA(m): 9:34am
That man needs more milk in his life
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by ENIMONEY(f): 9:34am
This year is my own year. Happy family..
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by cricifixo(m): 9:34am
Her husband wan resemble Goodluck Jonathan
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by free2ryhme: 9:35am
After u have hide finish , you with your hand and by yourself made your pictures available
Women forming since the days of Adam and Eve
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by EmekaBlue(m): 9:35am
Only the child is adorable in the pic above
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by eanestca(m): 9:35am
must they have the same wide mouth?
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by hoodmenconcept(m): 9:37am
Dija's husband nose
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by dreezybines: 9:38am
Lol chilling for the fvck crew...
Nairaland and yeye trend...
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by casttlebarbz(m): 9:38am
i don't give any godamn fork
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by 5starmilitant: 9:38am
This man's name must be Nosa(nose).
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by cerowo(f): 9:38am
Cute child
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by toluwalopsy(f): 9:39am
Good one for her.
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by DIKEnaWAR: 9:39am
Wtf
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 9:40am
non of my business...
this is my business below...
Of all the recipes in the world.. there's no recipe greater than igbo with beans. Cook it on any cooking competition and let the judges taste it.... If they did not declare you a winner call me a bastard
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by Divay22(f): 9:40am
Her baby is cute
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by missyadorable(f): 9:40am
See Di'ja
Slim body,small front,flat back
Yet cute husband and cute son
Meanwhile,some ladies be enlarging front and back and sharing big something to Tom,Dick and Harry and still single.lol
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by muller101(m): 9:41am
IDGAF crew. Food is ready o
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by omoadeleye(m): 9:41am
OK oo
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by Garshyzee(m): 9:42am
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by R2des: 9:43am
See The Gran dad She Married
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by rheether(f): 9:43am
Ugly husband..
|Re: Photo Of Di'ja With Her Husband & Son by ephi123(f): 9:43am
rheether:
So? Which human have you created madam "ugly husband"?
