

Mavins Records Singer, Di'ja just shared these photos of her husband and son, and gushes about how she loves her life anytime she is with them



"2015 I became a Wife, 2016 I became a mother, 2017 we will all be alive and well and ready to KICK ASS... I want to thank my family, friends and Mavins Records for all the support! Thank you for your kindness and respect. Ma shaaAllah. I love my life anything am with you..... to all my fans





