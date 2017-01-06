1. In reality, western medicines has done a lot of good, especially to us Africans but it's not enough to totally discard our traditional medicine.



2. Part of my aim for this thread is to highlight how our pharmacists and pharmacologists are being useless as well as the university that produces them.



3. I read an article about the guy that invented alabukun, that pain killer, yea, y'all know it. it's made from herb extracts and it works. So, my rants below is partly as a result of that article and ofcourse the recession.



If there was something I never took as a child, it was the white man's medicine.

I remember following my mum to an old woman's little wooden shop to get some herbs and barks when anyone of us got sick. After my mum would list out the symptoms to her, the old woman would smile and gather some herbs, or seeds, barks, hand it over to my mum with some instructions on how to brew it and the dosage. My mum would do as instructed and within a few days, the sickness is gone. She always had a tomtom handy to gift me with whenever I finished my dosage.

The old woman always complained about not having anyone committed who would learn from her.



What we see around today that is been paraded as herbal medicine is a mediocre to what it really is.(I mean, those bottled herbal gin) So it's important everyone understands that when we make reference to herbal medicines we are not talking about the bottled 'bitters' mixed with alcohol and packed in unappealing bottles. We are not talking about the ones hawked at the bus stops in various colours in transparent plastic bottles.

We are talking about the ones our ancestors had and passed on to our parents.



Why then have we dumped it totally for a white man's medicine? That's treating your diabetes problem and probably breeding the ground for another bigger disease?



Why do we import malaria medicines from India when we have thousands of pharmacy/pharmacology graduates in the country who can learn from this native herbs, modernise it and do what they were trained to do?



And errm, the old woman I mentioned earlier is dead, and her vast knowledge of herbs, died with her.



