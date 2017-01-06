₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
1. In reality, western medicines has done a lot of good, especially to us Africans but it's not enough to totally discard our traditional medicine.
2. Part of my aim for this thread is to highlight how our pharmacists and pharmacologists are being useless as well as the university that produces them.
3. I read an article about the guy that invented alabukun, that pain killer, yea, y'all know it. it's made from herb extracts and it works. So, my rants below is partly as a result of that article and ofcourse the recession.
If there was something I never took as a child, it was the white man's medicine.
I remember following my mum to an old woman's little wooden shop to get some herbs and barks when anyone of us got sick. After my mum would list out the symptoms to her, the old woman would smile and gather some herbs, or seeds, barks, hand it over to my mum with some instructions on how to brew it and the dosage. My mum would do as instructed and within a few days, the sickness is gone. She always had a tomtom handy to gift me with whenever I finished my dosage.
The old woman always complained about not having anyone committed who would learn from her.
What we see around today that is been paraded as herbal medicine is a mediocre to what it really is.(I mean, those bottled herbal gin) So it's important everyone understands that when we make reference to herbal medicines we are not talking about the bottled 'bitters' mixed with alcohol and packed in unappealing bottles. We are not talking about the ones hawked at the bus stops in various colours in transparent plastic bottles.
We are talking about the ones our ancestors had and passed on to our parents.
Why then have we dumped it totally for a white man's medicine? That's treating your diabetes problem and probably breeding the ground for another bigger disease?
Why do we import malaria medicines from India when we have thousands of pharmacy/pharmacology graduates in the country who can learn from this native herbs, modernise it and do what they were trained to do?
And errm, the old woman I mentioned earlier is dead, and her vast knowledge of herbs, died with her.
#rantover!
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
The procedures for making these herbal drugs are never documented, regulation is none existence, it is open to all and sundry with possibility of high mortality rate, it cannot be traced, dirty and filthy hawkers engage in herbal medicine, storage and packing is poor and unhygenic
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Nigeria demonize everything herbal, I don't know why.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
GOD bless you for this op
Traditional herbal medicine are by far more potent than the so called Western medicine ..i remember being down with malaria a year ago and how one of those gave me a permanent and swift cure
I just hope these motherfuckking 'i don't give a Bleep" crew don't come and ruin this thread
#istandwithtraditionalherbalmedicine
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
.Someone said when the Brits colonized India and Nigeria, the Indians rejected their language, food, clothes, religion and other British culture.
They only embraced their technology.
But Nigeria accepted their language(some would be talking through their noses like the Queen herself), their food(someone cannot eat eba/garri with hands again), clothes(I once wore a fine ankara to campus on a Monday morning and my girl didn't walk with me all day), religion(if you don't go to church on Sunday, consider yourself a devil re-incarnate) and other British lifestyles.
Sadly, we rejected their technology.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
The last drug u took was it herbal?
Be sincere
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
u go learn from dia hand dem go compensate you with witch
unto say u be dia favorite
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Nice topic !!!!!
These are the kind of informative articles we expect this year not the instagram pictures we were inundated with last year.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
I still drink agbo jedijedi o
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Too many Baba Abiodun and Hajiya Bilkisu running the industry...
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Everybody wants to upgrade.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Herbal drug is dead because has no dosage limits, produced conditions that are not hygienic, vendors are not registered and certified, they have no form of regulation
Except you want to kill yourself u patronize them at your own risk
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
African Traditional Medicine practitioners are responsible, instead of documenting their recipes and packaging their products, they surround the whole thing with superstition and fear.
It is possible that early Africans developed technology that would have been useful today for transportation or flight or energy, they would have retained the knowledge to themselves and used it to frighten their people.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Op tiri gbosa for u there, in fact someone should help me that Patrick Evra pics.
We now take our own herb as juju medicine, if u r ill and u went to hospital for drugs, ur pastor will come n pray for u there, but if dear go to mama alagbo shop for treatment na u ur pastor go use do sermon on Sunday, saying "what relationship does darkness has with light" and those white drugs are extracted majorly from local herb.
Most drugs that wrought wonders came from Africa, any thing that came from white is good.
If white package their faeces inside nylon I am sure Africans will buy it
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Whose fault? What traditionalists focus on this days are sexual stimulants
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
In China traditional medicine thrives side by side with orthodox medicine. There government there greatly supports them and hence that's why we have so many Chinese teas flooding our markets today. When the government of Nigeria only thinks of oil, plus all those elected that only think of how to get contracts and embezzle without having future plans for all sectors.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
a woman looking for the fruit of the womb, pain during messes for women, you wanna strengthen ur ateries and capilaries to avoid stroke (note: sometime ur body need high BP to force blood to all part of the body when parts of ur vain and ateries get blocked; it is a normal fluid mechanism of ur body, do not reduce it with drugs instead use harb to clear all dirt from ur ateries, then ur bp automatically reduce), an infant that had consums hair in the womb resulting to illness after birth (this makes the child cry always and lossing weight), glaucoma.
all this can be cure with common harb some in less than a day. thanks to my grandma though for alighten me
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Its because the practice has been left in the hands of illiterates, meanwhile times have changed. We are in the modern era where everything is in the hands of the educated.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
little wonder there has been a steady increase in the rate of amputation recently.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
free2ryhme:Nonsense! I for don die if no be for herbal medicine. No doctor was able to treat me, I went to Nigerian Navy Hospital Ojo, I went to many general hospitals as well. An old woman, who never went to school gave me medicine and I was okay within 2 weeks. Till today, I hardly fall ill.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Herbal all the way... No artificial coloring, no PRESERVATIVES, no chemicals. Our fore fathers used herbs and lived longer than the present day world.
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
MEILYN:
Which hospital did u go to?
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
I still drink Agbo
Re: The Death Of Traditional Herbal Medicine In Nigeria
Trado-medicine practice is not dead at all.... In fact, it is more active than Orthodox medicine practice, I'm taking Oshogbo the capital of Osun State as a case study
Those that believe this, give this comment likes
