Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers (18893 Views)

Throwback Photo Of Bishop David Oyedepo And His Family / The Actual Declaration Of Bishop David Oyedepo. / Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo And His Entire Family (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/picture-of-bishop-david-oyedepo-saves.html?m=1



Cc: lalasticlala Cc: lalasticlala 1 Like

Hypocrisy is when the Protestants criticizes the Catholics for having pic of Virgin Mary but hv the pic of dre General overseers as protection.

Believe it or not Protestants is the reason why non Christians don't respect Christainity 134 Likes 20 Shares

KingstonDome:



[url]

kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/picture-of-bishop-david-oyedepo-saves.html?m=1[/url]

Cc: mynd44 missyb3 lalasticlala obinoscopy domonique Cc: mynd44 missyb3 lalasticlala obinoscopy domonique 1 Like





87 year old young lady bawo.



Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.



30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers. Lol.87 year old young lady bawo.Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers. 138 Likes 14 Shares

30 Robbers for just a Woman?

She must be CBN Younger sister 49 Likes 7 Shares

AntiWailer:

Lol.



Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.



30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers.

Lol Lol 2 Likes

Lol. But even Jesus' face in the flesh was not enough to stop people from lynching him! What gives? 12 Likes 3 Shares

87 years young lady...omo i mustn't give a fu*k on this post 17 Likes 2 Shares

How did 87 year count them to be 30? Were they entering her room and taking numbers? Which kind of robbery will take 30 men to execute what item of value could be in the possession of 87 year old woman ??

The god of Oyedepo seems to encourage idolatory by projecting the image of his offspring the Bishop as powerful and worthy of veneration. I have had cause to believe because of the behaviour, antecedents and teachings of the Bishop that his god is one of many gods operating in Nigeria.

Bible says (paraphrased) make no image of any form of persons whether occupying the terrestrial or the Celestial plane an object of worship or veneration. That includes the picture people parade around as Jesus. Now, Christians under false prophets and teachers have upgraded to have images of their men of gods at homes and on streets, as portrait tags they carry about. 30 Likes 4 Shares

I thought the picture was false till I checked Winners Account... Hahhahha wetin man no go see ?? 2 Likes

TheOtherRoom:

I thought the picture was false till I checked Winners Account... Hahhahha wetin man no go see ??

Thank God you confirmed the news cos the Kingston Dome doesn't post fake news. Thank God you confirmed the news cos the Kingston Dome doesn't post fake news.

KingstonDome:





Thank God you confirmed the news cos the Kingston Dome doesn't post fake news.

You should have included a link so it could hit FP.... But I guess someone already pull the stunt You should have included a link so it could hit FP.... But I guess someone already pull the stunt

AntiWailer:

Lol.



87 year old young lady bawo.



Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.



30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers.

Lmfao

And she even counted,

Maybe they were putting on jerseys LmfaoAnd she even counted,Maybe they were putting on jerseys 25 Likes

TheOtherRoom:





You should have included a link so it could hit FP.... But I guess someone already pull the stunt

Corrected it........Cc: lalasticlala Corrected it........Cc: lalasticlala

The sheep will belive this obvious lie! 30 robbers! Even if d old woman na bank! Winners, abeg dey lie with sense 6 Likes

KingstonDome:



kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/picture-of-bishop-david-oyedepo-saves.html?m=1



Cc: lalasticlala

This should make the Frontpage



Cc: lalasticlala This should make the FrontpageCc: lalasticlala 2 Likes

They recognised a greater thief.



Stupid and silly stories. So 'oyedepo picture' don turn security equipment? 26 Likes 2 Shares

sonofluc1fer:

They recognised a greater thief.



Stupid and silly stories. So 'oyedepo picture' don turn security equipment?

Hmmmm Hmmmm

sonofluc1fer:

They recognised a greater thief.



Stupid and silly stories. So 'oyedepo picture' don turn security equipment?

Lawd Im telling you, my brain cells have depleted. LawdIm telling you, my brain cells have depleted. 6 Likes

KingstonDome:



kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/picture-of-bishop-david-oyedepo-saves.html?m=1



Cc: lalasticlala

If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards? If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards? 47 Likes 4 Shares

LoJ:





If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards?

You just got me laughing hard.



He needs security because he is the head, while the other members needs wristband and his pictures.



The real test God gave us was Tolerance, he wants to see how we will stay with other religious folks You just got me laughing hard.He needs security because he is the head, while the other members needs wristband and his pictures.The real test God gave us was Tolerance, he wants to see how we will stay with other religious folks 11 Likes 1 Share

ENDTIMEgist:





You just got me laughing hard.



He needs security because he is the head, while the other members needs wristband and his pictures.



The real test God gave us was Tolerance, he wants to see how we will stay with other religious folks Aren't you forgetting some like bulletproof Aprons, anointed Biro, handkerchiefs, anointed water, anointed apple, lion of Judah oil and Almanac all sold for a particular amount or seed money

LoJ:



If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards? His followers can answer that by saying Papa doesn't really need bodyguards for protection against robbers but against the poor miracle seekers who may want to touch the helm of his garments for the release of power.

If not for bodyguard they can mob and push Papa down. Aren't you forgetting some like bulletproof Aprons, anointed Biro, handkerchiefs, anointed water, anointed apple, lion of Judah oil and Almanac all sold for a particular amount or seed moneyHis followers can answer that by saying Papa doesn't really need bodyguards for protection against robbers but against the poor miracle seekers who may want to touch the helm of his garments for the release of power.If not for bodyguard they can mob and push Papa down. 5 Likes 1 Share

Only fools will believe this story 3 Likes

LoJ:





If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards? These are questions that differentiates a zombie from a thinking man. #Dumbfollowers These are questions that differentiates a zombie from a thinking man. #Dumbfollowers 7 Likes

HardMirror:



These are questions that differentiates a zombie from a thinking man. #Dumbfollowers

Jesu.....See shade of life Jesu.....See shade of life

Fully R.etarded. Even Oyedepo's looks spews out arrogance and pomposity.

The daily dose of outright stupidity we get from the African continent is just getting too much to bear 16 Likes 1 Share





Skibo - present

Fash -present





Hehehehehehehhehehe Hehehehehehhe. They old young lady was taking register. She would be likeSkibo - presentFash -presentHehehehehehehhehehe 12 Likes

30 Robbers fled because of 1 picture? haba. 7 Likes 1 Share

lepasharon:





Lawd Im telling you, my brain cells have depleted. My sister, happy new year jare. I dey tell you. I dont know if Nigerian Christianity demands that believers give their life and their brains( self-awareness, self-knowledge, reason) to these Men of God. I am not. understanding anymore. My sister, happy new year jare. I dey tell you. I dont know if Nigerian Christianity demands that believers give their life and their brains( self-awareness, self-knowledge, reason) to these Men of God. I am not. understanding anymore. 8 Likes

originalKsp:

30 Robbers fled because of 1 picture? haba.

Lol Lol