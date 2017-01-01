₦airaland Forum

Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 2:55pm On Jan 06
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by kollynxofodile(m): 2:56pm On Jan 06
Hypocrisy is when the Protestants criticizes the Catholics for having pic of Virgin Mary but hv the pic of dre General overseers as protection.
Believe it or not Protestants is the reason why non Christians don't respect Christainity

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 2:58pm On Jan 06
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by AntiWailer: 3:03pm On Jan 06
Lol.

87 year old young lady bawo. grin

Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.

30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers.

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by kollynxofodile(m): 3:04pm On Jan 06
30 Robbers for just a Woman?
She must be CBN Younger sister

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 3:06pm On Jan 06
Lol.

Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.

30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers.

Lol

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by finofaya: 3:09pm On Jan 06
Lol. But even Jesus' face in the flesh was not enough to stop people from lynching him! What gives?

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by casttlebarbz(m): 3:30pm On Jan 06
87 years young lady...omo i mustn't give a fu*k on this post

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by Topgainer: 3:55pm On Jan 06
How did 87 year count them to be 30? Were they entering her room and taking numbers? Which kind of robbery will take 30 men to execute what item of value could be in the possession of 87 year old woman ??
The god of Oyedepo seems to encourage idolatory by projecting the image of his offspring the Bishop as powerful and worthy of veneration. I have had cause to believe because of the behaviour, antecedents and teachings of the Bishop that his god is one of many gods operating in Nigeria.
Bible says (paraphrased) make no image of any form of persons whether occupying the terrestrial or the Celestial plane an object of worship or veneration. That includes the picture people parade around as Jesus. Now, Christians under false prophets and teachers have upgraded to have images of their men of gods at homes and on streets, as portrait tags they carry about.

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by TheOtherRoom: 3:55pm On Jan 06
I thought the picture was false till I checked Winners Account... Hahhahha wetin man no go see ??

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 6:02pm On Jan 06
I thought the picture was false till I checked Winners Account... Hahhahha wetin man no go see ??

Thank God you confirmed the news cos the Kingston Dome doesn't post fake news.
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by TheOtherRoom: 6:04pm On Jan 06
Thank God you confirmed the news cos the Kingston Dome doesn't post fake news.

You should have included a link so it could hit FP.... But I guess someone already pull the stunt
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by mrmrmister: 6:07pm On Jan 06
Lol.

87 year old young lady bawo. grin

Chai I just hope this people will not make me an Atheist at this rate.

30 robbers can't come and robb you ma and you will see all the 30 robbers.

Lmfao cheesy
And she even counted,
Maybe they were putting on jerseys grin

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 6:07pm On Jan 06
You should have included a link so it could hit FP.... But I guess someone already pull the stunt

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by CHARLOE(m): 6:09pm On Jan 06
The sheep will belive this obvious lie! 30 robbers! Even if d old woman na bank! Winners, abeg dey lie with sense

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 6:36pm On Jan 06
kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/picture-of-bishop-david-oyedepo-saves.html?m=1

This should make the Frontpage

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by sonofluc1fer: 6:38pm On Jan 06
They recognised a greater thief.

Stupid and silly stories. So 'oyedepo picture' don turn security equipment?

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 6:43pm On Jan 06
They recognised a greater thief.

Stupid and silly stories. So 'oyedepo picture' don turn security equipment?

Hmmmm
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by lepasharon(f): 6:47pm On Jan 06
They recognised a greater thief.

Stupid and silly stories. So 'oyedepo picture' don turn security equipment?

Lawd grin Im telling you, my brain cells have depleted.

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by LoJ: 7:19pm On Jan 06
kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/picture-of-bishop-david-oyedepo-saves.html?m=1

If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards?

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:35pm On Jan 06
If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards?

You just got me laughing hard. cheesy

He needs security because he is the head, while the other members needs wristband and his pictures.

The real test God gave us was Tolerance, he wants to see how we will stay with other religious folks

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by Topgainer: 9:49pm On Jan 06
You just got me laughing hard. cheesy

He needs security because he is the head, while the other members needs wristband and his pictures.

The real test God gave us was Tolerance, he wants to see how we will stay with other religious folks
Aren't you forgetting some like bulletproof Aprons, anointed Biro, handkerchiefs, anointed water, anointed apple, lion of Judah oil and Almanac all sold for a particular amount or seed money
If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards?
His followers can answer that by saying Papa doesn't really need bodyguards for protection against robbers but against the poor miracle seekers who may want to touch the helm of his garments for the release of power.
If not for bodyguard they can mob and push Papa down.

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by Elnino4ladies: 10:45pm On Jan 06
Only fools will believe this story

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by HardMirror(m): 10:55pm On Jan 06
If his picture can protect, why does he himself walk around with bodyguards?
These are questions that differentiates a zombie from a thinking man. #Dumbfollowers

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 1:14am
These are questions that differentiates a zombie from a thinking man. #Dumbfollowers

Jesu.....See shade of life
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by frosbel2: 1:20am
Fully R.etarded. Even Oyedepo's looks spews out arrogance and pomposity.
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by jonbellion(m): 5:38am
The daily dose of outright stupidity we get from the African continent is just getting too much to bear

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by frubben(m): 7:47am
Hehehehehehhe. They old young lady was taking register. She would be like

Skibo - present
Fash -present


Hehehehehehehhehehe grin grin

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by originalKsp(m): 7:52am
30 Robbers fled because of 1 picture? haba.

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by sonofluc1fer: 9:44am
Lawd grin Im telling you, my brain cells have depleted.
My sister, happy new year jare. I dey tell you. I dont know if Nigerian Christianity demands that believers give their life and their brains( self-awareness, self-knowledge, reason) to these Men of God. I am not. understanding anymore.

Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 9:56am
30 Robbers fled because of 1 picture? haba.

Lol
Re: Picture Of Bishop David Oyedepo Saves Lady From 30 Robbers by KingstonDome: 9:56am
Hehehehehehhe. They old young lady was taking register. She would be like

Skibo - present
Fash -present


Hehehehehehehhehehe grin grin

grin

