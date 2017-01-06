₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Unbelievable Vehicles Owned By Equatorial Guinea’s President’s Son by AutoJoshNG: 3:44pm
His name is Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the 47 year old son of the president of Equatorial Guinea. He is also the country’s vice president.
His is currently on trial in Paris for living lavishly off public funds. He has been displaying his wealth on instagram.. he shares photos of himself with semi-Unclad women, skiing, scuba-diving, driving super cars, motor bikes, submersibles and speed boats, holidaying in various exotic spots, dressed in expensive outfits and accessories.
He has been unrepentant despite backlash from his countrymen.. Some commented on social media saying:
“You put up photos, showing us everything you have. The people of your country have nothing. Doesn’t that weigh on your conscience a bit?”
“You’re spending money on silly things and here I am unable to afford even bread.”
Obiang’s lawyers claim his wealth is legal despite earning less than $100,000 per annum as his country’s vice president.
See photo of 5 unbelievable vehicles he has:
https://autojosh.com/5-unbelievable-vehicles/
Africa my Africa.....we will never change.
AutoJoshNG:this guy loves good things at his people's detriment
Africa is still very far from changing.
It's called fixation. He ddnt have access to toys while growin up.
And u want to tell me d devil wasn't born in Africa?
Thunder that will fire this guy will come from the skirt of Zahra Buhari
AFRICA!!!
Only in Africa, what's his occupation. Strange continent
oh Gosh !
Thats why we are still backward as a continent
Africa will never attain the height of development if Africans are only concerned about themselves and their family... Take a look at that sarrki guy who has been in support of buhari's animalistic management of Nigerians.. Its obvious he is being paid to support every daft decision and policies of the buhari's led administration even if its obviously detrimental to Nigerians...
Africa still has a long way to go.
At that age! Still behaving like a kid.
Can't even lie they look fun
?!!
Ezekiel the spoilt child
.... Indomie generation will never understand
Dino Melaye's twin brother
I am not in support of corruption but what is the difference between these people and the English royal family..
Africa....
Ok
I'm short of words
real baller
really they look fun and weird
so he has just one car and 4 toys.
I am coming back
gmacnoms:guy na watin dey my mind you just write o, the idiot need to grow up
I wish I could say this to him when I give his entire wealth to the poor in his country
I weep for this continent.I Use to believe so much in Africa.
Am sorry if I tell you I lost hope in her.
She is doomed by the children she birthed with her own womb.
Mama.pls.forgive us.one day we will make it right.
Your descendants will be great again.
This guy just make me feel disgusting. When the purpose of a thing is not known abuse is inevitable
