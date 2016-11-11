₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by chimere66: 4:57pm
As shared by Elton(the incident happened in Liberia).....
'A girl believed to be in her early 20s only identify as princess was found dead on Friday January 6, 2017 ,in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.
The body was discovered Friday morning by community dwellers.
Police in Bassa are investigating what led to her death. Unconfirmed information says that princess went missing three days before being found dead on Friday morning by community dwellers.
Observation proves that no part was taken from the body but was tied and beaten due to the brouses on the body.
People speculated that princess was always found in the night clubs.
Others alleged that princess was in the harbit of selling herself for money.
Police in Bassa are still investigating what led to her death'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/young-lady-in-her-early-20s-found-dead.html?m=1
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by Loyalblak007(f): 5:00pm
Oh my God!
Some people are so heartless
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by krasican(m): 5:05pm
jesu..... she don go folo bad guys.....her hair style
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by tossie101(f): 5:07pm
Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuugh!... OMG.
GOD wreck them killers
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by casttlebarbz(m): 5:20pm
God knows best
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by ahamonyeka(m): 6:45pm
Her hair do has said it all.
4 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by sleeknick(m): 8:13pm
She prolly joined bahd gang...
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by fuckfuckman(m): 8:13pm
Fuckfuckman
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by hedonistic: 8:13pm
The banality of evil.
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by Danny287(m): 8:14pm
Too bad dont knw why some people are so heartless
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by Thobiy(m): 8:14pm
Sad story, RIP
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by Flexherbal(m): 8:14pm
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by dont8(m): 8:15pm
ahamonyeka:And you have to judge her by her hair do? Gosh
God grant her eternal rest.
6 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by apankay(m): 8:16pm
This one is strong
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by debque(m): 8:18pm
oh lawd...
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by daremiarchs(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:19pm
Haba!
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by SuperSuave(m): 8:20pm
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by igho003: 8:20pm
ahamonyeka:some nairaland ppl no gt sense if na u die ppl go typ rip 4 u seun too mak dey accomodate all dix nonsense for he site dey mad
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by mrmrmister: 8:20pm
ahamonyeka:
What has her hairstyle got to do with this?
What the hell is wrong with all these holier-than-thou assholes?
3 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:22pm
g
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by Naijalabel(m): 8:23pm
End Time
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by slawomir: 8:23pm
no matter what.the dead should be treated with a mixture of nervousness and respect
Inna lillahi wa inna elahi rajeoun,.
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by refiner(f): 8:24pm
This is really bad...my condolence to her parents..
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by anonymuz(m): 8:25pm
looks like she was raped and strangled.
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by jeeqaa7(m): 8:25pm
ok
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by idupaul: 8:26pm
This is the most disturbing pic I have seen in my life .this is disturbing
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by refiner(f): 8:26pm
fuckfuckman:Go borrow some sense cos it's obvious you have none!
2 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by jeff1607(m): 8:27pm
1000 ways to die...
schwucked
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by cococandy(f): 8:28pm
krasican:
sleeknick:assholes
2 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by ChappyChase(m): 8:28pm
dont8:As in ehn!
|Re: Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic by juman(m): 8:28pm
So sad.
