|Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by alfa2016: 6:30pm
She's looks so goood for age! #blacksdontcrack!
http://mojidelano.com/2017/01/she-looks-so-young-guy-flaunts-101-year-old-great-grandma-twitter/
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by blackjah(m): 6:32pm
.
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by unclezuma: 9:15pm
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Adaowerri111: 9:15pm
So??
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Noblesoul123: 9:16pm
This is one of my goals in life; to age with grace.
Mumcy looks like a 70 year old.
Wow
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by ireneony(f): 9:16pm
Nice one. Fine boy
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by STENON(f): 9:16pm
Nice one.
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by johnjay4u2u(m): 9:16pm
wow she looks 18
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by ItsCheezy: 9:16pm
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by slurryeye2: 9:16pm
Good gene
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by mrmrmister: 9:17pm
GGM 101
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by somehowpenis(m): 9:17pm
Not a flying _fuck
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by lailo: 9:17pm
w
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by ajalawole(m): 9:17pm
Mine is 93, its fun being with old people sha
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Roland17(m): 9:17pm
I bet she is probably older than 101. Her age may have been calculated by her closest childhood memory, we did the same for my grand mom.
We are blessed as Africans, sadly, we don't value it.
Congrats, and best wishes to your great granny.
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by obitobe: 9:17pm
she will live longer than this
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by frankloloko: 9:17pm
Live long ma . The boy face big oh .
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Tiny23(f): 9:17pm
Wow!
May God spare her life in good health, so she can see your own children too...wish I had a great grandma... sobs
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by mailingdgreat: 9:17pm
johnjay4u2u:Oga go marry her na
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Donshemzy1234(f): 9:18pm
I will use more than that ijn
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Chiscomax(m): 9:18pm
...
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by 0955eb027(m): 9:18pm
Ok.
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by bidexolumanish(m): 9:18pm
johnjay4u2u:
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by dschools: 9:18pm
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by bidexolumanish(m): 9:18pm
.
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by somehowpenis(m): 9:19pm
johnjay4u2u:weed talk..
|Re: Guy Poses With His 101-Year-Old Great Grand Mother by Donshemzy1234(f): 9:19pm
Tiny23:
Heya Pele. so what do you mean by great grandma?
