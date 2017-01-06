₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by ebosie11(f): 7:51pm
APPLICATION FOR NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT EXERCISE 2017
GUIDELINES
1. Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online at www.airforce.mil.ng.
2. Applicants are to apply once, multiple online application will be disqualified.
3. Applicants are to print out the underlisted documents after completion of application online:
a. Local Government Indigeneship Form.
b. Attestation form to be signed by Military officer or Local Government Chairman.
c. Parent/Guardian Consent Form.
d. Acknowledgment Form.
QUALIFICATIONS
4. Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.
5. Applicants must not be less than 1.66m tall for male and not less than 1.63m tall for female.
6. Non Tradesmen/Women.
a. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 22 years by 31 December 2017.
b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 credits including Mathematics and English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.
7. Tradesmen/Women.
a. Applicants applying as tradesmen and women must be between 17 and 24 years of age except for those applying as drivers who must be between 18 and 28 years by 31 December 2017.
b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 2 passes with a credit in English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB and must possess at least a lower credit in ND/NCE or any relevant trade certificates from reputable and approved government institutions/organisations.
c. Drivers must posses a minimum of 2 passess with a credit in English and trade test certificate.
d. Applicants applying as sportsmen/women are to present evidence of their professional experience which will include certificates and medals.
NOTE
8. Online Registration Starts on 14 January 2017 and closes on 17 February 2017.
9. Zonal Recruitment Exercise will hold from 23 February – 16 March 2017.
10. NAF online Registration and all other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made.
11. The Attestation form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signees drivers licence or international passport. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind.
12. For further information see the instruction page on the website as from 14 January 2017 or call the following support lines: 09064145533, 08043440802 and 08053440802 or Email: recruitment@airforce.mil.ng.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/nigerian-air-force-airmen-airwomen.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by maxwell767(m): 8:47pm
Hummm
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by CovenantSam: 9:21pm
ok now, bumper to bumper
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by qualityGod(m): 9:51pm
THOSE WHO HAVE TIME TO FURK WITH SAMBISA FOREST WILL PURCHASE THE FURK FORM
AS FOR ME NO FURCK WAS GIVEN .
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by KoladeKoded(m): 9:51pm
hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by unclezuma: 9:52pm
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:52pm
wish i could join, but circumstance refused me to
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by Flexherbal(m): 9:52pm
Hope the process will be free and fair !
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by ayatt(m): 9:53pm
gud...my bro will apply
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by lilyheaven: 9:54pm
I am 33 already, can I apply?
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by dmjinc(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by lifezone247(m): 9:54pm
Those who don't give a fvck will not like this.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by ignis(f): 9:55pm
Even people that can't stand for five minutes will apply for this job.
Unemployment has made people apply for any job, not for passion but to keep body and soul together.
The hustle is real.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by qualityGod(m): 9:55pm
From 14 January
Sorry Mmm mavro unfreezing date
No fucck was given on that date
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by Chiscomax(m): 9:55pm
Dd
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by prince9851(m): 9:55pm
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by GoodyOG: 9:56pm
graphic pics of the guy hu gave a Bleep
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by kolado: 9:56pm
You've to know people.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by byrron(m): 9:56pm
Flexherbal:
Yes but in saner climes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by laskay44(m): 9:58pm
another jungle gym begin Sha I go still apply another jungle gym begin Sha I go still apply
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by Vaxt(m): 9:59pm
Them them my people de use since 1900
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by endyddon: 10:00pm
I am too big a fish to be caught with a penny hook
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by tobioluwa53(m): 10:05pm
Okay
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by SEEDORF441(m): 10:06pm
I want to apply but
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by TheOtherRoom: 10:06pm
Commences same date with MMM return hahhhh
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by plannerdz: 10:09pm
See all of them talking trash ..... Giving a Bleep...... They will be the first to by form and first to be removed in camp. Smh
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by MykOnyxo: 10:13pm
Those who wanted to give a fvck was rendered fvckless by the age requirement..
Some don't give a fvck but still fuckomment on the thread..
but to me after much consideration
NO FVCK WAS GIVEN
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by bobbykosh(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by crackhouse(m): 10:24pm
Oh I wanted to give a mess but I forgot this man swallowed all my fuc.ks
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by Franchise21(m): 10:26pm
Seriously awaiting DSSC this year. Naso dem take fvck me up last year after writing qualified during screening and ended up releasing 12 names per state. I must try this year again!!!
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 by eazysally: 10:31pm
i give a fvck but i was fvcked up when i saw the age.
