Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by realhonips: 4:15pm On Jan 02
Check out what a guy wore to an interview.
Spot out the error.... Lol

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by free2ryhme: 4:18pm On Jan 02
nobody will waste his/her energy on futility


when you get the job let us know

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Mjshexy(f): 4:26pm On Jan 02
Two different shoes, probably rushing 4 the interview. E sha nu omolomo boda interviewer (pity him Mr interviewer) cry

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dingbang(m): 4:58pm On Jan 02
If I were the interviewer I would give him the job, he needs it

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by guiddoti: 5:54pm On Jan 02
Wetin interviewer lookin down to his shoes sef? Na part of the CV sha grin

Village people, again. grin
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dayleke(m): 6:46pm On Jan 02
It is well
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by maduabuchi2014: 8:21pm On Jan 02
Different kinds of shoes.
No stockings!!!
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Magginat: 8:31pm On Jan 02
My people there is no money.
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Papoose269(m): 9:35pm On Jan 02
That guy needs the job badly plus one month salary advance to at least get a better shoe

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by teewhizzy4real(m): 9:58pm On Jan 02
OP!!!
where is the OP
OP!!!





Apostle Suleiman must hear about this.
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by williamdeluxe(m): 10:10pm On Jan 02
Even if u ave to put on a native wear ...

jux knw if God says DAT job it's urz
itx gonna b urz no matter wat?

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:17pm On Jan 02
Not true... Unless your dad owns the company.

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Rooneyboy(m): 10:18pm On Jan 02
Hope the guy got the job

It looks funny but it does send a message and I'm really touched.

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Giannakopoulos(f): 11:06pm On Jan 02
omg
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by ideabuilder: 11:07pm On Jan 02
WENTIN CONCERN ME
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by fecta: 1:46am
Ahh yusuf you took my 2nd shoe

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by woodfrank(m): 4:17am
maduabuchi2014:
Different kinds of shoes.
No stockings!!!

Stockings?

Ok. Socks is appropriate instead.

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by folashele(m): 5:04am
It's not really noticeable though

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Hozier: 6:29am
How are we even sure he really wore those Ninja turtle shoes to an interview and the picture is not make-believe?

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Justnora(f): 6:35am
If not that corruption is in Nigeria we are to rise above looks during interviews and concentrate on the person's intellectual ability.

Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by jamex93(m): 7:32am
grin


It looks funny

But I understand with the guy. I pray he gets the job.

Good luck
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by DieBuhari: 7:32am
Things are hard in Buhari's era
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dammieco(m): 7:32am
Welcome to Nigeria
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by chinawapz(m): 7:33am
Must this reach nairaland?
Check my signature
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by chinawapz(m): 7:33am
Must this reach nairaland?
Check my signature
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dmjinc(m): 7:33am
shocked shocked
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by 9japrof(m): 7:35am
That's the essence, so that when he gets the job he can now wear matching shoes...

Who knows weather even the clothes were borrowed...

Most legitimate big boys have stories to tell, just near them small and they go yarn you...
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by jaxmand: 7:37am
When I told you now to go to the Village. See the result.
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by kkko(m): 7:37am
shocked

When your village people finally remember your case.
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Otii4god: 7:37am
4get Na swag cool
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:38am
Village people at it again. Una no dey rest?
Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by careytommy7(m): 7:38am
And so?

