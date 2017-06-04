₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,446 members, 4,002,796 topics. Date: Wednesday, 03 January 2018 at 07:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview (8058 Views)
Lady Reveals She Slept With A Manager During An Interview And Got The Job! / A Friend Came From Abuja For An Interview But The Office Looks More Like A Shop / This Is What I Wore To Interview Today. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by realhonips: 4:15pm On Jan 02
Check out what a guy wore to an interview.
Spot out the error.... Lol
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by free2ryhme: 4:18pm On Jan 02
realhonips:
nobody will waste his/her energy on futility
when you get the job let us know
16 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Mjshexy(f): 4:26pm On Jan 02
Two different shoes, probably rushing 4 the interview. E sha nu omolomo boda interviewer (pity him Mr interviewer)
7 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dingbang(m): 4:58pm On Jan 02
If I were the interviewer I would give him the job, he needs it
17 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by guiddoti: 5:54pm On Jan 02
Wetin interviewer lookin down to his shoes sef? Na part of the CV sha
Village people, again.
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dayleke(m): 6:46pm On Jan 02
It is well
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by maduabuchi2014: 8:21pm On Jan 02
Different kinds of shoes.
No stockings!!!
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Magginat: 8:31pm On Jan 02
My people there is no money.
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Papoose269(m): 9:35pm On Jan 02
That guy needs the job badly plus one month salary advance to at least get a better shoe
1 Like
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by teewhizzy4real(m): 9:58pm On Jan 02
realhonips:OP!!!
where is the OP
OP!!!
Apostle Suleiman must hear about this.
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by williamdeluxe(m): 10:10pm On Jan 02
Even if u ave to put on a native wear ...
jux knw if God says DAT job it's urz
itx gonna b urz no matter wat?
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:17pm On Jan 02
williamdeluxe:
Not true... Unless your dad owns the company.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Rooneyboy(m): 10:18pm On Jan 02
Hope the guy got the job
It looks funny but it does send a message and I'm really touched.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Giannakopoulos(f): 11:06pm On Jan 02
omg
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by ideabuilder: 11:07pm On Jan 02
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by fecta: 1:46am
Ahh yusuf you took my 2nd shoe
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by woodfrank(m): 4:17am
maduabuchi2014:
Stockings?
Ok. Socks is appropriate instead.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by folashele(m): 5:04am
realhonips:It's not really noticeable though
1 Like
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Hozier: 6:29am
How are we even sure he really wore those Ninja turtle shoes to an interview and the picture is not make-believe?
1 Like
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Justnora(f): 6:35am
If not that corruption is in Nigeria we are to rise above looks during interviews and concentrate on the person's intellectual ability.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by jamex93(m): 7:32am
It looks funny
But I understand with the guy. I pray he gets the job.
Good luck
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by DieBuhari: 7:32am
Things are hard in Buhari's era
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dammieco(m): 7:32am
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by chinawapz(m): 7:33am
Must this reach nairaland?
Check my signature
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by chinawapz(m): 7:33am
Must this reach nairaland?
Check my signature
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by dmjinc(m): 7:33am
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by 9japrof(m): 7:35am
That's the essence, so that when he gets the job he can now wear matching shoes...
Who knows weather even the clothes were borrowed...
Most legitimate big boys have stories to tell, just near them small and they go yarn you...
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by jaxmand: 7:37am
When I told you now to go to the Village. See the result.
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by kkko(m): 7:37am
When your village people finally remember your case.
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Otii4god: 7:37am
4get Na swag
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:38am
Village people at it again. Una no dey rest?
|Re: Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview by careytommy7(m): 7:38am
And so?
1 Like
Backdated Appointment Letter / ICS VACANCIES: Tellers And Transaction Officers / Jarushub Is Recruiting An Administrative Assistant
Viewing this topic: Dovie1240(m), frebor(m), izenco2005(m), prettyboy5, Jonah507(m), sotyuzono(m), Drealbunmi(m), iWise(m), bayonekind(m), TCF1980(m), ceezarhh(m), ogidanfemi(m), miteolu(m), hayfloze(m), samadet(m), tombrizy, Olagde, Monaco2(m), iyeade123, aybabz101, iamprofralph, miller009(m), folarinbae2016(f), kingabdull, sharpwriter, Jaisman26(m), paradigmshift(m), abuhjo, MrDKR(m), wiseleader(m), sanusianangi, calyx, Idaadaobe(m), Danelo(m), jumaian(m), allenxbank, val15, loadedvibes, samb4luv(m), marvelife, smdays(m), Gilgil, Romeo3(m), camiva, Truth234, SurestG(f), Damfostopper(m), ipobarecriminals, MrKong, Johnnyoungster(m), Jpreyz(m), Tee99(m), Clakyvip, hayordayjee, StPete, Sleempapa, TonyRoland(m), Elaric(m), ekababy123(f), Abusule007(m), debonairprinx(m), lopside12, Chuxjuliet(f), Tjshizzle, jovialswag(m), sobmos(m), froshsteve(m), gfortune9, chinchum, NarnieSnyper(m), Taiofil(m), Qasim6(m), michelle5683(f), trila01(m), sirdjay, smokeyupu(m), freezze(m), IsyjolBetty(f), yommygift15, methodman(m), lordofreal, align360, kokomaster3d, Cupidkc(m), promise044, kennieG(m), Etizz, ModsWillKillNL, Ojim07(m), Dezzx(m), thanie(f), ahamonyeka(m), chilla88, dapaiks, murchurat(m), aAK1(m), Punditfrank(m), felai, pacifique(m), OluwaTobiloba03(f), itzlazzy(m), busybeei5(f), BossOluwendy(m), APL33, DonGtoG1(m), wura2020, Emperor07(m), olusteady79, holytribe(m), Benqozenero(m), humilitypays(m), jamokeshile, tigerclaws, maseratti, Marthaodion(f), Bedlecturer, Amatufrank(m), module(m), daomi(m), tonyot(m), Natureinspred, vanchizy(m), KEVIND, bekinyaro, Imsorry, jice(m), alade112(m), Andyjimmy(m), Landmark445, Spoilt4toto, taiwojoe40(m), Hasheem1hash(m), ajaniogun14, drshamo(m), ilashine, Alexdon200089(m), owukpa(m), Shazlaz(f), BBPIA(m), sloopyy, LxgIncrediboy(m), AmiciLord(m), bath(m), Ukijioma88, ekolina(m), jboy01(m), divinepen, XwhY(m), zainabromoke(f), Makapounse(m), Swiftlee(m), chibuike53(m), harry2sexy(m), femmical(m), hardon1(m), weezyk(m), attention007(m), KingMicky3286, kykhelomor(f), efismikoko(m), Universities, mysteryman2014, Odani, Talkingboy, CuteMorriz and 258 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20