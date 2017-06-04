Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Check Out What A Guy Wore To An Interview (8058 Views)

Lady Reveals She Slept With A Manager During An Interview And Got The Job! / A Friend Came From Abuja For An Interview But The Office Looks More Like A Shop / This Is What I Wore To Interview Today. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Check out what a guy wore to an interview.

Spot out the error.... Lol 2 Likes 4 Shares

realhonips:

Check out what a guy wore to an interview.

Spot out the error.... Lol

nobody will waste his/her energy on futility





when you get the job let us know nobody will waste his/her energy on futilitywhen you get the job let us know 16 Likes

Two different shoes, probably rushing 4 the interview. E sha nu omolomo boda interviewer (pity him Mr interviewer) 7 Likes

If I were the interviewer I would give him the job, he needs it 17 Likes





Village people, again. Wetin interviewer lookin down to his shoes sef? Na part of the CV shaVillage people, again.

It is well

Different kinds of shoes.

No stockings!!!

My people there is no money.

That guy needs the job badly plus one month salary advance to at least get a better shoe 1 Like

realhonips:

Check out what a guy wore to an interview.

Spot out the error.... Lol OP!!!

where is the OP

OP!!!











Apostle Suleiman must hear about this. OP!!!where is the OPOP!!!Apostle Suleiman must hear about this.

Even if u ave to put on a native wear ...



jux knw if God says DAT job it's urz

itx gonna b urz no matter wat? 2 Likes

williamdeluxe:

Even if u ave to put on a native wear ...





jux knw if God says DAT job it's urz



itx gonna b urz no matter wat?

Not true... Unless your dad owns the company. Not true... Unless your dad owns the company. 2 Likes





It looks funny but it does send a message and I'm really touched. Hope the guy got the jobIt looks funny but it does send a message and I'm really touched. 2 Likes

omg

Ahh yusuf you took my 2nd shoe

maduabuchi2014:

Different kinds of shoes.

No stockings!!!

Stockings?



Ok. Socks is appropriate instead. Stockings?Ok. Socks is appropriate instead. 1 Like 1 Share

realhonips:

Check out what a guy wore to an interview.

Spot out the error.... Lol It's not really noticeable though It's not really noticeable though 1 Like

How are we even sure he really wore those Ninja turtle shoes to an interview and the picture is not make-believe? 1 Like

If not that corruption is in Nigeria we are to rise above looks during interviews and concentrate on the person's intellectual ability. 2 Likes







It looks funny



But I understand with the guy. I pray he gets the job.



Good luck It looks funnyBut I understand with the guy. I pray he gets the job.Good luck

Things are hard in Buhari's era

Welcome to Nigeria

Must this reach nairaland?

Check my signature

Must this reach nairaland?

Check my signature

That's the essence, so that when he gets the job he can now wear matching shoes...



Who knows weather even the clothes were borrowed...



Most legitimate big boys have stories to tell, just near them small and they go yarn you...

When I told you now to go to the Village. See the result.





When your village people finally remember your case. When your village people finally remember your case.

4get Na swag

Village people at it again. Una no dey rest?