Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. (1263 Views)

Kenyan Lady Who Must Have Sex With 3 Different Men Every Day (Photos) / ONLY 3 Out of 10 Girls Are Meant To... See Why. [PICTURES] by iLegend™ / Couples Only: 3 Best Sexual Positions To Get Pregnant. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and I still believe in this saying 100%.



So the question to the guys is "If your woman could make just 3 different foods,what type of food would you wish for?" in other words "what are your top best 3 foods you wish your woman can prepare?



For me it will be..



1.Fresh fish stew with Eba

2.Delicious Ofada rice and sauce

3.A delicious ikokore delicacy also known as

Ikpankwukwo in Calabar and akwa Ibom state.



*Every lady should ask her man this question and her ability to cook the 3 meals excellently is a sure pass to the nan's heart...(don't say toks leaked this secret o)..*winks*



Over to you guys...let's know your top best 3 delicacies..





I prefer :

»Pounded Yam with Egusi soup mixed with vegetables



»Just give Me rice in any form..... Well cooked of course



»What else Good soup Mehn, I hate EbaI prefer :»Pounded Yam with Egusi soup mixed with vegetables»Just give Me rice in any form..... Well cooked of course»What elsesoup 3 Likes

Beans



Rice.



Soup.





Insha Allah.. We shall survive 1 Like

Noodles

Beans

Variety soup











Man shall not live on bread alone

it'll be super attractive If you could cook those foods too.



9 Likes 1 Share

Estharfabian:



it'll be super attractive If you could cook those foods too.







Dem Don land...na Dem. ..feminist.. Dem Don land...na Dem. ..feminist.. 2 Likes

Toks2008:





Dem Don land...na Dem. ..feminist..





I didn't say anything wrong.



Simple question, You're digressing.

Can You cook them?





Estharfabian:







I didn't say anything wrong.



Simple question, You're digressing.

Can You cook them? [size=8pt][/size]





So you don't know that there is a special taste that comes from eating a food your woman cooks... So you don't know that there is a special taste that comes from eating a food your woman cooks...

See as op link them indigenous meals....Ofada Rice is quite tasking to prepare

Swissheart:

See as op link them indigenous meals....Ofada Rice is quite tasking to prepare

Amazingly it is the easiest..thanks to the stone free ofada rice sold these days. Amazingly it is the easiest..thanks to the stone free ofada rice sold these days.

Estharfabian:



it'll be super attractive If you could cook those foods too.







Will you die if you don't be a lesbian feminist for a day? 3 Likes

Lalasticlala wettin be your best 3 foods?

Toks2008:





So you don't know that there is a special taste that comes from eating a food your woman cooks...

Oh, really?





Same way there's a special taste[Pun intended] that comes when your man cooks one of those sumptuous delicacies. like I could literally worship the dude.







Friendzone:

Mehn, I hate Eba



I prefer :

»Pounded Yam with Egusi soup mixed with vegetables



»Just give Me rice in any form..... Well cooked of course



»What else Good soup

Nothing beats that, I'm salivating just at the mention of its name. Nothing beats that, I'm salivating just at the mention of its name.

Papikush:



Will you die if you don't be a lesbian feminist for a day?



Yes, I will.



3 Likes



Android phone can be very annoying. How

do I even explain it? I just received a

notification now that my bible app need

update, pls what does the bible need

updates for ?

.

Has Adam eaten another apple? Never tasted any of the foods there tho! 3 Likes

Estharfabian:



it'll be super attractive If you could cook those foods too.











They've come They've come 1 Like

Toks2008:





Amazingly it is the easiest..thanks to the stone free ofada rice sold these days. if it is stone free,then no stress. I still buy from the village hence the trouble in preparing it. if it is stone free,then no stress. I still buy from the village hence the trouble in preparing it.

Friendzone:









They've come

SMH.





is there a problem in asking if he could also Cook those delicacies? 'Coz Ayam nuh understanding.









Rice n Ofe akwu

Ona and Palm oil

Fufu and Vegetable SoupRice n Ofe akwuOna and Palm oil

well as a guy, the only thing I know aw to cook us beans. Future wiffy, these are my best food.

pounded yam and egusi soup with veg worry not abt d pounded yam, am good at dat.

Rice and vegetable soup as I don't enjoy rice with stew.

ogbonno soup too is my favorite after egusi.

I hope my request is not much?

Estharfabian:





Yes, I will.





Yeah whatever

Estharfabian:



Oh, really?





Same way there's a special taste[Pun intended] that comes when your man cooks one of those sumptuous delicacies. like I could literally worship the dude.







OK I concur OK I concur

1 Like

Estharfabian:



SMH.





is there a problem in asking if he could also Cook those delicacies? 'Coz Ayam nuh understanding.







No ma'am....... Ask whatever you want No ma'am....... Ask whatever you want

Friendzone:



No ma'am....... Ask whatever you want

Estharfabian:



it'll be super attractive If you could cook those foods too.









Haa! You're playing with fire.

What is the meaning of this?

HDee:



Haa! You're playing with fire. What is the meaning of this? Dee can't cook?

















biko who is going to pound it All these guys shouting pounded yambiko who is going to pound it