|If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Toks2008(m): 10:01pm On Jan 06
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and I still believe in this saying 100%.
So the question to the guys is "If your woman could make just 3 different foods,what type of food would you wish for?" in other words "what are your top best 3 foods you wish your woman can prepare?
For me it will be..
1.Fresh fish stew with Eba
2.Delicious Ofada rice and sauce
3.A delicious ikokore delicacy also known as
Ikpankwukwo in Calabar and akwa Ibom state.
*Every lady should ask her man this question and her ability to cook the 3 meals excellently is a sure pass to the nan's heart...(don't say toks leaked this secret o)..*winks*
Over to you guys...let's know your top best 3 delicacies..
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Friendzone: 10:03pm On Jan 06
Mehn, I hate Eba
I prefer :
»Pounded Yam with Egusi soup mixed with vegetables
»Just give Me rice in any form..... Well cooked of course
»What else Good soup
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by OBTSubtle: 10:04pm On Jan 06
Beans
Rice.
Soup.
Insha Allah.. We shall survive
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by freesinzu(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
Noodles
Beans
Variety soup
Man shall not live on bread alone
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 10:08pm On Jan 06
it'll be super attractive If you could cook those foods too.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Toks2008(m): 10:13pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
Dem Don land...na Dem. ..feminist..
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 10:15pm On Jan 06
Toks2008:
I didn't say anything wrong.
Simple question, You're digressing.
Can You cook them?
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Toks2008(m): 10:17pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
So you don't know that there is a special taste that comes from eating a food your woman cooks...
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Swissheart(f): 10:18pm On Jan 06
See as op link them indigenous meals....Ofada Rice is quite tasking to prepare
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by MackBrooklyn: 10:19pm On Jan 06
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Toks2008(m): 10:22pm On Jan 06
Swissheart:
Amazingly it is the easiest..thanks to the stone free ofada rice sold these days.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Papikush: 10:22pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
Will you die if you don't be a
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Toks2008(m): 10:24pm On Jan 06
Lalasticlala wettin be your best 3 foods?
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 10:25pm On Jan 06
Toks2008:
Oh, really?
Same way there's a special taste[Pun intended] that comes when your man cooks one of those sumptuous delicacies. like I could literally worship the dude.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Richie0974: 10:26pm On Jan 06
Friendzone:
Nothing beats that, I'm salivating just at the mention of its name.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 10:26pm On Jan 06
Papikush:
Yes, I will.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Rexhenrex(m): 10:27pm On Jan 06
Never tasted any of the foods there tho!
Android phone can be very annoying. How
do I even explain it? I just received a
notification now that my bible app need
update, pls what does the bible need
updates for?
.
Has Adam eaten another apple?
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Friendzone: 10:27pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
They've come
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Swissheart(f): 10:27pm On Jan 06
Toks2008:if it is stone free,then no stress. I still buy from the village hence the trouble in preparing it.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 10:29pm On Jan 06
Friendzone:
SMH.
is there a problem in asking if he could also Cook those delicacies? 'Coz Ayam nuh understanding.
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Stretchi(m): 10:34pm On Jan 06
Fufu and Vegetable Soup
Rice n Ofe akwu
Ona and Palm oil
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by daneni1: 10:34pm On Jan 06
well as a guy, the only thing I know aw to cook us beans. Future wiffy, these are my best food.
pounded yam and egusi soup with veg worry not abt d pounded yam, am good at dat.
Rice and vegetable soup as I don't enjoy rice with stew.
ogbonno soup too is my favorite after egusi.
I hope my request is not much?
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Papikush: 10:35pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
Yeah whatever
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Toks2008(m): 10:42pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
OK I concur
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by RB007: 10:45pm On Jan 06
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Kingxway: 10:48pm On Jan 06
;
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Friendzone: 11:13pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
No ma'am....... Ask whatever you want
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 11:14pm On Jan 06
Friendzone:
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by HDee(m): 11:23pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
Haa! You're playing with fire.
What is the meaning of this?
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by Estharfabian(f): 11:27pm On Jan 06
HDee:Dee can't cook?
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by prettyesther20: 11:32pm On Jan 06
All these guys shouting pounded yam
biko who is going to pound it
|Re: If Your Spouse Could Make Only 3 different meals. by HDee(m): 11:34pm On Jan 06
Estharfabian:
Do I need to know how?
