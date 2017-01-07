Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? (11676 Views)

N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / Npower: Any Hope Of Getting December Stipend? / Lekki TV Company Asks For Light-skinned Girls In Job Ad, Nigerians React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mixed reactions have continued to trail federal government’s decision to commence the payment of N5000 stipend to one million vulnerable Nigerians across the country.



A cross section of Nigerians who spoke to The Guardian expressed worries over the sincerity of the scheme, adding that the policy might turn out to be another avenue for enriching a few government officials.



“I don’t like the idea of paying N5, 000 stipend to some people. How long will it take before the recipient finishes it? That is not a lasting solution to combating poverty.



“What the federal government needs to do is to create jobs and encourage graduates to be employers of labour by having a mindset to start their own businesses.



“We need enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to thrive. What will N5, 000 buy with this present economy? I can assure it will finish the same day the recipient gets it,” publisher of Luxury Reporter, Funke Osae-Brown said.

But Managing Director of Integrated Indigo Limited, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola, said anybody saying the N5000 is too meagre has never tasted abject poverty before. For him, the fact that one million Nigerians, who hitherto had no hope of any monthly income, would receive N5, 000 is a good poverty alleviation initiative.



“This implies monthly injection of N5billion into the bottom of the pyramid of the economy. Most people criticising this policy should start their own personal corporate social responsibility by helping someone close to them, giving them N5, 000 monthly and see the difference it can make.



“However, the government must ensure that this money only goes to those that need and deserve it,” he said.In his reaction, Nollywood filmmaker, Sani Mu’azu, stressed the need for the federal government to clearly address some obvious grey areas in the scheme.



“Is the N5000 grants or loans? Is the money tied to any conditions? What are the selection criteria? What are the indices considered? “How long is this payment going to last? What are the deliverables expected of those that are going to receive the money? How is the government going to determine when to stop these disbursements? These are questions that we need to ask,” he said.



As against doling out money to some individuals in the name of poverty alleviation, Director of Programmes, Lion FM, Nsukka, Lorenzo Menakaya, urged the government to come up with genuine policies that would enhance the living standards of the poor.“I say genuine because they have made policies in the past that only favoured the elite.





Source: Source: http://guardian.ng/business-services/nigerians-react-to-n5000-federal-government-stipend/

FTC Tinz



We need our 30,000# stipend. Meanwhile, those who gave a bleep, went that way 2 Likes

The 5,000 naira is meant for the poorest nigerians right? But the poorest people in this country dont even have bank accounts. 50 Likes 4 Shares

Let me think.. 1 Like

POVERTY => APC TRADEMARK 20 Likes

N5000 might not be enough for the rich but it's something for the poorest Nigerians.



I commend the government for this.

God bless PMB

God bless Nigeria 31 Likes 1 Share

It's not even sustainable. The northerners will benefit more in this scheme 15 Likes

In sunny NNeji's voice- Na wetin you go do my broad o, wen dem no go talk. 3 Likes 1 Share

YET SOme haters will keep hating....

Fyi,even developed economies has got social securities for thier most vulnerables.. so HATERS BEWARE 7 Likes 1 Share

Thoughtless policy. Just like a drop of water in an ocean. This government lacks strategy. By the way, where is the government's developmental masterplan and long-term economic strategy? Congrats to the lucky recipients anyway. It's their own share of the loot 2 Likes 1 Share

To my own perception the money is meant for the poor,but what measures are the govt taking to ensure the money got to the right hand,how long will it last,though this is a nice innovative ideas,but they should strategies very well for the success of the program and focus on other things that are imperative.

Lionbite:

The 5,000 naira is meant for the poorest nigerians right? But the poorest people in this country dont even have bank accounts.

Leave them, they can only fool the gullible zombie. Leave them, they can only fool the gullible zombie. 13 Likes

We knw the PDP supporters wey dey collect the stipend for survival. Dem go come here com criticize buhari...



Fayose dey talk say the program na nonsense, yet, he dey scream say dem never pay his ekiti people.



But we knw some PDP youths wey dey collect the stipend for the Nairaland...



Don't quote me because I dnt want to mention names o 8 Likes

F

2019 campaign strategy. Buhari, is a scam 13 Likes 1 Share

its called dividends of changeeee!

I came to amuse myself reading people's comments.... 1 Like

5 billion every month, what a waste of money.



1. it is not sufficient for them. divide 5000/30days. that's 160naira per day

what can u eat with 160naira per day. lacasera n gala.



2.do we have only 1million needy people in d country? what happens to the rest?



it's unfair n unreasonable at the same time. 8 Likes 1 Share



Mr president [b][/b] Pls remember the special nigga that screamed SAI BUHARI . STILL expecting my special gift.

Poorest Nigerians that have Bank accounts.





Poorest Nigerians that dwell and receive alert only in the North.





Poorest Nigerians that 5k can't sustain them for a week.





Poorest Nigerians that their data were collected secretly.







Poorest and invincible Nigerians that nobody can even see.





Hmmm, APC! Stealing in a legalised manner. Izz ok. 17 Likes 1 Share

nearly but... 2 Likes

Invest the 5 billion in rice farming and see the price of rice crashed within short period.



Also applied to other farm produce.





The 5k might not even reach the hands of the poorest Nigerians. 3 Likes 1 Share

another way to feed northerners with their many children they intentionally give birth to in order to have political power. except equal number of beneficiaries are picked from each state which i doubt. Buhari should think better than this pls, infrastructure and ease of doing business is the only key. 4 Likes

Omg.... I nearly but thank God I didn't

Two guys below me thou

Well I'm using Airtel H+

I have not received any 5k.

money for the North lol 2 Likes

My question is

How do you know the poor 1 Like

the scheme would have made more impact if this regime hadn't already, through its confused policies, caused the loss of 4.5m jobs.





this is a typical Fulani scheme, a trip to the core north will show that the poor people there depend on the few rich for handouts & as such, are easily susceptible to manipulation by the rich.



so this regime is trying to introduce that tactic on a more national scale...



& that's how you build an army of never do wells who are ready to burn the country to the ground if their 'master' does not return in 2019... 5 Likes

What's their criteria for selection?

Will this stipend reach the elderly woman doing Alabaru in markets? 3 Likes

Reader1988:

FTC Tinz





We need our 30,000# stipend.

Meanwhile, those who gave a bleep, went that way godoluwa:

POVERTY => APC TRADEMARK Nma27:

It's not even sustainable. The northerners will benefit more in this scheme bart10:

Thoughtless policy. Just like a drop of water in an ocean. This government lacks strategy. By the way, where is the government's developmental masterplan and long-term economic strategy? Congrats to the lucky recipients anyway. It's their own share of the loot Rilwayne001:





Leave them, they can only fool the gullible zombie. Ezedon:

2019 campaign strategy. Buhari, is a scam ekanDamie:

5 billion every month, what a waste of money.



1. it is not sufficient for them. divide 5000/30days. that's 160naira per day

what can u eat with 160naira per day. lacasera n gala.



2.do we have only 1million needy people in d country? what happens to the rest?



it's unfair n unreasonable at the same time. BrutalJab:

Poorest Nigerians that have Bank accounts.





Poorest Nigerians that dwell and receive alert only in the North.





Poorest Nigerians that 5k can't sustain them for a week.





Poorest Nigerians that their data were collected secretly.







Poorest and invincible Nigerians that nobody can even see.





Hmmm, APC! Stealing in a legalised manner. Izz ok. lifestyle1:

Invest the 5 billion in rice farming and see the price of rice crashed within short period.



Also applied to other farm produce.





The 5k might not even reach the hands of the poorest Nigerians.



LastProphet:

another way to feed northerners with their many children they intentionally give birth to in order to have political power. except equal number of beneficiaries are picked from each state which i doubt. Buhari should think better than this pls, infrastructure and ease of doing business is the only key. paradigmshift:

money for the North lol ivandragon:

the scheme would have made more impact if this regime hadn't already, through its confused policies, caused the loss of 4.5m jobs.





this is a typical Fulani scheme, a trip to the core north will show that the poor people there depend on the few rich for handouts & as such, are easily susceptible to manipulation by the rich.



so this regime is trying to introduce that tactic on a more national scale...



& that's how you build an army of never do wells who are ready to burn the country to the ground if their 'master' does not return in 2019...

Fools! All you know how to do is critisize with not a single idea in ur head to advise the government on.

When we criticize a government for wrong policies we should also applaud them for good once. I would rather the 5k go to the elderlies,the handicapped and the orphans but I am not in government to initiate policies. But people are short sighted. 5k may mean nothing to you but there are people at different places daily that even N500 could be the difference between smile and tears. If you haven't been poor you have no idea how poor people go through life daily. Buhari is a good man, Nigerians need to be patient. His policies will benefit us in the long run.



Kill yourselves Buhari will have his 2 tenures and take this country to the promise land. Fools! All you know how to do is critisize with not a single idea in ur head to advise the government on.When we criticize a government for wrong policies we should also applaud them for good once. I would rather the 5k go to the elderlies,the handicapped and the orphans but I am not in government to initiate policies. But people are short sighted. 5k may mean nothing to you but there are people at different places daily that even N500 could be the difference between smile and tears. If you haven't been poor you have no idea how poor people go through life daily. Buhari is a good man, Nigerians need to be patient. His policies will benefit us in the long run.Kill yourselves Buhari will have his 2 tenures and take this country to the promise land. 6 Likes

Lionbite:

The 5,000 naira is meant for the poorest nigerians right? But the poorest people in this country dont even have bank accounts.

A bank account was opened for some of them I know in my area, just tell me that you lack information. A bank account was opened for some of them I know in my area, just tell me that you lack information. 5 Likes