|Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by johntaiwo123(m): 12:17pm
Mixed reactions have continued to trail federal government’s decision to commence the payment of N5000 stipend to one million vulnerable Nigerians across the country.
Source: http://guardian.ng/business-services/nigerians-react-to-n5000-federal-government-stipend/
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Reader1988: 12:30pm
FTC Tinz
We need our 30,000# stipend. Meanwhile, those who gave a bleep, went that way
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Lionbite(m): 1:34pm
The 5,000 naira is meant for the poorest nigerians right? But the poorest people in this country dont even have bank accounts.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by maxwell767(m): 2:01pm
Let me think..
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by godoluwa(m): 2:54pm
POVERTY => APC TRADEMARK
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by PUSH1(m): 2:55pm
N5000 might not be enough for the rich but it's something for the poorest Nigerians.
I commend the government for this.
God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Nma27(f): 2:55pm
It's not even sustainable. The northerners will benefit more in this scheme
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Tufunky: 2:56pm
In sunny NNeji's voice- Na wetin you go do my broad o, wen dem no go talk.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by kindnyce(m): 2:57pm
YET SOme haters will keep hating....
Fyi,even developed economies has got social securities for thier most vulnerables.. so HATERS BEWARE
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by bart10: 2:57pm
Thoughtless policy. Just like a drop of water in an ocean. This government lacks strategy. By the way, where is the government's developmental masterplan and long-term economic strategy? Congrats to the lucky recipients anyway. It's their own share of the loot
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Lucaskid(m): 2:58pm
To my own perception the money is meant for the poor,but what measures are the govt taking to ensure the money got to the right hand,how long will it last,though this is a nice innovative ideas,but they should strategies very well for the success of the program and focus on other things that are imperative.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Rilwayne001: 2:59pm
Lionbite:
Leave them, they can only fool the gullible zombie.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by KINGwax007(m): 3:00pm
We knw the PDP supporters wey dey collect the stipend for survival. Dem go come here com criticize buhari...
Fayose dey talk say the program na nonsense, yet, he dey scream say dem never pay his ekiti people.
But we knw some PDP youths wey dey collect the stipend for the Nairaland...
Don't quote me because I dnt want to mention names o
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by EverestdeBliu(m): 3:00pm
F
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Ezedon(m): 3:00pm
2019 campaign strategy. Buhari, is a scam
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Bankalert(m): 3:00pm
its called dividends of changeeee!
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by symbianDON(m): 3:00pm
I came to amuse myself reading people's comments....
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by ekanDamie: 3:01pm
5 billion every month, what a waste of money.
1. it is not sufficient for them. divide 5000/30days. that's 160naira per day
what can u eat with 160naira per day. lacasera n gala.
2.do we have only 1million needy people in d country? what happens to the rest?
it's unfair n unreasonable at the same time.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Topsy04(m): 3:03pm
Mr president [b][/b] Pls remember the special nigga that screamed SAI BUHARI . STILL expecting my special gift.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by BrutalJab: 3:05pm
Poorest Nigerians that have Bank accounts.
Poorest Nigerians that dwell and receive alert only in the North.
Poorest Nigerians that 5k can't sustain them for a week.
Poorest Nigerians that their data were collected secretly.
Poorest and invincible Nigerians that nobody can even see.
Hmmm, APC! Stealing in a legalised manner. Izz ok.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by boboLIL(m): 3:05pm
nearly but...
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by lifestyle1(m): 3:05pm
Invest the 5 billion in rice farming and see the price of rice crashed within short period.
Also applied to other farm produce.
The 5k might not even reach the hands of the poorest Nigerians.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by LastProphet: 3:07pm
another way to feed northerners with their many children they intentionally give birth to in order to have political power. except equal number of beneficiaries are picked from each state which i doubt. Buhari should think better than this pls, infrastructure and ease of doing business is the only key.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by deraluv(m): 3:09pm
Omg.... I nearly but thank God I didn't
Two guys below me thou
Well I'm using Airtel H+
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by WillieJah: 3:09pm
I have not received any 5k.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by paradigmshift(m): 3:09pm
money for the North lol
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by deflover(m): 3:10pm
My question is
How do you know the poor
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by ivandragon: 3:11pm
the scheme would have made more impact if this regime hadn't already, through its confused policies, caused the loss of 4.5m jobs.
this is a typical Fulani scheme, a trip to the core north will show that the poor people there depend on the few rich for handouts & as such, are easily susceptible to manipulation by the rich.
so this regime is trying to introduce that tactic on a more national scale...
& that's how you build an army of never do wells who are ready to burn the country to the ground if their 'master' does not return in 2019...
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by Zaen: 3:12pm
What's their criteria for selection?
Will this stipend reach the elderly woman doing Alabaru in markets?
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by kidman96(m): 3:13pm
Reader1988:
godoluwa:
Nma27:
bart10:
Rilwayne001:
Ezedon:
ekanDamie:
BrutalJab:
lifestyle1:
LastProphet:
paradigmshift:
ivandragon:
Fools! All you know how to do is critisize with not a single idea in ur head to advise the government on.
When we criticize a government for wrong policies we should also applaud them for good once. I would rather the 5k go to the elderlies,the handicapped and the orphans but I am not in government to initiate policies. But people are short sighted. 5k may mean nothing to you but there are people at different places daily that even N500 could be the difference between smile and tears. If you haven't been poor you have no idea how poor people go through life daily. Buhari is a good man, Nigerians need to be patient. His policies will benefit us in the long run.
Kill yourselves Buhari will have his 2 tenures and take this country to the promise land.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by jolomiurenyi(m): 3:13pm
Lionbite:
A bank account was opened for some of them I know in my area, just tell me that you lack information.
|Re: Nigerians React To N5,000 Federal Government Stipend. What Is Your Own View? by kidman96(m): 3:16pm
Nma27:
So? Are they not Nigerians? When Boko Haram was killing them in their thousands we in the other parts of the country were busy sleeping soundly in our beds.
