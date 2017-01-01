₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,543 members, 3,296,241 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 09:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) (18794 Views)
8 People On A Motorcycle On Highway In Kano State. Photos / Danfo Slams A Skater On Highway In Lagos / Air France Flight Forced To Land In Kenya After Bomb Was Found In Toilet (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by contactmorak: 1:58pm
A helicopter pilot has sent motorists into panic after landing on a busy highway. The incident occurred near Bondo town, Kenya on Saturday morning, January 7.
The pilot is said to have been alone in the chopper during the incident. Vehicles were forced to park by the roadside after the chopper landed. According to witnesses, the pilot of the chopper, had lost direction, forcing him to land on the highway.
The pilot is said to have flown away later after being given directions by one of the residents. The incident led to a huge crowd gathering around the highway to get a glimpse of the helicopter.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/panic-as-helicopter-lands-on-busy.html
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by contactmorak: 1:59pm
hmm
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by NOC1(m): 2:01pm
pics or I don't give a fuk
4 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Acekidc4(m): 2:19pm
Check the Pilot well, he don high!!
8 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:39pm
Didn't he prepare a flight plan?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by lofty900(m): 2:56pm
In kenya, anything is possible
20 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Rapmaestro(m): 3:37pm
Google map no dey Kenya?
18 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by ibroh22(m): 4:05pm
Kenya again!!
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by baybeeboi: 5:40pm
shey na news be dis?
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Anijay1212(m): 7:20pm
J
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by seunlayi(m): 7:21pm
Why not land in Sambissa forest?
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 7:21pm
I give a Bleep.. Last year sha
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by sod09(m): 7:21pm
Lol.... E no wan sambisa
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Stanyvic(m): 7:22pm
Osogbo weed reach that Side
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by EastGold(m): 7:23pm
Shebi na Kenya
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by seunlayi(m): 7:23pm
contactmorak:hope he won't run out of fuel
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Youceee: 7:23pm
The f**k I gave lost direction
4 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by GoldenVivi: 7:24pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by austinoeze(m): 7:24pm
Still better than crashlanding
5 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 7:24pm
I was told it's quite hot over dere, dey sure nid a breeze from the blade
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by Pavore9: 7:25pm
The Pilot is certainly high, how can he be taking direction from a resident?
He may be one of those 18 year olds with Private Pilot Licence!
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by PqsMike: 7:25pm
That's funny though
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by ichommy(m): 7:26pm
Kenya
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by NNVanguard(m): 7:27pm
NOC1:You need google?
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by slurryeye2: 7:27pm
One of the reasons why flying Helicopter is safer than Airplane. It can land anywhere
By the way
2 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway In Kenya After Pilot Lost Direction (photos) by OPAUGBEE(f): 7:27pm
Kenya, Uganda, east african countries. Most news from dt region are damm so wired. Some 1 help me with dt Zuma's pic- Kenya n wired developments b like 5 n 6. Lol
Mention The States In Nigeria That You Have Been To. / Worlds Biggest Snake Killed In Africa (picture) / Turkish Transit Visa N Requirements
Viewing this topic: eminentnigeria(m), walezy85, Teel012, Olalekan27, ICAMETOWIN(m), timbros(m), talk2hb1, jojo1415, protocol(m), Kobicove(m), teebaxy(m), Mhizjay(f), marcyemi(m), KelsAltair(m), Dboy55, Rasky1(m), Enaxfarm, Mammangaddafi(m), Eazybay(m), tayor33, Haryoade(m), Beranco, Ogbeche23, thrillionaire(m), oluwatomisin93(m), tonychrismba(m), darbeelicous(f), Prince15(m), petrov10, Hotfella(m), ddonolu, Lazyreporta(m), Lanrelorry, MultiCEO1 and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3