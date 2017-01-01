₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by maxisaso(m): 2:34pm
Source:- http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/you-want-to-know-how-neat-lady-is-go.html
Do You Agree? As shared by a facebook user!
cc; lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by TrapQueen77(f): 2:39pm
I'm proud of my real hair.. No hair net needed
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Twaci(f): 2:40pm
This is true
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Vorpal: 2:42pm
What do you mean by hair net?
4 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Lionbite(m): 2:44pm
Wait o, girls don get Net again for their hair? Their head na Goal post ni wey dey get net?
4 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Mikylopez(f): 2:48pm
dats true tho but most times i forget to wash it cos I'm always wearing it.... momcy has to remind me
5 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by dollyjoy(f): 2:48pm
Looooolz.
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by BiafranBushBoy: 2:50pm
Mikylopez:
Op... I don catch one
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by CaroLyner(f): 2:51pm
holds laugh*
1 Like
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Beremx(f): 2:55pm
I dunno where i kept mine because i am on low cut. honestly I that's the least item to wash cos I always forget.
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by KingLennon: 6:00pm
Kinda true. But real niggaz don't have time to check a ladies hair net. To me its irrelevant as long as the other side is neat no problem
10 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by ichommy(m): 6:00pm
Soji Guy.......
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Remilekun101: 6:00pm
Mikylopez:
Smelly lady
and you go dey form gan
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Missfavourblog(f): 6:00pm
Kinda true though some girls can buy many and throwaway dirty ones
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by boolet(m): 6:00pm
Hmmm
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by seunny4lif(m): 6:01pm
Chai
9 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Psychodavidovic(m): 6:01pm
Hair net smell = P smell. Agree ?
1 Like
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by mysteriousman(m): 6:01pm
Kworrect op
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by paschal47(m): 6:02pm
The smell of some people hair net can kill a newly born baby
5 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Blurryface(m): 6:02pm
IDGAF
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by Scarpon(m): 6:02pm
Some they net can be converted to rat poison
2 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by nowpresence(f): 6:02pm
What if I want to check how neat a guy is, what do I check?
Modified
From the responses I got, boxers, singlets, pockets, and pots for males.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by emeijeh(m): 6:02pm
And why is this shiit on fp?
I am being tempted by this post to join the IDGAF crew
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by TashaGirl: 6:02pm
That's why I don't wear net, I prefer fashion caps
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by MizSparks(f): 6:03pm
Too much washing of hair net causes dryness of hair..... lol
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by InfinixMine(m): 6:03pm
Some girls sha...be like the picture below
1 Like
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by victme1(m): 6:04pm
Han haaaaa!!!!! Wetin na!! Wetin women do for una wetin una dey trow. I've jooooo una get Mun and sis na! Make una leave Marta for Mathias I begi
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by skywalker240(m): 6:04pm
.the Fucck crews have arrived
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by ucsparks: 6:05pm
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by sweetboiy(m): 6:05pm
Lol
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by hotspec(m): 6:05pm
True talk. I remember queuing behind a lady @ ATM one fateful morning. I had to turn 90° and 180° at intervals to avoid d stench and discolouration of her hair net. What a day, as d queue was moving at d speed of 1 Buharidometer per hour
18 Likes
|Re: ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' by canalily(m): 6:06pm
One day no woman wil agree to near you mr hygienus
