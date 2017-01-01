Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / ''You Want To Know How Neat A Lady Is, Go Check Her Hair Net!'' (15571 Views)

Lady's Head Bleeds After Braiding Her Hair / Albino Lawyer Turned Model..this Lady Is So Beautifuln Smart ..check Her Out / Photos: Buhari's Daughter Is Stunning! Check Her Out (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Do You Agree? As shared by a facebook user!



cc; lalasticlala Source:- http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/you-want-to-know-how-neat-lady-is-go.html Do You Agree? As shared by a facebook user!cc; lalasticlala 4 Likes







I'm proud of my real hair.. No hair net needed I'm proud of my real hair.. No hair net needed 13 Likes 1 Share





This is true This is true 1 Like 1 Share

What do you mean by hair net? 4 Likes

Wait o, girls don get Net again for their hair? Their head na Goal post ni wey dey get net? 4 Likes

dats true tho but most times i forget to wash it cos I'm always wearing it.... momcy has to remind me 5 Likes

Looooolz.

Mikylopez:

dats true tho but most times i forgot to wash it cos I'm always wearing it.... momcy has to remind me

Op... I don catch one Op... I don catch one 54 Likes 1 Share

holds laugh* 1 Like

I dunno where i kept mine because i am on low cut. honestly I that's the least item to wash cos I always forget.

Kinda true. But real niggaz don't have time to check a ladies hair net. To me its irrelevant as long as the other side is neat no problem 10 Likes

Soji Guy.......

Mikylopez:

dats true tho but most times i forgot to wash it cos I'm always wearing it.... momcy has to remind me





Smelly lady









and you go dey form gan







57 Likes 1 Share







Also Read

MUST SEE: Meet Zainab, The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria CURRENTLY!!! Kinda true though some girls can buy many and throwaway dirty ones

Hmmm

Chai 9 Likes

Hair net smell = P smell. Agree ? 1 Like

Kworrect op

The smell of some people hair net can kill a newly born baby 5 Likes

IDGAF

Some they net can be converted to rat poison 2 Likes

What if I want to check how neat a guy is, what do I check?



Modified

From the responses I got, boxers, singlets, pockets, and pots for males. 1 Like 2 Shares

And why is this shiit on fp?

I am being tempted by this post to join the IDGAF crew

That's why I don't wear net, I prefer fashion caps

Too much washing of hair net causes dryness of hair..... lol

Some girls sha...be like the picture below 1 Like

Han haaaaa!!!!! Wetin na!! Wetin women do for una wetin una dey trow. I've jooooo una get Mun and sis na! Make una leave Marta for Mathias I begi

.the Fucck crews have arrived

Lol

True talk. I remember queuing behind a lady @ ATM one fateful morning. I had to turn 90° and 180° at intervals to avoid d stench and discolouration of her hair net. What a day, as d queue was moving at d speed of 1 Buharidometer per hour 18 Likes