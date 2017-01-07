Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) (14699 Views)

Snake Killed In Ago Palace Canal (Photos) / A Nairalander's Flood Experience At Alagbole Under Bridge (photos) / Huge Snake For Sale At Opebi Round-About. Come And Buy While Stock Last (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4S3aVXzCEk A friend shared this. is this a python or an anaconda. 1 Share

Just stay where you are Lalasticlala is on his way 27 Likes 2 Shares

That snake can swallow lala and all his village people whole. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Only wondering how many ppl join kill this tin

Lionbite:

Just stay where you are Lalasticlala is on his way

Fraud alert







The new person pastor adeboye announce is a 419. He is an Igbo person telling lies, that is name is obafemi

Why? Just why? 4 Likes

.

snakie..lala see free landsnakie..lala 2 Likes

Hmmm, Na wa o, I doubt this is Nigeria, such a snake cannot be allowed to grow this big in this country where hunger reigns. And if it's in Nigeria the killers must have killed it in a very rough large. Forest. 1 Like











Amen













Brother Lalasticlala, please lead us in prayer for the peaceful repose of the soul of the snake departed A moment of silence for the fallen snakeAmenBrother Lalasticlala, please lead us in prayer for the peaceful repose of the soul of the snake departed 7 Likes







Now Let's wait for the snake right activists((those wailing wailers)) Lala don confirm am..Now Let's wait for the snake right activists((those wailing wailers)) 2 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/3560085/which-flagship-phone-buy-100k



Drop your comments on that thread pls Which flagship phone can I buy with a 100k budget?

Haters will say it is photoshop 2 Likes

na tell you that one ? you need to move closer to our local hunters. that's when you know.

Don't know if its a python or anaconda... But i know it is FOOD. 1 Like

La la la la la la la la la la la 4 Likes

This one dey chop.human being o, massive mehn! 2 Likes

enough to cook soup for 3 months...January don set 2 Likes

.

See meat.... Omg

.

A

If it was a fyn calabar girl I could ve given a f.uck but I don't do bestiality so I don't give a f.uck

Hmmm

Lala and snakes 1 Like

Dimejidude:

. see lalas food ohh! see lalas food ohh! 5 Likes

.



Lala, I sincerely dedicate this to you for the new year.

This one can swallow a medium size Cow.Lala, I sincerely dedicate this to you for the new year. 1 Like