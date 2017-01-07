₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by belwas: 3:04pm
A friend shared this. is this a python or an anaconda.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4S3aVXzCEk
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Lionbite(m): 3:07pm
Just stay where you are Lalasticlala is on his way
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Nma27(f): 3:11pm
That snake can swallow lala and all his village people whole.
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Ukeachu1(m): 3:23pm
Only wondering how many ppl join kill this tin
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Jibril659(m): 3:28pm
Lionbite:
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by math2001: 3:29pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Elparaiso(m): 3:29pm
Why? Just why?
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by ucee64(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by littlemistress(f): 3:30pm
see free land snakie..lala
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by bonechamberlain(m): 3:30pm
Hmmm, Na wa o, I doubt this is Nigeria, such a snake cannot be allowed to grow this big in this country where hunger reigns. And if it's in Nigeria the killers must have killed it in a very rough large. Forest.
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by buygala(m): 3:31pm
A moment of silence for the fallen snake
Amen
Brother Lalasticlala, please lead us in prayer for the peaceful repose of the soul of the snake departed
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Daniel058(m): 3:31pm
Lala don confirm am..
Now Let's wait for the snake right activists((those wailing wailers))
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by CARLOSZ: 3:31pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 3:31pm
Haters will say it is photoshop
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by revivalistdee: 3:31pm
na tell you that one ? you need to move closer to our local hunters. that's when you know.
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Nimblemind(m): 3:31pm
Don't know if its a python or anaconda... But i know it is FOOD.
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Sempumping(f): 3:31pm
La la la la la la la la la la la
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Sacluxpaint(m): 3:31pm
This one dey chop.human being o, massive mehn!
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by symbianDON(m): 3:32pm
enough to cook soup for 3 months...January don set
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Dimejidude(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by samtee37(m): 3:32pm
See meat.... Omg
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by talktonase(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by opymx: 3:32pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by jide219(m): 3:33pm
If it was a fyn calabar girl I could ve given a f.uck but I don't do bestiality so I don't give a f.uck
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by IamNat: 3:33pm
Hmmm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by jogsman01(m): 3:33pm
Lala and snakes
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by talktonase(m): 3:34pm
Dimejidude:see lalas food ohh!
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Kingnap(m): 3:35pm
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by Heffalump(m): 3:36pm
This one can swallow a medium size Cow.
Lala, I sincerely dedicate this to you for the new year.
|Re: Huge Snake Killed In Alagbole, Ogun State (Video) by DonCortino: 3:38pm
That's why none of our zoos are not functioning. Animals like this would ave been taken to the zoo and the captors rewarded handsomely but every wild life caught here goes straight to d cooking pot! Sad!
