I was wandering if this guy is the tallest man in Nigeria or we have someone taller than him. 6 Likes 1 Share

DAMN!........Jst hope his sense is still intact 23 Likes 3 Shares

Longman 6 Likes

Longitude 5 Likes

Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste. 8 Likes

Dreamwaker:

Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.

Not everyone who's tall can play basketball Not everyone who's tall can play basketball 19 Likes

Kobicove:





Not everyone who's tall can play basketball

True but a lot of tall people do and he can learn if he can't play. This guy doesn't need to jump to dunk. Come on





ELECTRIC POLE e looooooooooooooooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnNg ooooooooooooooooooooooooELECTRIC POLE 7 Likes

lots of overly tall people are mentally unstable 4 Likes

Biko, ewo leleyi?

And I'm 5ft2inches





BTW: Is that not sugar cane in his hand? Opa holding sugar cane.





Is only the Afonja's that can understand my statement.





Modified: For those who have being quoting me asking me they don't understand the meaning of my comment, despite the fact that they are youruba.



What I mean is that when,I,was young, our parent always relate tall people to sugar can,because sugar cane is also long.



We Afonja's call people like this "Opa"

BTW: Is that not sugar cane in his hand? Opa holding sugar cane.

Is only the Afonja's that can understand my statement.

Modified: For those who have being quoting me asking me they don't understand the meaning of my comment, despite the fact that they are youruba.

What I mean is that when,I,was young, our parent always relate tall people to sugar can,because sugar cane is also long.

And in the picture, the man is also holding sugar cane

Awesome80:

DAMN!........Jst hope his sense is still intact

Exactly what am thinking

Longitude 1 Like

am taller

I'll rather be a short man.lol

No

Dreamwaker:

Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.

Not every tall person is meant to play basketball. You have to be coordinated as in have excellent hand eye cordination. You also have to be athletic which means being able to run and jump and down the court.



Not every tall person is meant to play basketball. You have to be coordinated as in have excellent hand eye cordination. You also have to be athletic which means being able to run and jump and down the court.

Oh and I forgot, you have to be skilled.

Dreamwaker:

Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.





this one can't play basketball because he doesn't have body





Elongated structure

Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful





Life is beautiful



BEAUTIFUL!!



make he make money and babe go show 1 Like

Kobicove:





Abi nau... Tell him

Eyan Shaquille O'Neal.

I think Hafiz Agoro is the tallest 4 Likes

All those girls looking for tall dude,pls come and carry this one.

mytime24:

e looooooooooooooooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnNg oooooooooooooooooooooooo



Chai. Sweet heart you are beautiful