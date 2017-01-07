₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by chris444: 6:36pm On Jan 07
I was wandering if this guy is the tallest man in Nigeria or we have someone taller than him.
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Awesome80(m): 7:05pm On Jan 07
DAMN!........Jst hope his sense is still intact
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by beneviv: 7:18pm On Jan 07
Longman
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by DozieInc(m): 7:20pm On Jan 07
Longitude
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 7:26pm On Jan 07
Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Kobicove(m): 7:55pm On Jan 07
Dreamwaker:
Not everyone who's tall can play basketball
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 8:30pm On Jan 07
Kobicove:
True but a lot of tall people do and he can learn if he can't play. This guy doesn't need to jump to dunk. Come on
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by mytime24(f): 9:26pm On Jan 07
e looooooooooooooooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnNg oooooooooooooooooooooooo
ELECTRIC POLE
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by powerfulsettingz: 10:05pm On Jan 07
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by ucsparks: 10:06pm On Jan 07
lots of overly tall people are mentally unstable
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by toocoded: 10:06pm On Jan 07
Biko, ewo leleyi?
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Atiku2019: 10:06pm On Jan 07
And I'm 5ft2inches
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by wunmi590(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
We Afonja's call people like this "Opa"
BTW: Is that not sugar cane in his hand? Opa holding sugar cane.
Is only the Afonja's that can understand my statement.
Modified: For those who have being quoting me asking me they don't understand the meaning of my comment, despite the fact that they are youruba.
What I mean is that when,I,was young, our parent always relate tall people to sugar can,because sugar cane is also long.
And in the picture, the man is also holding sugar cane
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Donkaz(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
Awesome80:
Exactly what am thinking
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by stanley99a(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
Longitude
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
am taller
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by HomesOfLife(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
I'll rather be a short man.lol
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Segadem(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
No
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by davidif: 10:07pm On Jan 07
Dreamwaker:
Not every tall person is meant to play basketball. You have to be coordinated as in have excellent hand eye cordination. You also have to be athletic which means being able to run and jump and down the court.
Oh and I forgot, you have to be skilled.
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by candidbabe(f): 10:07pm On Jan 07
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by onyidon22(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
Dreamwaker:
this one can't play basketball because he doesn't have body
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by WillieJah: 10:08pm On Jan 07
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by thrillionaire(m): 10:08pm On Jan 07
Elongated structure
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful
Life is beautiful
BEAUTIFUL!!
make he make money and babe go show
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by MoDsHunter: 10:09pm On Jan 07
Kobicove:Abi nau... Tell him
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by bonfreregong: 10:09pm On Jan 07
Eyan Shaquille O'Neal.
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Lemonade01(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
I think Hafiz Agoro is the tallest
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Longcucumber(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
All those girls looking for tall dude,pls come and carry this one.
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Eldinot4(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
mytime24:Chai. Sweet heart you are beautiful
|Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by GoodyOG: 10:10pm On Jan 07
f
