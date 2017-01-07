₦airaland Forum

Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by chris444: 6:36pm On Jan 07
I was wandering if this guy is the tallest man in Nigeria or we have someone taller than him.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Awesome80(m): 7:05pm On Jan 07
DAMN!........Jst hope his sense is still intact cheesy

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by beneviv: 7:18pm On Jan 07
Longman

6 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by DozieInc(m): 7:20pm On Jan 07
Longitude

5 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 7:26pm On Jan 07
Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.

8 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Kobicove(m): 7:55pm On Jan 07
Dreamwaker:
Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.

Not everyone who's tall can play basketball undecided

19 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 8:30pm On Jan 07
Kobicove:


Not everyone who's tall can play basketball undecided

True but a lot of tall people do and he can learn if he can't play. This guy doesn't need to jump to dunk. Come on

10 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by mytime24(f): 9:26pm On Jan 07
e looooooooooooooooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnNg oooooooooooooooooooooooo shocked shocked shocked shocked

ELECTRIC POLE

7 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by powerfulsettingz: 10:05pm On Jan 07
Pls this doesn't concern me



Pls I need a job urgently
Am a female just finished my ND in accounting last year really where to do my IT I stay in lagos pls anyone with any help should quote me thanks

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by ucsparks: 10:06pm On Jan 07
lots of overly tall people are mentally unstable angry

4 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by toocoded: 10:06pm On Jan 07
Biko, ewo leleyi? shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Atiku2019: 10:06pm On Jan 07
And I'm 5ft2inches cry cry cry cry
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by wunmi590(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
We Afonja's call people like this "Opa" grin

BTW: Is that not sugar cane in his hand? Opa holding sugar cane.


Is only the Afonja's that can understand my statement. grin


Modified: For those who have being quoting me asking me they don't understand the meaning of my comment, despite the fact that they are youruba.

What I mean is that when,I,was young, our parent always relate tall people to sugar can,because sugar cane is also long.

And in the picture, the man is also holding sugar cane grin
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Donkaz(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
Awesome80:
DAMN!........Jst hope his sense is still intact cheesy

Exactly what am thinking

3 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by stanley99a(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
Longitude

1 Like

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
am taller undecided
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by HomesOfLife(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
I'll rather be a short man.lol
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Segadem(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
No
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by davidif: 10:07pm On Jan 07
Dreamwaker:
Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.

Not every tall person is meant to play basketball. You have to be coordinated as in have excellent hand eye cordination. You also have to be athletic which means being able to run and jump and down the court.

Oh and I forgot, you have to be skilled.

3 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by candidbabe(f): 10:07pm On Jan 07
grin grin grin
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by onyidon22(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
Dreamwaker:
Does he play basketball? If not such a sad pathetic waste.



this one can't play basketball because he doesn't have body
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by WillieJah: 10:08pm On Jan 07
He is full of SWAGGSSS!

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by thrillionaire(m): 10:08pm On Jan 07
Elongated structure
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful


Life is beautiful

BEAUTIFUL!!

make he make money and babe go show

1 Like

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by MoDsHunter: 10:09pm On Jan 07
Kobicove:


Not everyone who's tall can play basketball undecided
Abi nau... Tell him undecided

1 Like

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by bonfreregong: 10:09pm On Jan 07
Eyan Shaquille O'Neal.
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Lemonade01(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
I think Hafiz Agoro is the tallest smiley

4 Likes

Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Longcucumber(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
All those girls looking for tall dude,pls come and carry this one.
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by Eldinot4(m): 10:09pm On Jan 07
mytime24:
e looooooooooooooooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnNg oooooooooooooooooooooooo shocked shocked shocked shocked

ELECTRIC POLE
Chai. Sweet heart you are beautiful
Re: Is This The Tallest Man In Nigeria? (photo) by GoodyOG: 10:10pm On Jan 07
f

