Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Islie: 8:45pm
By Kazeem Ugbodaga


The Lagos State Government has reported that an Iroko Tree located at Topo Garage in Badagry area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has burst into flame itself and raged on for almost a day.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe told PM News that the Iroko Tree burst into flame on its own without anybody setting it ablaze around 7.00pm on Sunday.

“An Iroko tree on its own burst into flame for about six hours ago in Badagry. Firemen are on ground to prevent the fire from spreading to buildings,” he said in a text message around 1.00am on Monday.

Spokesperson, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye also confirmed the incident.

He said firemen had been on ground to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, but said strangely that despite all efforts, the fire could not be put out on time.

“Firemen are on ground to prevent it’s spread to the nearby buildings, Surprisingly when water with chemical was applied, the fire increase rapidly,” he said.

Around 5:30pm, Farinloye said the fire on the Iroko tree had been put out.

“Two branches of the tree burnt down but the leaves are as fresh as if nothing has happened. The tree was located on Topo garage, Badagry,” he said.

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/20/mystery-iroko-tree-bursts-fire-lagos/

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Larryfest(m): 8:53pm
Maybe na sango (god of fire) dey dine and wine inside the tree...

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by tripplephi: 8:57pm
SOMEONE has prayed oooooooo

my good Lord... LET FIRE BURN ANYTHING HOLDING ANYONE DOWN O. this is a mystery.

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:06pm
tripplephi:
SOMEONE has prayed oooooooo

my good Lord... LET FIRE BURN ANYTHING HOLDING ANYONE DOWN O. this is a mystery.

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Epositive(m): 9:21pm
maybe of one those "agbegilodo brothers" lighted it cool


iroko oluwere... this reminds me of the late durojaye alasari(rip) sad
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Frank3n2(m): 10:10pm
Juju inside don too much grin

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by dealup: 10:10pm
we see odd things everyday
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:10pm
grin grin
Ok ooooh
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:11pm
tripplephi:
SOMEONE has prayed oooooooo

my good Lord... LET FIRE BURN ANYTHING HOLDING ANYONE DOWN O. this is a mystery.

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by ymdo(m): 10:11pm
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by gift01: 10:11pm
Larryfest:
Maybe na sango (god of fire) dey dine and wine inside the tree...
Una don start again

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by drakura: 10:11pm
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by DrObum(m): 10:11pm
Watch Nigerians ascribe it to juju now angry
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by ajoskele(m): 10:11pm
Eyin Iya..mo gbe'di fun yin oo. Mo juba!!
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Jinyjagz(m): 10:11pm
Faya faya
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Igbaba2: 10:11pm
omo c gombe at its peak!
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by stephleena(f): 10:12pm
d gods are angry.
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Lawalemi(m): 10:12pm
Too much odd news from this region grin
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by LAFO(f): 10:12pm
Igbaba2:
omo c gombe at its peak!
No be only gombe... damaturu ni.
DrObum:
Watch Nigerians ascribe it to juju now angry
In as much I don't believe it's juju. Pls can you give a scientific reason for this? Dr
Regards sir.
tripplephi:
SOMEONE has prayed oooooooo

my good Lord... LET FIRE BURN ANYTHING HOLDING ANYONE DOWN O. this is a mystery.
See nice one
Larryfest:
Maybe na sango (god of fire) dey dine and wine inside the tree...
Hilarious
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Ogashub(m): 10:12pm
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by klassykute(m): 10:12pm
lol who ate d akara , agidi , yam nd palm oil dat dey used for sacrifice nahh . lagos boys no dey use eye see food. una don mk songo vex nah
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by IbnMajaah: 10:13pm
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by montezz(f): 10:14pm
Waiting for the religious and oversabi (scientist) group to clash over this.

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:14pm
MFM people...
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 10:14pm
all these principalities


Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by iDROID: 10:14pm
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:14pm
Aye akamara
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by whela(m): 10:15pm
Really...
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by dacovajnr: 10:15pm
Iroko Trees can Harbour Destinies for 1000yrs ehn! undecided I just pray say na Recession and other problems facing naija na dem Catch fire sha! embarassed
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by sabi99(m): 10:15pm
Larryfest:
Maybe na sango (god of fire) dey dine and wine inside the tree...
so na to dey burn trees that sango know, so he no fit generate electricity; even na half watt of electric power

Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by slurryeye: 10:15pm
Really? undecided
Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Antoeni(m): 10:15pm
I guess it was a prayer request from Mountain of Fire."every evil tree dat is to be used as venue for any meeting, consume by Fire"

