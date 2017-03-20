₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Islie: 8:45pm
By Kazeem Ugbodaga
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/20/mystery-iroko-tree-bursts-fire-lagos/
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Larryfest(m): 8:53pm
Maybe na sango (god of fire) dey dine and wine inside the tree...
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by tripplephi: 8:57pm
SOMEONE has prayed oooooooo
my good Lord... LET FIRE BURN ANYTHING HOLDING ANYONE DOWN O. this is a mystery.
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:06pm
tripplephi:
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Epositive(m): 9:21pm
maybe of one those "agbegilodo brothers" lighted it
iroko oluwere... this reminds me of the late durojaye alasari(rip)
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Frank3n2(m): 10:10pm
Juju inside don too much
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by dealup: 10:10pm
we see odd things everyday
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:10pm
Ok ooooh
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:11pm
tripplephi:
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by ymdo(m): 10:11pm
=
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by gift01: 10:11pm
Larryfest:Una don start again
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by drakura: 10:11pm
N
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by DrObum(m): 10:11pm
Watch Nigerians ascribe it to juju now
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by ajoskele(m): 10:11pm
Eyin Iya..mo gbe'di fun yin oo. Mo juba!!
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Jinyjagz(m): 10:11pm
Faya faya
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Igbaba2: 10:11pm
omo c gombe at its peak!
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by stephleena(f): 10:12pm
d gods are angry.
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Lawalemi(m): 10:12pm
Too much odd news from this region
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by LAFO(f): 10:12pm
Igbaba2:No be only gombe... damaturu ni.
DrObum:In as much I don't believe it's juju. Pls can you give a scientific reason for this? Dr
Regards sir.
tripplephi:See nice one
Larryfest:Hilarious
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Ogashub(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by klassykute(m): 10:12pm
lol who ate d akara , agidi , yam nd palm oil dat dey used for sacrifice nahh . lagos boys no dey use eye see food. una don mk songo vex nah
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by IbnMajaah: 10:13pm
.
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by montezz(f): 10:14pm
Waiting for the religious and oversabi (scientist) group to clash over this.
*sits*
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:14pm
MFM people...
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 10:14pm
all these principalities
sef
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by iDROID: 10:14pm
...
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:14pm
Aye akamara
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by whela(m): 10:15pm
Really...
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by dacovajnr: 10:15pm
Iroko Trees can Harbour Destinies for 1000yrs ehn! I just pray say na Recession and other problems facing naija na dem Catch fire sha!
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by sabi99(m): 10:15pm
Larryfest:so na to dey burn trees that sango know, so he no fit generate electricity; even na half watt of electric power
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by slurryeye: 10:15pm
Really?
|Re: Iroko Tree Bursts Into Fire Itself In Lagos (Photo) by Antoeni(m): 10:15pm
I guess it was a prayer request from Mountain of Fire."every evil tree dat is to be used as venue for any meeting, consume by Fire"
