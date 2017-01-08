Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) (4082 Views)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7joaWjz9MfI Throwback video of new Mummy G.O of RCCG Nigeria, PASTOR (MRS) VICTORIA OBAYEMI, wife of Joseph Obayemi, preaching at Sisters convention.

At this time yesterday nobody knows who VICTORIA OBAYEMI is now fast foward 24hrs later her name is on the lips of so many nigerians. If God picks your call it doesnt take a day for the world to notice it. 15 Likes

Mummy G O





This clip reveals a lot



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY We pray This new G.O. is different from Adeboye.This clip reveals a lotsee

"Mummy G. O" but there is no one with this title in the Bible 3 Likes





http://www.areliablesource.xyz/my-father-never-wanted-to-resign-buhari-forced-him-leke-adeboye/ And somebody will waste his mb to watch the ugly woman simply because they think that doing that will lead them to heaven. 1 Like

we don start to hype this innocent woman oooo

God in heaven is a wonderful God, and I pray that as God turned from nothing to something, so shall it be for us this 2017 and forever.

Amen.

Glory be to Almighty God

So naso Adeboye take go?

Mummy GO kor mummy H2o ni 1 Like

Wtf is "mummy G.O" ?? 1 Like

Miracles happen

Private jet loading

This woman stop your deciet...... This woman stop your deciet......

Wetin join me with G .O not to talk of Mummy G.O

Private jet loading..





Tell me one productive thing any of these celebrities gods of men have contributed to the Nigerian economy.

They have only succeeded breeding mentally lazy hypocrites going to church looking for miracles.

Also, selfish people who will give millions to church in expectation of great rewards from heaven neglecting simple needs of the society and the needy around them.



Some of these hypocrites are wealthy emough to donate several millions to churches but have very hungry neighbours. 2 Likes

i hope the husband wasn't just appointed by his fellow men, i hope his appointment was from God



This days politics is taking over the Church of God



Una don dash her mummy G.O now now?



Na wa ooo

This is taking the "give no Fück" a trend to another level. Now we get to choose?This is taking the "give no Fück" a trend to another level.

Really