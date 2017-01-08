₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by lalasticlala: 8:38pm On Jan 07
Throwback video of new Mummy G.O of RCCG Nigeria, PASTOR (MRS) VICTORIA OBAYEMI, wife of Joseph Obayemi, preaching at Sisters convention.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7joaWjz9MfI
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Lionbite(m): 8:48pm On Jan 07
At this time yesterday nobody knows who VICTORIA OBAYEMI is now fast foward 24hrs later her name is on the lips of so many nigerians. If God picks your call it doesnt take a day for the world to notice it.
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by DozieInc(m): 8:50pm On Jan 07
Lionbite:
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Young03: 8:52pm On Jan 07
But lala do u think we give a fùck about the video?
Hell No
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by AyamConfidence(m): 9:07pm On Jan 07
Mr&Mrs Obayemi, the overall G.O of RCCG, the entire RCCG people and to all Nigerians
I have just one lovely fvck to give...is it to my right or left?? I'll let y'all choose
My advice
CHOOSE WISELY
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by EmperorShizzy: 9:25pm On Jan 07
Mummy G O
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by TRIED4NOW: 4:48am
We pray This new G.O. is different from Adeboye.
This clip reveals a lot
see
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Pidgin2(f): 8:15am
"Mummy G. O" but there is no one with this title in the Bible
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by WillieJah: 8:17am
And somebody will waste his mb to watch the ugly woman simply because they think that doing that will lead them to heaven.
http://www.areliablesource.xyz/my-father-never-wanted-to-resign-buhari-forced-him-leke-adeboye/
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by free2ryhme: 8:17am
we don start to hype this innocent woman oooo
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Category1: 8:17am
God in heaven is a wonderful God, and I pray that as God turned from nothing to something, so shall it be for us this 2017 and forever.
Amen.
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by 0b10010011: 8:17am
E be like say this one "Ja" well-well
Mummy G.O to ja!
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Segadem(m): 8:17am
Glory be to Almighty God
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Naijalabel(m): 8:18am
Nice one
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by UrennaNkoli(f): 8:18am
So naso Adeboye take go?
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by CreampieGuy1: 8:18am
Mummy GO kor mummy H2o ni
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Dsrooftiles: 8:19am
Ok
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by naijaboiy: 8:19am
Wtf is "mummy G.O" ??
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by lollmaolol: 8:20am
Miracles happen
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by DancingSkeleton(m): 8:20am
Mummy asin
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by realmindz: 8:21am
Private jet loading
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by dmorf: 8:21am
TRIED4NOW:
This woman stop your deciet......
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by truthspeaks: 8:21am
Ok
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Cornerstone2020: 8:21am
Wetin join me with G .O not to talk of Mummy G.O
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by hobermener: 8:25am
Yg
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by realmindz: 8:26am
Private jet loading..
Tell me one productive thing any of these celebrities gods of men have contributed to the Nigerian economy.
They have only succeeded breeding mentally lazy hypocrites going to church looking for miracles.
Also, selfish people who will give millions to church in expectation of great rewards from heaven neglecting simple needs of the society and the needy around them.
Some of these hypocrites are wealthy emough to donate several millions to churches but have very hungry neighbours.
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by L0velyn: 8:26am
i hope the husband wasn't just appointed by his fellow men, i hope his appointment was from God
This days politics is taking over the Church of God
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by keypad1: 8:26am
Una don dash her mummy G.O now now?
Na wa ooo
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by naijaboiy: 8:26am
AyamConfidence:Now we get to choose?
This is taking the "give no Fück" a trend to another level.
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by Durosure(m): 8:27am
Really
|Re: Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) by juman(m): 8:30am
If you start your own church you can be also become very rich.
Emphasis On Psalm 23 / God Is Faithful / Nigerians, Are U Not Tired Of Prayers Yet?, it's only action that forces changes
