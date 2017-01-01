₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 8:49pm On Jan 07
The Lagos state government task force on Saturday 7th Jan., 2017 demolished the popular Oshodi market. The market has been the target the government in remodeling it into a world class market area, traders were seen salvaging some of their wares as the demolition continues. See more pictures below..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/lagos-state-govt-demolishes-oshodi.html
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 8:50pm On Jan 07
New year, new system...
More pictures here...
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/lagos-state-govt-demolishes-oshodi.html
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by oduastates: 8:50pm On Jan 07
Progress
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by carzola(m): 8:51pm On Jan 07
Nice one... They goes peoples lively hood.
The suffering continues 2017.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Nma27(f): 8:53pm On Jan 07
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by harrowmykel: 8:56pm On Jan 07
wow ..I thought it was only recently demolished...
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Donexy16(m): 8:59pm On Jan 07
Ambode. The only governor i so much like
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 9:08pm On Jan 07
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Atiku2019: 9:14pm On Jan 07
Ambode
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Twizzy30(m): 9:14pm On Jan 07
lollypeezle:You Made Sense that isn't Common !
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by buygala(m): 9:19pm On Jan 07
Moneyyy:
So na only Igbos dey oshodi market?
This persistent Ipob Victim Mentality won't take you guys anywhere oo
I guess the Malaysian and Indonesian Authorities are also jealous of yeebos....that's why they have been sending your brothers home in coffins via DHL
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by twilliamx: 9:20pm On Jan 07
Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by ichommy(m): 9:20pm On Jan 07
Chai...
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Artixmentor(m): 9:20pm On Jan 07
hummm
as Yoruba people will say "ikoko to ba ma je pepper soup, idi re ma gbona"
meaning a pot that will enjoy pepper will have to go through excessive heat.
I pity those traders sha in this era of economic recession
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by XXLDICK: 9:20pm On Jan 07
Seems Ambode is more concerned about beauty than economic development
So many news about demolition but few about economic development.
Lagos has never had a good governor.
In my opinion, they are _fucking over hyped... Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode can only be rivaled by south south governors when it comes to worst governors ever
Excess IGR and federal allocation. What does Lagos have to show for it... Highest debt in Nigeria
The ipob yoot below me will always see tribal sentiment in every news
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Moneyyy: 9:21pm On Jan 07
Why are they jealous of the Igbos?
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Beesluv: 9:21pm On Jan 07
Hope they will rebuild it as soon as possible. Man seriously needs source of income in this recession era
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by leofab(f): 9:21pm On Jan 07
Hmm
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by davodyguy: 9:21pm On Jan 07
It is well
When development will take place, many things will give way.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Generalyemi(m): 9:21pm On Jan 07
brethren ,to live in Lagos is not a must
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by ebunma: 9:21pm On Jan 07
OK.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Beesluv: 9:22pm On Jan 07
carzola:Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by ochallo: 9:22pm On Jan 07
i marvel at the speed it takes the government to demolish compared to the time it takes them to build, can't you simply build around it and make a sim-less transition.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Horlawale1(m): 9:22pm On Jan 07
Mixed feeling
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by rerhji(m): 9:22pm On Jan 07
lagosians suppose don get used to dis
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by Unimaginable123: 9:22pm On Jan 07
Anywhere in no man's land that igbos are successfully doing business, that ondo man from Ilaje goes there to destroy it because we supported his opponent.
He can't do nothing to the igbos, whom the gods have blessed. The Jews of Israel suffered similar predicament for centuries in different parts of the world, but see where God has placed them today.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by davodyguy: 9:22pm On Jan 07
Moneyyy:
Your brain might need a reset.
Its being programmed for stupidity at the moment
Yoruba's
Igbo's
Hausa's etc use oshodi market
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by boykas(m): 9:23pm On Jan 07
I wonder what people will be eating... You can't just destroy things without notice.. Pray to God to give the people affected the multitude to bear the loss.. O no Ifun, o na orun ni.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by HenryThegreat1(m): 9:23pm On Jan 07
Donexy16:. how? for making people hopless.
|Re: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) by davodyguy: 9:23pm On Jan 07
XXLDICK:
Development in a chaotic atmosphere? Where's that obtainable?
With the stupid man hours wasted daily along Agege Motor due to that market, how's that contributing to economic development?
