Source:

The Lagos state government task force on Saturday 7th Jan., 2017 demolished the popular Oshodi market. The market has been the target the government in remodeling it into a world class market area, traders were seen salvaging some of their wares as the demolition continues.







More pictures here...



http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/lagos-state-govt-demolishes-oshodi.html New year, new system...More pictures here... 1 Like

Progress 17 Likes 1 Share

Nice one... They goes peoples lively hood.

The suffering continues 2017. 13 Likes 1 Share

wow ..I thought it was only recently demolished... 1 Like

Ambode. The only governor i so much like 21 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala

Ambode 3 Likes

lollypeezle:





STATE OF THE NATION*



I have been following closely the activities of this government and whenever I have the opportunity, I try to find out the opinions of people as regards the performance of this government.



You Made Sense that isn't Common ! You Made Sense that isn't Common ! 2 Likes 1 Share

Moneyyy:

Why are they jealous of the Igbos?

So na only Igbos dey oshodi market?



This persistent Ipob Victim Mentality won't take you guys anywhere oo



I guess the Malaysian and Indonesian Authorities are also jealous of yeebos....that's why they have been sending your brothers home in coffins via DHL So na only Igbos dey oshodi market?This persistent Ipob Victim Mentality won't take you guys anywhere ooI guess the Malaysian and Indonesian Authorities are also jealous of yeebos....that's why they have been sending your brothers home in coffins via DHL 84 Likes 5 Shares

Hmmmm

Chai...

hummm



as Yoruba people will say "ikoko to ba ma je pepper soup, idi re ma gbona"

meaning a pot that will enjoy pepper will have to go through excessive heat.



I pity those traders sha in this era of economic recession







So many news about demolition but few about economic development.



Lagos has never had a good governor.



In my opinion, they are _fucking over hyped... Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode can only be rivaled by south south governors when it comes to worst governors ever



Excess IGR and federal allocation. What does Lagos have to show for it ... Highest debt in Nigeria



The ipob yoot below me will always see tribal sentiment in every news Seems Ambode is more concerned about beauty than economic developmentSo many news about demolition but few about economic development.Lagos has never had a good governor.In my opinion, they are _fucking over hyped... Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode can only be rivaled by south south governors when it comes to worst governors everExcess IGR and federal allocation. What does Lagos have to show for it... Highest debt in NigeriaThe ipob yoot below me will always see tribal sentiment in every news 5 Likes

Why are they jealous of the Igbos? 4 Likes

Hope they will rebuild it as soon as possible. Man seriously needs source of income in this recession era

Hmm

It is well



When development will take place, many things will give way. 1 Like

brethren ,to live in Lagos is not a must 2 Likes 1 Share

OK.

carzola:

Nice one... They goes peoples lively hood.

The suffering continues 2017. Hmmmm Hmmmm

i marvel at the speed it takes the government to demolish compared to the time it takes them to build, can't you simply build around it and make a sim-less transition. 5 Likes

Mixed feeling

lagosians suppose don get used to dis

Anywhere in no man's land that igbos are successfully doing business, that ondo man from Ilaje goes there to destroy it because we supported his opponent.

He can't do nothing to the igbos, whom the gods have blessed. The Jews of Israel suffered similar predicament for centuries in different parts of the world, but see where God has placed them today. 5 Likes

Moneyyy:

Why are they jealous of the Igbos?

Your brain might need a reset.



Its being programmed for stupidity at the moment



Yoruba's

Igbo's

Hausa's etc use oshodi market Your brain might need a reset.Its being programmed for stupidity at the momentYoruba'sIgbo'sHausa's etc use oshodi market 22 Likes

I wonder what people will be eating... You can't just destroy things without notice.. Pray to God to give the people affected the multitude to bear the loss.. O no Ifun, o na orun ni. 2 Likes

Donexy16:

Ambode. The only governor i so much like . how? for making people hopless. . how? for making people hopless.