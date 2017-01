Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Uses His Leg As Bait To Catch A Big Anaconda. Pics,video. (15011 Views)

Woman Dances With A Goat Strapped On Her Back (Pics, Video) / Man Paints His Leg To Beg In Lagos (photo) / Nairalander Shot In The Leg At Biafra Protest (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAlYORil5Os watch video here:

Wow

This is really scary.. Wow

Food don done o broda lalasticlala..

Don't miss this meat for anything 4 Likes

wow......

I was told anything "snake" makes frontpage, so I decided to comment. the guy brave sha 1 Like

rawwwwwwwwwwwwwbish

I catch you op

What's with lalasticlala's fascination with snakes?

quiverfull:

What's with lalasticlala's fascination with snakes? he was a snake in his first coming.... #HidesBehindMynd# he was a snake in his first coming.... #HidesBehindMynd# 29 Likes 1 Share

Who knows.



that's too lound

Rapmaestro:

he was a snake in his first coming.... #HidesBehindMynd# jeees brothat's too lound 1 Like

Death dey hungry some people 1 Like

huh

Evil creature. Good it was killed 2 Likes

>:

That one na Boa.





Ps- Thats how i went for a Pastors birthday party yesterday, they were looking for matches to light the cake candles, i innocently brought out my lighter from my pocket and everybody at the party started looking at me funny........... Weird stuff!!Ps- Thats how i went for a Pastors birthday party yesterday, they were looking for matches to light the cake candles, i innocently brought out my lighter from my pocket and everybody at the party started looking at me funny........... 11 Likes

Finally !!!

A snake post!!!

No more rubbish Why Adeboye stepped down, or Adeboye saved by a snail

Or Adeboye kissed Obafemi

Or Adeboye confesses he is gay!!!

Enough with the yahoo pastor posts !!!

Please bring more snake posts jor 11 Likes 1 Share

Killing of Snake na news? 3 Likes

Snake things

WatchinginHD:

Wow

This tin is modan 2yrs dat i watch d film na This tin is modan 2yrs dat i watch d film na 3 Likes

?



1. F***ing twice a week

is good for your health.

2. F***ing gives proper relaxation for your

mind and body.

3. F***ing refreshes you.

4. After f***ing don't eat too much; go for

more liquids.

5. When f***ing try to stay in bed because it

can save you valuable energy.

6. F***ing can even reduce your cholesterol

level.

7. F***ing makes you more committed and

you can be sensitive and receive from above

SO REMEMBER - *FASTING* is good for your

health.

May The Almighty cleanse your Dirty Mind if u

were thinking of something else.

*Happy Sunday*

Seven Golden Rules For F***ing1. F***ing twice a weekis good for your health.2. F***ing gives proper relaxation for yourmind and body.3. F***ing refreshes you.4. After f***ing don't eat too much; go formore liquids.5. When f***ing try to stay in bed because itcan save you valuable energy.6. F***ing can even reduce your cholesterollevel.7. F***ing makes you more committed andyou can be sensitive and receive from aboveSO REMEMBER - *FASTING* is good for yourhealth.May The Almighty cleanse your Dirty Mind if uwere thinking of something else. 16 Likes 1 Share

100% front page

Some pple get heart!!

Lala food don ready 1 Like

lol