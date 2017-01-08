Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? (1849 Views)

there is one woman , a business partner whom I always buy goods together in Onitsha market .

but I have don't to her things he will never forgive me if she know ,

although she didn't know I was the one who hacked her goods then,

but now I an burn again , but when ever I see this woman my mind run over that which I have don't to her,

but I am afraid to go for a restitution,



so , is the restitution really necessary for my repentance? 2 Likes

Restitution is necessary for repentance. 1 Like

DozieInc:

Restitution is necessary for repentance.



Please explain with reference. Please explain with reference.

Following







Yes. Where possible





Even the Bible says..... "If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature....Old things are passed away and ALL THINGS ARE BECOME NEW



Just make sure you are fair in your future dealings with her, while also going out of your way to quietly refund that which you have dubiously taken from her by way of random gifts and favors without her knowing that's what you are doing



Repentance shouldn't entail putting a gun in your mouth and pulling the trigger...... Go and sin no more Please let sleeping dogs lie.... you can never tell how the woman will react to the revelation that you have been duping her codedly. ...she may likely not reason with the motive behind your motive,and may get very vindictive ...Even the Bible says..... "If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature....Old things are passed away and ALL THINGS ARE BECOME NEWJust make sure you are fair in your future dealings with her, while also going out of your way to quietly refund that which you have dubiously taken from her by way of random gifts and favors without her knowing that's what you are doingRepentance shouldn't entail putting a gun in your mouth and pulling the trigger...... Go and sin no more 5 Likes 1 Share

Yes! For peace of mind.



How can you be putting on a stolen dress everyday and the owner peradventure sees you, how will you feel?



The book in your shelf that's not yours and yet you are keeping it and you know the rightful owner, and maybe the owner is still in dire need of it, is it good? 1 Like

What is restitution?

Well, Genuine repentance leads to a desire to redress wrongs, but you should bear in mind that not all wrongs are redressable. Restitution should be done only when necessary and possible because the heart of man is wicked and the wronged may harm you. 1 Like

The problem with restitution is that u can't actually make restitution for all your sins... Unless u want to be like that guy who relinquished his admission...

If u get a job through false pretenses and get paid handsomely for ten years before repenting... Would u return all the money u have collected?? 1 Like

In Islam NO

Restitution, repentance and forgiveness are intertwined. You might have restituted for that particular offence unknowingly

But if you are still lacking inner peace, go and meet her and do for her more than you did against her.

That is true repentance.



And for those telling you no, maybe they need to read Gal 6.7 over and over again. Restitution, repentance and forgiveness are intertwined. You might have restituted for that particular offence unknowinglyBut if you are still lacking inner peace, go and meet her and do for her more than you did against her.That is true repentance.And for those telling you no, maybe they need to read Gal 6.7 over and over again.

Op if you fearful of her reaction, you can wait for any of the festive occasions and give her monetary gift...she won't suspect a thing...My one cent



Reason; I thief well when I be small pikin how una want make I pay back, when I no know who I thief from and how much I don thief Nope!Reason; I thief well when I be small pikin how una want make I pay back, when I no know who I thief from and how much I don thief 1 Like

Not in Zoroastrianism.

1 Like

I think you should do things for her that would make her happy. You can then tell her wat u did afterwards. She might not forgive u but u'll be at peace with yourself knowing you've tried to make up for your sins.

You cannot make restitution for all things.

ChappyChase:

Nope!

Reason; I thief well when I be small pikin how una want make I pay back, when I no know who I thief from and how much I don thief

It's not every sin u need to make up for. Only those that keep disturbing your conscience. It's not every sin u need to make up for. Only those that keep disturbing your conscience.



.....even the mods cannot help the op correct the errors in his write up before moving to FP na wa

Nope, its not. Bible is clear, once u are truly repented in heart, God forgives u. Problem is that what u feel is conscience. That's part of the harm sin does. some scars are permanent, some go with time.



This is a scar of sin; the pricking of ur conscience. God has forgiven u but the "Deceiver of Brethren" will keep laughing at u, telling u in your heart that u are a damn sinner who can't be forgiven. he will laugh at u when u pray, asking u if u think God will answer the prayer of a "sinner"



His aim is to make u doubt ur Faith in Christ. that's what he always wanna do. soon, u will find it difficult to pray cos u will think God won't accept especially if it seems to u, previous requests to God weren't answered.



Well then, this is where restitution comes in. Its not necessary for repentance but it is needed at times for the growth & sustainability of ur faith in Christ.



Moreover, the main reason u may be afraid to tell her is cos of shame of what she will keep thinking or telling people abt u. But u c, that is the cross u must carry when following Christ. U tell her and move on. No matter what she says, or thinks thereafter, E no concern u. all u need do is pray and meet her. whatever the outcome is, take it. its ur cross.



lastly, God can giv u a save landing. remember Esau and Jacob? While Jacob was planning on how to survive the anger of Esau, God had gone ahead and smoothen things up. So u can forget the devil and move on with ur life or shame him by restituting. Either way, he will eventually let u be on that iss. Good luck

I tot the past is past in Christianity.





From what your bible says, once u're in christ, old things are "past". Besides, the prostitute Jesus rescued from the mob, he never told her to go and tell her customers she infected them with STDs. He only told her to go, start a clean sheet, and stain the sheet no more.



Restitution is a choice, not an expectation, or requisite for full repentance.

You already know the answer... You already know the answer... 1 Like

it is not necessary, e.g if you are a virgin and you got disvirgined how do you restitute that

matrix199:

I tot the past is past in Christianity Yes. That's Christ's forgiveness, however you need to make peace with those you offended. Yes. That's Christ's forgiveness, however you need to make peace with those you offended. 1 Like