₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,739 members, 3,296,800 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 08:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? (1849 Views)
Is Baptism Necessary For Salvation? / To Be Born-again: 6 Practical Signs Of Repentance / Age Falsification: How Do I Make Restitution? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by chibenn(m): 10:28pm On Jan 07
there is one woman , a business partner whom I always buy goods together in Onitsha market .
but I have don't to her things he will never forgive me if she know ,
although she didn't know I was the one who hacked her goods then,
but now I an burn again , but when ever I see this woman my mind run over that which I have don't to her,
but I am afraid to go for a restitution,
so , is the restitution really necessary for my repentance?
2 Likes
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by Nutase(f): 10:38pm On Jan 07
Burn
2 Likes
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by DozieInc(m): 10:46pm On Jan 07
Restitution is necessary for repentance.
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by collinsfhk: 12:45am
DozieInc:
Please explain with reference.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by veekid(m): 7:20am
nairaland is always boring on Sundays with multiple xtian topics on front-page; don't know why
Quote me and die........
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by powerfulsettingz: 7:21am
Following
MeanwhilePls I need a job urgently Am a female justfinished my N.D in accounting last year really need where to do my IT or any job that can be done by female, I stay in Ketu in lagos.Pls I need only serious response,and don't think of anything else if u r helping, mayb God reward anybody that find me one. pls anyone with any help should contact me tru this number 08137581810 thanks
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:21am
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by lielbree: 7:21am
Yes. Where possible
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by buygala(m): 7:22am
Please let sleeping dogs lie.... you can never tell how the woman will react to the revelation that you have been duping her codedly. ...she may likely not reason with the motive behind your motive,and may get very vindictive ...
Even the Bible says..... "If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature....Old things are passed away and ALL THINGS ARE BECOME NEW
Just make sure you are fair in your future dealings with her, while also going out of your way to quietly refund that which you have dubiously taken from her by way of random gifts and favors without her knowing that's what you are doing
Repentance shouldn't entail putting a gun in your mouth and pulling the trigger...... Go and sin no more
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by NNVanguard(m): 7:22am
Yes! For peace of mind.
How can you be putting on a stolen dress everyday and the owner peradventure sees you, how will you feel?
The book in your shelf that's not yours and yet you are keeping it and you know the rightful owner, and maybe the owner is still in dire need of it, is it good?
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by iyzeek(m): 7:23am
No
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by barrackbwoi(m): 7:23am
What is restitution?
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by Kondomatic(m): 7:24am
Well, Genuine repentance leads to a desire to redress wrongs, but you should bear in mind that not all wrongs are redressable. Restitution should be done only when necessary and possible because the heart of man is wicked and the wronged may harm you.
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by randomperson: 7:25am
The problem with restitution is that u can't actually make restitution for all your sins... Unless u want to be like that guy who relinquished his admission...
If u get a job through false pretenses and get paid handsomely for ten years before repenting... Would u return all the money u have collected??
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by CaptainBomb(m): 7:25am
In Islam NO
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:26am
chibenn:Restitution, repentance and forgiveness are intertwined. You might have restituted for that particular offence unknowingly
But if you are still lacking inner peace, go and meet her and do for her more than you did against her.
That is true repentance.
And for those telling you no, maybe they need to read Gal 6.7 over and over again.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by kennyblaze007(m): 7:27am
I think it is....Finally got on the great Nairaland.. Happy Sunday to you all..And plz I need help...Staying in lag,seriously need a job..plz anyone that can help out shud add me up on BBm plz 58E1DA26...plz Nairalanders
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by TamedWolf90: 7:27am
Op if you fearful of her reaction, you can wait for any of the festive occasions and give her monetary gift...she won't suspect a thing...My one cent
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by ChappyChase(m): 7:28am
Nope!
Reason; I thief well when I be small pikin how una want make I pay back, when I no know who I thief from and how much I don thief
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by coolesmile: 7:29am
Not in Zoroastrianism.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by herdekunley9ja: 7:32am
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by beautycrush24(f): 7:33am
I think you should do things for her that would make her happy. You can then tell her wat u did afterwards. She might not forgive u but u'll be at peace with yourself knowing you've tried to make up for your sins.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by eleojo23: 7:34am
You cannot make restitution for all things.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by beautycrush24(f): 7:34am
ChappyChase:
It's not every sin u need to make up for. Only those that keep disturbing your conscience.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by L0velyn: 7:34am
.....even the mods cannot help the op correct the errors in his write up before moving to FP na wa
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by donpata: 7:34am
Nope, its not. Bible is clear, once u are truly repented in heart, God forgives u. Problem is that what u feel is conscience. That's part of the harm sin does. some scars are permanent, some go with time.
This is a scar of sin; the pricking of ur conscience. God has forgiven u but the "Deceiver of Brethren" will keep laughing at u, telling u in your heart that u are a damn sinner who can't be forgiven. he will laugh at u when u pray, asking u if u think God will answer the prayer of a "sinner"
His aim is to make u doubt ur Faith in Christ. that's what he always wanna do. soon, u will find it difficult to pray cos u will think God won't accept especially if it seems to u, previous requests to God weren't answered.
Well then, this is where restitution comes in. Its not necessary for repentance but it is needed at times for the growth & sustainability of ur faith in Christ.
Moreover, the main reason u may be afraid to tell her is cos of shame of what she will keep thinking or telling people abt u. But u c, that is the cross u must carry when following Christ. U tell her and move on. No matter what she says, or thinks thereafter, E no concern u. all u need do is pray and meet her. whatever the outcome is, take it. its ur cross.
lastly, God can giv u a save landing. remember Esau and Jacob? While Jacob was planning on how to survive the anger of Esau, God had gone ahead and smoothen things up. So u can forget the devil and move on with ur life or shame him by restituting. Either way, he will eventually let u be on that iss. Good luck
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by matrix199(m): 7:35am
I tot the past is past in Christianity.
From what your bible says, once u're in christ, old things are "past". Besides, the prostitute Jesus rescued from the mob, he never told her to go and tell her customers she infected them with STDs. He only told her to go, start a clean sheet, and stain the sheet no more.
Restitution is a choice, not an expectation, or requisite for full repentance.
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by khalebzy(m): 7:35am
Kk
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by lielbree: 7:35am
chibenn:You already know the answer...
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by free2ryhme: 7:36am
it is not necessary, e.g if you are a virgin and you got disvirgined how do you restitute that
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by lielbree: 7:38am
matrix199:Yes. That's Christ's forgiveness, however you need to make peace with those you offended.
1 Like
|Re: Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? by bardmorz: 7:38am
It's either u keep it to ur self. Let it be between u and God alone after u hav repent to Him. And be good to the woman.
What Happens To Wicked People After Death? / @habiolah; Your Creator Has Opened The Vista Of Success To You. Accept Guidance. / Benefits Of Being A Muslim Woman
Viewing this topic: ala234crity(m), eskorbrown(m), veekid(m), henrinity(m), joesh94, histemple, muzzling17(f), Jammiiee, Zizaboni(m) and 19 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9