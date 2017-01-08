₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Johnpaul01: 9:24am
Dele Ikeorha, a pastor and president of the Laybible Translation Group, wants Christians all over the country to stop eating cow meat to protest the killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen.
https://www.thecable.ng/pastor-calls-on-christians-to-boycott-cow-meat-over-herdsmen-killings
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:35am
Dangote trucks causing accidents due to reckless driving.
Stop using Dangote Cement
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Heavance(m): 9:46am
The way these pastors talk at times ehn....
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by ozohtony(m): 9:51am
That's simply myopic
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Lukmann1: 11:17am
,,
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Aburi001: 11:17am
Some of these pastors sef. .....
Is that what Bible teaches us? "Just like telling me to break fowl eggs if she waste my drugs"
Jesus asks us to show love to our foes not the other way round
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Truman155(m): 11:17am
I look forward to when God will say this to these pastors
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by elisha820(m): 11:17am
The number of so called Pastors these dayz is alarming. These Actors called Pastors open their buccal cavity to make statements that seem fit to them not minding Scriptural backing.
Feels irritating for these ''pastors'' to be making gestures of Christiandom 4 their personal, selfish interest. Goshh!!![color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:17am
Boycott Its a good intention though but wrong timing. There is hunger in the land now. People dey do all kinds of pepper soup now ranging from frog to snake to tortoise... Sey na cow them go neglect
You get what I mean
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by candidbabe(f): 11:17am
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by apholaryn: 11:18am
pastor don smoke serious joint
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by MrAboki: 11:18am
Wetin concern Cow with Attacks?
All these mumu Pastors wey don forget to preach wetin bible talk.
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Ariel20: 11:18am
I already stopped since 2015. Vegan bred
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Professorfrisky: 11:18am
mumu post
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by gabazin080(m): 11:18am
mumu talk. wetin concern cow with attacks.
so na only fish make we dey eat abi
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by megrimor(m): 11:18am
Myopic reasoning.
Stop using condoms to protest that sex oitside marriage is bad
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Longcucumber(m): 11:18am
This is one of the reasons why i dont i take these pastors serious.most of them can misyarn.
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by cycline404(m): 11:18am
I don't want to comment.
If all Christians all over the world stop eating cow, does that stop the killing.
Wondering why all this so called pastors can not unite and lead a protest directly to the president.
The so called pastors in Aso Rock don't even think about it..
If it was to be cake, you will all see them say God say this and that...
God is really patient and merciful...
Naija hen
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by NaijaMutant(f): 11:19am
Ok
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by KenModi(m): 11:19am
All you insulting the pastor for his comment, I dont think you really understand what is happening in your country.
Your fellow Nigerians and Christians are been killed and your government is doing absolutely nothing reasonable to stop it.
Rather they are paying Fulani herdmen to stop killing (El-Rufai) and are in the process of passing into law a bill that wld see them treated differently from other ethnic groups despite been listed as a terrorist group by the international community.
The man has offered a suggestion which is reasonable and well within the confines of the law.
Let me ask all of you talking BS on this thread, if your family or loved one has been or is a victim of the madness of the Fulani herdsmen, what wld u do; would you write that comment you just made on this thread?
Aside that, as an individual and a citizen, what suggestion have u proferred to end this menace to us as a nation?
Rather you sit in your room insulting whoever you deem fit to pour your frustrations on irrespective for whether he or she is making sense or not.
We, Nigerian youths are a collective disgrace; allowing our future to be bought and sold by the aged ruling class.
They only care about themselves and their children.
If you think they care about you, continue dreaming.
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by StoneLucifer: 11:19am
Next topic please...
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by greenermodels: 11:20am
I'm in hundred percent support of the pastor, it's the most peaceful and effective way of fighting back, beaf sellers would suffer initially but they would adapt with time.
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by mikkypel(m): 11:20am
We should stop taking milk also abi daddy pastor.. .if i wipe u slap ehn
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by Richiblinks(m): 11:20am
My f*cks won't change anything
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by mmsen: 11:21am
This is one of the smartest things that a Nigerian pastor has ever said.
If you know that it is the beef market that is keeping these cretins alive then kill them by killing their sales.
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by jfleece: 11:21am
Which kind mumu post be dis one na??
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by yonzy(m): 11:21am
Chai..some pastor ehn
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by psalmsjob: 11:21am
Bible reference or I don't accept
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by casttlebarbz(m): 11:22am
and d pastor will still eat it this night
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by loadedvibes: 11:22am
At first I thought what is this one saying again na.. but after reading, what he has said trully makes sense.. if only Christians would agree. We would be killing two birds with one stone.
Reducing the price of meat. And reducing the nonsense behaviour of this cattle people.
|Re: Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians by dacovajnr: 11:22am
Who is this one...Tell that to your Gullible Congregation and one would think that he'll practice what he preaches and after being caught he'd say it's beef not meat
