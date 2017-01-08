Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians (5179 Views)

Sam Omatseye: "Nigerian Christians Should Arm Themselves Against Attacks" / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Luka Ubangari, RCCG Pastor In Kaduna / Fulani Herdsmen Attacks Archbishop Onaiyekan, Bishops Kick. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dele Ikeorha, a pastor and president of the Laybible Translation Group, wants Christians all over the country to stop eating cow meat to protest the killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen.



The herdsmen have been accused of repeated attacks on farming communities across the country.



In a piece entitled ‘Call to National Indefinite Cow Meat Boycott’, Ikeorha said it was time for Christians to resist the “subtlety of the Islamisation agenda of Nigeria” as it required “forceful and strategic resistance to avert a greater calamity”.



“Christianity in Nigeria today is under siege, not only from Islamic fundamentalists, and bloody genocidal actions of Boko Haram, but also from evil moves such as the Cattle Grazing Reserve Bill, and from the marauding activities of Fulani terrorists masquerading as cattle breeders,” the pastor said.



“In view of the direct link between the Fulani herdsmen and the blood-letting that has resulted in untold human massacres across Nigeria, and the genocidal slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent Christians and Nigerians, the Lay Bible Translation Group hereby calls on all Christians in Nigeria to boycott cow meat indefinitely, as a sign of outrage over the ongoing atrocities committed against Christians and Christian communities throughout Nigeria by Fulani Herdsmen.



“The Cow Meat Boycott involves total abstinence from buying and eating cow meat, directly impacting on the economic lifeline of the Fulani herdsmen and their sponsors. Should the attacks persist, the boycott should be advanced to the boycott of all goods produced by companies such as Dangote Group whose majority shareholders are Muslims, to send a message.”



Ikeorha explained that the boycott was necessary due to the “unmitigated attacks on innocent Christians and Nigerians across the country”. He said Christians should turn to other alternatives such as chicken, goat and fish.



“In this time of prayer and fasting, we call on all Christians and churches to pray for the mercy of God on this country, and ask for forgiveness because as a people we have sinned. Daniel 9:3-19,” he said.



“We call on the Christians Association of Nigeria CAN, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and all Christian groups and Christians throughout Nigeria to heed this call and support the call.”



Ikeorha told TheCable that boycott would hopefully put pressure on policy makers to take action.



“It is one of the ways to put pressure; it’s a social action to put pressure, make sure policy makers take action, also to make leaders for example the Muslim groups – the Miyetti Allah that they themselves – to know it is a serious issue even if it has been treated with levity.



“This is for the general populace to identify with the pain of the people. It is a regrettable situation; it’s unacceptable.”



https://www.thecable.ng/pastor-calls-on-christians-to-boycott-cow-meat-over-herdsmen-killings 3 Likes 1 Share

Dangote trucks causing accidents due to reckless driving.

Stop using Dangote Cement 34 Likes 1 Share

The way these pastors talk at times ehn.... 2 Likes

That's simply myopic

,,





Is that what Bible teaches us? "Just like telling me to break fowl eggs if she waste my drugs"



Jesus asks us to show love to our foes not the other way round Some of these pastors sef. .....Is that what Bible teaches us? "Just like telling me to break fowl eggs if she waste my drugs"Jesus asks us to show love to our foes not the other way round 2 Likes

I look forward to when God will say this to these pastors

The number of so called Pastors these dayz is alarming. These Actors called Pastors open their buccal cavity to make statements that seem fit to them not minding Scriptural backing.



Feels irritating for these ''pastors'' to be making gestures of Christiandom 4 their personal, selfish interest. Goshh!!![color=#990000][/color]

Its a good intention though but wrong timing. There is hunger in the land now. People dey do all kinds of pepper soup now ranging from frog to snake to tortoise... Sey na cow them go neglect

You get what I mean BoycottIts a good intention though but wrong timing. There is hunger in the land now. People dey do all kinds of pepper soup now ranging from frog to snake to tortoise... Sey na cow them go neglectYou get what I mean 6 Likes 1 Share

pastor don smoke serious joint 2 Likes

Wetin concern Cow with Attacks?







All these mumu Pastors wey don forget to preach wetin bible talk.

I already stopped since 2015. Vegan bred

mumu post 5 Likes

mumu talk. wetin concern cow with attacks.

so na only fish make we dey eat abi

Myopic reasoning.



Stop using condoms to protest that sex oitside marriage is bad 4 Likes

This is one of the reasons why i dont i take these pastors serious.most of them can misyarn.

I don't want to comment.



If all Christians all over the world stop eating cow, does that stop the killing.



Wondering why all this so called pastors can not unite and lead a protest directly to the president.



The so called pastors in Aso Rock don't even think about it..



If it was to be cake, you will all see them say God say this and that...



God is really patient and merciful...



Naija hen 1 Like

Ok

All you insulting the pastor for his comment, I dont think you really understand what is happening in your country.



Your fellow Nigerians and Christians are been killed and your government is doing absolutely nothing reasonable to stop it.



Rather they are paying Fulani herdmen to stop killing (El-Rufai) and are in the process of passing into law a bill that wld see them treated differently from other ethnic groups despite been listed as a terrorist group by the international community.



The man has offered a suggestion which is reasonable and well within the confines of the law.



Let me ask all of you talking BS on this thread, if your family or loved one has been or is a victim of the madness of the Fulani herdsmen, what wld u do; would you write that comment you just made on this thread?



Aside that, as an individual and a citizen, what suggestion have u proferred to end this menace to us as a nation?



Rather you sit in your room insulting whoever you deem fit to pour your frustrations on irrespective for whether he or she is making sense or not.



We, Nigerian youths are a collective disgrace; allowing our future to be bought and sold by the aged ruling class.



They only care about themselves and their children.



If you think they care about you, continue dreaming. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Next topic please...

I'm in hundred percent support of the pastor, it's the most peaceful and effective way of fighting back, beaf sellers would suffer initially but they would adapt with time. 4 Likes

We should stop taking milk also abi daddy pastor.. .if i wipe u slap ehn

My f*cks won't change anything

This is one of the smartest things that a Nigerian pastor has ever said.



If you know that it is the beef market that is keeping these cretins alive then kill them by killing their sales. 10 Likes 1 Share

?? Which kind mumu post be dis one na??

Chai..some pastor ehn

Bible reference or I don't accept

and d pastor will still eat it this night 1 Like

At first I thought what is this one saying again na.. but after reading, what he has said trully makes sense.. if only Christians would agree. We would be killing two birds with one stone.

Reducing the price of meat. And reducing the nonsense behaviour of this cattle people. 4 Likes 1 Share