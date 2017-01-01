₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by GidiParrot: 10:27am
Founder of House of Joy International Ministries, Bishop Sam Zuga who last year turned cold water to hot water during one of his deliverance service in Ebonyi state is back with another miracle.
The evangelist who has also evangelized in several parts of the globe, yesterday Saturday January 7th delivered many in Katsina-Ala, Benue state.
According to photos he shared on his official Facebook account, during the deliverance service, a big black object came out of a lady's private part.
Lasgidi Online reliably gathered from those that commented on the photos that it actually happened as they watched on.
The black object that came out of a lady's private part during deliverance.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/01/bishop-sam-zuga-removes-black-object-in.html
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by GidiParrot: 10:27am
See more shocking photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/01/bishop-sam-zuga-removes-black-object-in.html
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 10:45am
o.p u stil dey drag FTC ...u no need am na
d poster below me what is your take on this topic ,cos me ayam speechless about it o
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by lilfreezy: 10:51am
The lady's boyfriend in church today....
Email! Email her! Email her! Jehovah mail her. Ayineke! Ayinekele gymnastics Email her....
54 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 10:52am
Eleyi gidi gan o
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:10am
lilfreezy:
Did you drink vegetable oil?
19 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by marshalcarter: 11:22am
the poster below me has a very important thing to say
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Heavenly102: 12:26pm
What is the object?
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by ableguy(m): 1:25pm
Let me see if I can borrow from my friends, I have exhausted my own.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:10pm
Abeg follow me think this thing.
SHARE if you can summon courage to lift her, LIKE if you can't.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Akshow: 5:10pm
Rubbish
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by frenly: 5:11pm
Huh!!
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by masonkz(m): 5:11pm
SO the "object" fell off from the woman's vajayjay. No blood from the insides, no mucus, etc... just some "object" that fell out.
I hear you pastor. I hear you. At least this will double your deluded congregation.
smh
28 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 5:11pm
mchewwww
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by prince9851(m): 5:12pm
probably a forgotten d.ildo
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Elijahrona: 5:12pm
Ehya. See this awesome article
Being over-religious>>>
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by BTT(m): 5:12pm
Somehow I still find it difficult to believe.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:12pm
I'm not understanding please, did he put his hand inside the pussycat?...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by habayommy: 5:12pm
Really?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Artixmentor(m): 5:12pm
hummm
this is serious only if it is true
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Olateef(m): 5:13pm
I'm fed up ..
7 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 5:13pm
I this things are always fake to me
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by gfreymom302: 5:13pm
I hope he did not dip his hand into her vagina to remove the said object.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Adesiji77: 5:13pm
"Holy" surgery
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Otutu1(m): 5:14pm
I guess she didn't wear pant to church
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by fammo: 5:14pm
The last nigga Dat nack dat tin go dey sweat by now...
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Plolly(f): 5:14pm
mtcheew
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by onuhabel1: 5:14pm
Adesiji77:what was he looking for
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by omanifrank(m): 5:14pm
ok na
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 5:15pm
Miracle seekers, oya rush down there for your own deliverance
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga "Removes Black Object From A Lady's Private Part" (Photos) by Naijalabel(m): 5:16pm
Black stone
May be a kind of fibroid
http://naijalabel.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/bishop-sam-zuga-removes-black-stone.html?m=1
