

Founder of House of Joy International Ministries, Bishop Sam Zuga who last year turned cold water to hot water during one of his deliverance service in Ebonyi state is back with another miracle.



The evangelist who has also evangelized in several parts of the globe, yesterday Saturday January 7th delivered many in Katsina-Ala, Benue state.



According to photos he shared on his official Facebook account, during the deliverance service, a big black object came out of a lady's private part.



Lasgidi Online reliably gathered from those that commented on the photos that it actually happened as they watched on.



The black object that came out of a lady's private part during deliverance.











