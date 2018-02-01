₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by dainformant(m): 8:44pm On Feb 26
A Nigerian cleric identified as Bishop Sam Zuga of the House of Joy Ministry in Benue state, is currently being bashed and heavily criticized online by some internet users after making a controversial statement on Facebook. The pastor said Muslims are better than Christians as he gave his reasons.
This did not go down well with some Christians who feel that a pastor/bishop is not meant to make such controversial statement most especially publicly due to his status.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
WHY MUSLIMS ARE BETTER THAN CHRISTIANS.
Mohammed was born in 571 AD, Jesus Christ is 571 years older than Mohammed, how come Muslims are competing with Christians in population?
# people answer the name of Mohammed in the world more than Emmanuel.
Quran have one version, you can only translate to another language , Bible has more than ten versions in English . Muslims pray 5 times in a day, some Christians pray once a week only in church, some don't even pray at all. Real Muslims read and know Bible more than many Christians but many Christian don't even have Bible. Muslims can pray in any mosque they see, Christians can't even step in some churches.
The moment you are a Muslim, you can be accepted and shown love where Muslims are, Christians will ask you from which church? If you don't mention the name of his or her church, you are on your own. I have been accepted to offer free medical treatment exercise in many mosques and preached in many, many Muslims do attend my church programmes all over the world, some even come to our church headquarters in Gboko, Christians can't do that to a Muslim. The moment you mention God, a Muslim will believe you and give you attention, he will go ahead and introduce you to other Muslims and whatever he says about you they will believe him.
When you mention God to a Christian, you become a suspect, they will call council of elders to interview you to know the type of God you are talking about, whether is a Catholic Church God, Anglican, Living Faith or Deeper life. Muslims have factions like Christians, but if you don't go deep into them, you will not know, but Christians condemned each other publicly. You can't hear about fake imams so rampant as you hear about fake pastors. When Muslims are fasting, the whole world will know, irrespective of the factions, it used to affect so many things, there is nothing in common among Christians all over the world, even in a small village.
When a miracle is done in the name of Jesus, Muslims believe is God, some Christians will say is by the power of devil. I was going to Keffi in Nassarawa state as a Christian preacher, Muslims sat under the sun from 10 am till I arrived by 5pm, nobody left even to go and urinate, because if you do, someone will occupy your space. I turned the city of Minna Niger state upside down, Muslims were at the forefront to welcome me. Chief Imam came to trade fair complex to welcome me, CAN chairman and his cabinet were not at the venue. Muslims knee down to worship, in many churches kneeling down is embarrassment.
Muslims respect Christian clergy men, but Christians don't even respect their pastors. Muslims obey their leaders, whatever the Imam says, it is obeyed but Christians do argue with their pastors and even engage in fights sometimes. You cannot see Muslims Imams arguing Quran publicly like Christian pastors do argue Bible.
Whatever Muslims want to do, they will stand united and accomplish it, Christians are not united.The first and the last one hundred thousand naira I received in my life as a gift was given to me by a Muslim, since I started the free medical treatment mission. There is no Muslim that does not believe in Jesus Christ.I do pray for Muslims in Jesus name without any fight.
Dont approach a muslim as a churchian, approach him as a Christian. Dont see him as a devil, so that he cannot see you the same. I have more reasons but let me stop here. The rest could be found in my book titled WHY MUSLIMS ARE BETTER THAN CHRISTIANS, it will be launched very soon...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/bishop-sam-zuga-criticised-for-saying-muslims-are-better-than-christians.html
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by dainformant(m): 8:45pm On Feb 26
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Aonkuuse(m): 8:51pm On Feb 26
fact!!!!! Muslims are devoted to their religion than Christians, quote me anywhere. how will you tell me a case where a pastor is committing adultery on the alter of God, no Muslim cleric will try that. Muslims pay their tithe devotedly than Christians. we know only to make noise and exploit our follow Christian brothers in the name of selfish interest
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Evablizin(f): 8:52pm On Feb 26
In every nonSENSE their is SENSE. There are many good points up there,apart from the money aspect,those people bashing him don't have spiritual eyes to see the truth,let christians change for good.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by HallaDaTruth: 8:57pm On Feb 26
That guy is a popularity Hunter
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Whizdorm001(m): 8:58pm On Feb 26
And that does not change the fact that Islam will always be bad
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by midolian(m): 9:01pm On Feb 26
Aonkuuse:This is not totally true..
1.) A "muslim cleric" without the fear of God can do worse..we have seen situations where "muslim clerics" are caught with human parts. Its an 'individual thing' and not a 'religious thing'. No religion preaches any of the crimes mentioned above.
2.) Muslims dont pay tithe..they give alms and pay Zakat..Zakat is compulsory and its very "convenient". In fact, if i must be frank with you, the money that goes into churches weekly is a million and one times more than what goes into mosques annually. So please dont love muslims for these reasons..There are many other reasons why you may prefer them to christians, even though its just natural to love them(muslims).
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Aonkuuse(m): 9:05pm On Feb 26
midolian:young man a cleric who tries it faces sharia law some is punishable by death. about tithe what is your definition of tithe do you think tithe is only giving to the so called men of God to flex with private jets?
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by JasonScolari: 9:05pm On Feb 26
I rather become a skull miner than joining some group of terrorist to slam their heads regularly on the concrete floor every Friday.
Comparing Light and Darkness? This witless pastor needs to treat malaria.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by MhizAJ(f): 9:06pm On Feb 26
Why the comparison
There's nothing left to preach anymore afterall...
Muslims ain't that bad though...My bestie is a muslim and he's extremely nice...No wahala whatsoever...I love them
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Whizdorm001(m): 9:06pm On Feb 26
[quote author=Aonkuuse post=65396671].how will you tell me a case where a pastor is committing adultery on the alter of God, no Muslim cleric will try that.[/quote/] OGA you say wetin?
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Cyynthialove(f): 9:08pm On Feb 26
He's not a pastor but a business man.
Such a very stupid comment from a self acclaimed pastor.
If he's truly a Christian like he claims, so his own Christianity didn't teach his that Christians are against more than one wife unlike headslammers that are allowed more than a wife, hence more children.No family planning.
Even if they surpass Christians in population, one thing is for sure...
THEY WILL NEVER RULE THIS WORLD. NO head slamming country is a permanent member of United Nations security council.
What's is the essence of having big population without bn productive ?
Tell me one thing headslammers have invented in this world if not being a great threat to world peace ?
A big head is a burden to the shoulder.
I would rather be an atheist than to be a terroristtt
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by midolian(m): 9:13pm On Feb 26
Aonkuuse:Faces shariah law in a land where Shariah law is not applicable? You should know that even if a christian tries it in a muslim land, he/she wont escape the punishment as may be spelt out in the Shariah Law..my point is, it doesnt have to do with religion..even some muslims do it.. I am a proud muslim..i just dont know how to pretend, wld have turned a blind eye to your post cos its what i hope for.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by lawman88(m): 9:15pm On Feb 26
A very stupid pastor. Why can't he join Islam. So he is trying to tell us that only a Muslim man gave him 100,000. That shows he is only looking for money. Who is he that CAN chairman will go and welcome him. I have over 70 Muslims that attend my church and always asking my pastors to pray for them....they are running to the shining light... But if only Muslims run to this man that means he is full of darkness because you attract what you are.....
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by OrestesDante(m): 9:15pm On Feb 26
☣ ☠
∆ I don't have much to say but:
No two religions should be compared. Else they'll fault each other to provocation. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by SOFTENGR: 9:20pm On Feb 26
Whizdorm001:Islamabad
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by princepeter566: 9:24pm On Feb 26
how can u be arguing with such fools ? what will be the basis of the arguments ? that Jesus is not Christ or what ? people are looking for popularity via any means, shame on u Mr imam who claim to be pastor in other to profane the name of christ
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by chuksjuve(m): 9:30pm On Feb 26
He raised thought provoking salient points but the default anger in most Nigerians will not let them see his reasons , hence they resort to bash...
Nigerians always bashing at any slightest provocation whether you make sense or not...
My advise to Nigerians is to always calm down before reacting except any thing that has to do with PMB n Apc
Their lies no be here oooo..
Especially unku Lai
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Okoroawusa: 9:36pm On Feb 26
If u reason am well,the pastor make sense
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by SpecialAdviser(m): 9:45pm On Feb 26
The reasons why Muslims have population is three;
1) they marry more than 1 wife and breed children irrespective of the social implications
2) they spread faith with violence and force although such method has reduced recently
3) they are strict with proselytization hence preventing cross over.
That notwithstanding, the population of Christians are more at 2.5 billion as against Muslim 1.5billion. Google is ur friend.
However, we must acknowledge that Christians have been too relaxed in professing their faith lately due to the rise of atheism championed by Illuminati movement. Christians hail musicians and celebrities destroying morality in d name of fame without asking questions.
All the same, gate of hell shall never prevail against the church. One thing I have never doubted is that God has a special love for Christians. If for nothing, they are peaceful.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by millionboi2: 10:05pm On Feb 26
It is foolish to compare d two faith.
Thy all got dia gud and bad side.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by FarahAideed: 10:05pm On Feb 26
Scammer
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by obafemee80(m): 10:06pm On Feb 26
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Tikabody(f): 10:07pm On Feb 26
Oh well
Then it's true
Check my signature for USA WhatsApp number
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by akeentech(m): 10:07pm On Feb 26
YOU PREACH TO PEOPLE WITH WISDOM
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by sadiktofa(m): 10:08pm On Feb 26
Alhamdulillah
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Uyi168(m): 10:08pm On Feb 26
OK.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by ghostfacekillar(m): 10:08pm On Feb 26
Aonkuuse:lol cleric rapist
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Smony: 10:08pm On Feb 26
Mr. pastor o businessman pls u got somethings wrong.
1. real Christian pray more than 5x a day
2. God did nt tell us to make public announcemnt whn fasting
3. U are d kind of pastors that bring confusion in Christendom
4., U dnt even knw muslim doctrine, there is nt a good enemy
5. U r jst after money. pls ask God for direction
6. jst ask quietly wat d lik of Abacha, sultan, elzakzaky, shakau, ibb, buhari etc did to Christian
I cn go on n on bt he who hav ear let him hear.
end time pastor u are warned.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by stillseth: 10:08pm On Feb 26
If u thoroughly read this post u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say. ￼
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga: "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" by Ayoswit(f): 10:08pm On Feb 26
Mtchee
