Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos
This is the moment parents pray for.. to witness the success of their children. The mother of Nigerian female footballer, Asisat Oshoala -was pictured in an excited mood as he held the Glo CAF trophy won recently by her 22-year-old daughter. Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies striker Oshoala, won the Confederation of African Football 's female player of the year for the second time on Thursday.
The Falconets star once revealed in an interview that she incurred the wrath of her parents when she dropped out of school to pursue a football career. Her mom vehemently refused her from playing football. Now her family couldn't be prouder following her impressively growing career.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 1:35pm
lucky mother indeed
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by CastedDude: 1:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by BleSSedMee(f): 1:36pm
God bless you girl for making mama proud.
Shine on...
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by dainformant(m): 1:38pm
this is nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by GreenMavro: 1:40pm
same way my mother will chill with me when I win Grammy Awards in 20XX
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by jakpowa: 1:40pm
Proud of her daughter
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Noblesoul123: 1:40pm
May we never be deprived the opportunity of witnessing our moments of Glory in JESUS name, Amen
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by kachi08(m): 1:41pm
Hard work pays. Keep it up dear!
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by gmumeen: 1:42pm
idunnu obi, (parents' joy)
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by EverestdeBliu(m): 1:43pm
Muslim?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by yomibelle(f): 1:43pm
Momma's Pride
#Mama_i_made_it!
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Nezy4Real: 1:43pm
Nice achievement, keep it up.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by herdekunley9ja: 1:44pm
is that their house ;Dis
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Chrisozone: 1:44pm
Is that their house after all this year's of her success moving from Liverpool to arsenal
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Benjom(m): 1:45pm
She represented her family well.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:45pm
That's the reward for hard work. Congratulations & all the best to her.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by siegfried99(m): 1:45pm
Nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by chijioke17(m): 1:46pm
herdekunley9ja:I just knew someone would bring this up,was patiently waiting
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Ahmadgani(m): 1:46pm
humble beginning
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by AkinPhysicist: 1:46pm
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by femolacqua(m): 1:46pm
U've made Nigeria proud, as well as family.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by omofunaab(m): 1:46pm
Congrats asisat.. Nigerians are proud of you ..omoluabi
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by EastGold(m): 1:47pm
My crush
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by wunmi590(m): 1:49pm
Young daughter and young mother
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by L0velyn: 1:49pm
nice one
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Pavore9: 1:49pm
Her mum looks so young.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Burgerlomo: 1:51pm
gmumeen:
Yes ooo, and my kids too.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by 00Ademi(m): 1:51pm
kk
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by sakalisis(m): 1:51pm
Cool
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos by Burgerlomo: 1:51pm
Nice one
