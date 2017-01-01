



This is the moment parents pray for.. to witness the success of their children. The mother of Nigerian female footballer, Asisat Oshoala -was pictured in an excited mood as he held the Glo CAF trophy won recently by her 22-year-old daughter. Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies striker Oshoala, won the Confederation of African Football 's female player of the year for the second time on Thursday.The Falconets star once revealed in an interview that she incurred the wrath of her parents when she dropped out of school to pursue a football career. Her mom vehemently refused her from playing football. Now her family couldn't be prouder following her impressively growing career.