₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,271 members, 3,292,758 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates (8833 Views)
Abuja To Host 2016 Glo-CAF Awards / Full List Of Winners At 2015 Glo CAF Awards + How Coaches Voted / Glo-CAF Awards 2015.Thur 7th Jan.2016 (Today) 6pm @ Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by robosky02(m): 9:51am
.
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Bobbysmart6(m): 9:53am
Mikel
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by robosky02(m): 9:55am
The annual CAF Awards enters its 25th edition this year and the Awards Gala will take place for the second time running in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
On Thursday, 5 January 2017; the King of African football will be crowned at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, amongst the trio of last year’s winner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Senegalese Sadio Mane.
From 1992 to 2015, from Ghana’s Abedi Pele to Gabonese Aubameyang, 15 players have laid claim to the most prestigious individual honour in African football.
Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o was the first to be crowned on four occasions - 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010; a record since equalled by Toure, who made it four on the trot (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014). Former Senegal forward, El Hadji Diouf won the award twice in a row; 2001 and 2002.
However, the first player to have been named CAF African Player of the Year on two occasions was ex-Nigeria captain, Nwankwo Kanu, in 1996 and 1999 before Ivorian Didier Drogba replicated the feat in 2006 and 2009.
Winners of the prestigious honour have come from either the midfield or attack; and that tradition will be respected yet again this time, with the three contenders being attackers.
In addition, the 15 players to have been decorated since 1992, have and continue to remain amongst the foremost African ambassadors of the world’s most popular sport.
There are also several others who were so near and yet so far, including Ivorian goalkeeper Alain Gouamene in 1992; Moroccan defender Noureddine Naybet (sixth in 1993); Nigerian Daniel Amokachi, who regularly featured among the top ten (10) whilst Chadian Japhet N'Doram was virtually handicapped by the non-presence of his national team at the final phase of a major continental championship.
South African defender, Mark Fish also settled for sixth position in 1996. Ghanaian defender Samuel Kuffour narrowly missed out on two occasions, 1999 and 2001.
Others are Michael Essien of Ghana, who made the final three an unprecedented five times in a row - 2005 (third), 2006 (third), 2007 (second), 2008 (third) and 2009 (third); Asamoah Gyan, also from Ghana, 2010 (second); Andre Ayew (Ghana), 2011 (third) & 2015 (third) and Malian Seydou Keita, 2011 (second). So are Nigerian duo, John Obi Mikel and Vincent Enyeama, who finished second and third in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
When the roll call for the laureates is launched, there is one noticeable observation. Cote d’Ivoire is the country which has the biggest number of triumphs, six in total, Toure (four) and Drogba (two); followed by Nigeria on five titles, two for Kanu, one each for Emmanuel Amunike, Rashidi Yekini and Victor Ikpeba.
Patrick Mboma won it once coupled with Eto’o’s four also gives Cameroon five titles. Diouf is responsible for the only two titles in the name of Senegal. One-time winners include Ghana – Abedi Pele, Liberia – George Weah (the only African player to have been crowned FIFA World Footballer of the Year), Morocco – Mustapha Hadji, Mali – Frederic Kanoute and Togo – Emmanuel Adebayor and Aubameyang on the ticket of Gabon.
Another common feature is that all winners plied their trade in Europe at the time of their coronation.
For the last decade, the Awards Gala has been sponsored by Cellular Telecommunications outfit, Globacom, who have raised the bar of excellence with splendid ceremonies in cities such as Abuja, Accra, Lome, Lagos and Cairo.
This year, the Gala will take place for the third time in Abuja. The Nigerian capital hosted for the first time in 2004 and lately the 2015 edition.
Awards winners
1992 Abedi AYEW PELE (Ghana)
1993 Rashidi YEKINI (Nigeria)
1994 Emmanuel AMUNIKE (Nigeria)
1995 George WEAH (Liberia)
1996 Nwankwo KANU (Nigeria)
1997 Victor IKPEBA (Nigeria)
1998 Mustapha HADJI (Morocco)
1999 Nwankwo KANU (Nigeria)
2000 Patrick MBOMA (Cameroon)
2001 El-Hadji DIOUF (Senegal)
2002 El Hadji DIOUF (Senegal)
2003 Samuel ETO'O (Cameroon)
2004 Samuel ETO'O (Cameroon)
2005 Samuel ETO'O (Cameroon)
2006 Didier DROGBA (Côte d’Ivoire)
2007 Frederic KANOUTE (Mali)
2008 Emmanuel ADEBAYOR (Togo)
2009 Didier DROGBA (Côte d’Ivoire)
2010 Samuel ETO'O (Cameroon)
2011 Yaya TOURE (Côte d’Ivoire)
2012 Yaya TOURE (Côte d’Ivoire)
2013 Yaya TOURE (Côte d’Ivoire)
2014 Yaya TOURE (Côte d’Ivoire)
2015 Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon)
2016 ??
cc: lalasticlala
http://www.cafonline.com/en-US/NewsCenter/News/NewsDetails?id=0EenkRmc6dD5qZPsLE2JZg%3d%3d
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by robosky02(m): 10:06am
Lets go there….
ItsQuinn, safarigirl, shizzy7, AngelAhnie, Smellymouth, Mediapace, refiner(, suwalee, optional1, vivianblog1, cruzita, klexycole, VickyRotex(, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanist, Ajibel, honeric01
1 Like
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by ojun50: 10:24am
Solomon delung
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Tcode53: 11:28am
Mahrez will win because he had English premier league with Leicester last season
1 Like
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by robosky02(m): 11:36am
Tcode53:
yes that's an edge for him
arguable the best thing coming from Algeria after Raba Madger
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mp_AF0lV8Dk
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by robosky02(m): 2:33pm
2016 CAF AWARDS: And the winner is...:
We pick those who will scoop the top awards in tonight’s CAF Awards to be staged in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.
AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
WINNER: Riyad Mahrez will beat off his rivals on account of his exploits as 5,000-1 outsiders Leicester City last Premier League season
AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR-BASED IN AFRICA
Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)
WINNER: Khama Billiat was brilliant as Mamelodi Sundowns won an historic CAF Champions League and also when Zimbabwe qualified for the AFCON after a long absence
WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik)
Gabrielle Aboudlonguene (Cameroon & Rossyanka)
WINNER: Oshoala will scoop her second continental award on the back of her goals and five-star displays as Nigeria retained the women’s AFCON in Cameroon. She won her first when she helped the Super falcons emerge African champions in 2014.
MOST PROMISING TALENT
Elia Meschak (DRC & TP Mazembe)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)
Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig)
WINNER: Iheanacho to nick it ahead of Naby Keita courtesy of his great run with Manchester City and Nigeria in the past year.
YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alex Iwobi
Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity FC)
Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Ghana & Supreme Ladies)
WINNER: Iwobi should be another Nigerian winner on the night based on what he has achieved at Arsenal after through the ranks.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Florent Ibenge (DRC national team)
Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Florence Omagbemi (Nigeria women’s national team)
WINNER: Mosimane crowned a year during which Sundowns reclaimed the South African championship by making history as only the second club from the country after Orlando Pirates to be African champions 21 years after.
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Mamelodi Sundowns
TP Mazembe
Zesco United
WINNER: Mamelodi Sundowns – Deserved African champions at the expense of mighty Zamalek
NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
DR Congo
Senegal
Uganda
WINNER: DR Congo won the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda in fine style
WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Cameroon
Nigeria
South Africa
WINNER: Nigeria have extended their dominance in the women’s game by retaining the CAF championship at the expense of spirited hosts Cameroon
REFEREE OF THE YEAR
Bakary Papa Gassama
Ghead Zaglol Grisha
Malang Diedhiou
WINNER: Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama to win a third straight award
cc: lalasticlala
http://africanfootball.com/news/676464/2016-CAF-AWARDS-And-the-winner-is
4 Likes
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by echobazz: 3:48pm
Mahrez all the way
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by robosky02(m): 3:50pm
echobazz:
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by optional1(f): 4:00pm
Let the best win
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by ItsQuinn: 4:57pm
I will be so happy if ihaenacho wins
Ihaenacho repping man city
1 Like
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by RB007: 7:47pm
..Aubameyang again...
.Iwobi for youth...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by daveP(m): 8:33pm
Well let's make it clear.. Can just wants to celebrate indigenous football thus the list looks such a way.
Imagine Iwobi and I headache only fit for the bench I the finest 11...
Mahrez, pls take this award abeg!!!
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by talk2riel: 8:39pm
Auba all the way
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by mikron(m): 9:00pm
robosky02:mahrez suppose pick this one
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Lukmann1: 9:03pm
Last year winner will carried it again.
1 Like
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by ChappyChase(m): 9:03pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all the WAy........
1 Like
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Yorubaangel(m): 9:03pm
Solomon Dalung... a well spended spender...
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Edenoscar(m): 9:03pm
Mahrez for african player of the year or WE PROBE CAF
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Segadem(m): 9:03pm
Mahrez all the way
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Segadem(m): 9:04pm
Edenoscar:
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by prince9851(m): 9:04pm
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by dominique: 9:05pm
This Issa Hayatou no wan old sha
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Segadem(m): 9:05pm
daveP:abeg who dhey pursue u
...u turned CAF to Can and Iheanacho to I headache
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by slurryeye2: 9:05pm
ItsQuinn:
Really? Where did you see Iheanacho in the list of African best?
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by lonelydora(m): 9:06pm
Happy New Year Nairalanders!!!! This is my first post in 2017.
Yemi Alade is just a 'performer'. Little wonder she's the queen of Nigeria music.
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by drvalency: 9:07pm
what channel please
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by mikron(m): 9:07pm
mahrez should pick this one cos he won the league with lowly rated Leicester FC last season.
but wetin concern me.................
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by bi0nics: 9:07pm
WiZkid all the way
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by Sanchez01: 9:07pm
Mahrez owns this.
|Re: 2016 GLO-CAF Awards: Live Updates by optional1(f): 9:07pm
why is Lagos Nigeria alwayz hosting this award?
Abeg na weytin concern RMD and sport biko.
NPFL: Sunshine Stars Vs Shooting Stars (2 - 0) On 10th May 2015 / Eagles Slip In FIFA Ranking / Tokyo Wins Bid To Host 2020 Olympic Games.
Viewing this topic: taurus21, twaintoy(f), bacilus(m), Viskid, Rooy57(m), deltapikin(m), fame12k(m), orlahtohbadt(m), ddone, Keegan, Bibidear(f), nelszx, YhungPablo(m), Omobolaji20(m), MisterNuel(m), oluezekiel(m), djPyper, Mrnoniz(m), emmflexcsc400(m), Adeyinka1758(m), Lukay99, Aystarz, PLANETOFBETS1, Pweezy(m), vashkayanna(m), chrisbaby24(m), agetucharles(m), karleone(m), ELDINO, agya1, henrycare53(m), SirRoberto(m), emeraldo56(m), Luukasz, Patoskid(m), Akshow, motini(m), joshjaro, Jonyblazze(m), kaybills(m), sammycarz(m), vickydevoka, Bishop4bella(m), Gjenny, Donbabajay12(m), abdulkayus(m), usmolad(m), drey22, RexRoy(m), hafsatbaby(f), Akby(m), pacoson, tredax66, colemccephas(m), akeemakinremi(m), defemidefemi(m), promisealor(f), ufotty2001, haxan919(m), janellemonae, mikhe2(m), johnnycrew(m), emmynent(m), Ovie56(m), Omoobatogud(m), hungryboy(m), 1Dray(m), Cubeet, DCMIX(m), LastMumu, femimailbox(m), optional1(f), BCharles, enemmo(f), Ekpekus(m), youngsahito(m), dominique, francollimasso, dimssy(m), Longman6(m), Abayomiar(m), KingGBsky(m), JohnJohn001, id2010(m), heykims(m), sirfemoz(m), hitman2911, pskillzz(m), Mergic(m), ajsans, oluseuniyi(m), robosky02(m), ASBEE(m), katerine7(f), Jokerman(m), Jeriel, danieldinho, Sas4lyf, andrewegbuna, bastien, Deekay9ja(m), Desdola(m), Maxcollins042(m), mannys(m), s3nn2x(m), MrJorge(m), PsalmieD(m) and 205 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 234