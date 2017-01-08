₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Fertilenigeria: 1:38pm
Singer, producer and video director, AbdulRasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, talks about his career and marriage to popular actress and producer, Funke Akindele-Bello
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Melonny(m): 1:42pm
okay..Good for him
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Elmojiid(m): 2:14pm
egbon na lie joor....because she a hardworking lady and has her own money she wont be a burden.
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Sapphire86(f): 2:55pm
Elmojiid:
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Tobyshegz(m): 3:10pm
Hmm
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by prince9851(m): 3:45pm
d perfect thread to do dis
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Akshow: 3:45pm
Story
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by DrThinks: 3:45pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by TadeDada(m): 3:46pm
Should I give a Fůck? Should I give a...No I won't give a fU#k,
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by SurePresident: 3:46pm
Happy ever after. Is it true that they are expecting?
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Jodforex(m): 3:47pm
Those who give a. .... Went that way
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by sammyj: 3:48pm
Na Money they talk abeg !!!!
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by rheether(f): 3:48pm
I wish all ladies can be like Jenifa. Strong, independent woman.
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by ammyluv2002(f): 3:49pm
I pray you stay in love with her forever
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by buygala(m): 3:49pm
Love at First Sight
Dude, just admit you fell into love with her money at First sight
Being a Gold digger isn't illegal bro...So you have nothing to fear
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by tizzdi: 3:51pm
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by lytech1: 3:51pm
And this guy is happily enjoying someone used bin... Jjc watch ur back o
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by free2ryhme: 3:52pm
Fertilenigeria:
Bros stop to dey lie
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by free2ryhme: 3:52pm
Yorubas are doing fine all over the world no controversy
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by frenly: 3:53pm
Who cares
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by boseshalom(f): 3:53pm
Okay,so clap for yerself
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by OkoYibo: 3:53pm
JJC meant he fell in love with Funke Akindele at first sighting of her account balance.
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by drkobo: 3:54pm
DrThinks:
this meme is priceless
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by AntiWailer: 3:54pm
Liar.
So u av not seen her in movie before then ?
My Name is Akufo-Addo I just dnt want to give a FECK.
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by rattlesnake(m): 3:55pm
I dey doubt this guy
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Memphis357(m): 3:55pm
Na so e dey be when love dey shack una...... I nor wan hear say after 9 months,una story go be like Ubi Franklin and Lillian Esoro current situation oooooooo!
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by mhisbliss(f): 3:56pm
wash, things we do to paint a perfect picture in public, you've been seeing her in movies and you didn't fall in love then
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by jide219(m): 3:57pm
I'm finished'' is when you lock your door to kill a snake and
then the light goes off. My dear, that's when you realize the
devil has already succeeded in using your life to test the new
version of temple run
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by mumuupikin: 3:57pm
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by neighbourhud(m): 3:57pm
Mtcheeeeew
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by kikio1992(m): 3:58pm
419
|Re: JJC Skillz: "Fell In Love With Funke Akindele At First Sight" by Spidermon: 3:59pm
Its too early in the marriage. Make dem no jinx am.
Let him talk after the 5th anniversary
