|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by femi4(m): 5:39pm
jo997:Willian played....abi you no watch the second half
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by signature2012(m): 5:41pm
cyberdurable:Just imagine you have a brother that plays for Chelsea....can you utter that statement?
2 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by OLUWAFUNMISE(m): 5:45pm
cyberdurable:Bla bla bla
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:45pm
cyberdurable:why are u pained like this this must be a man.u fan
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 5:47pm
signature2012:
I will do this to him
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 5:47pm
Zceesneh:
It is my pain
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Culin(f): 5:49pm
We'll so transfer aggression >
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Culin(f): 5:50pm
cyberdurable:
Who cares? Chelsea forever!
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:52pm
cyberdurable:in jesus name someone help me say amen
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by kenkels: 5:52pm
Pedro has no tattoos on him.. that's nice
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:54pm
kenkels:idgaf
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by kenkels: 5:56pm
Zceesneh:
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:59pm
[quote author=kenkels post=52641816][/quote] lols
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:02pm
Culin:
You dey mind them. #KTBFFH
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:02pm
Baba hw far
Zceesneh:
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:04pm
adewumiopeyemi:u remember me today?
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by signature2012(m): 6:04pm
cyberdurable:And he will make you do this
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by TLisieux: 6:06pm
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by austelright1: 6:09pm
Chelsea players are inform.
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 6:09pm
signature2012:
Brooooo
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 6:10pm
Zceesneh:
For u and ur fake pastors
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 6:11pm
Culin:
If u aren't one... U are dating one
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by naija1stpikin: 6:12pm
kenkels:
c ronaldo too
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:12pm
cyberdurable:guy
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by kenkels: 6:23pm
Zceesneh:my man i know your not a hater of chelsea
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Eaziguy: 6:25pm
[color=#550000][/color. Chelsea on the Move!
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Culin(f): 6:29pm
cyberdurable:
I am one..
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:32pm
kenkels:am a die hard chelsea fan, my blood is blue
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by pressplay411(m): 6:38pm
Zceesneh:
Transferred Aggression. Chelsea just pained Tottenham ended their winning streak and destroyed their chance to set an unbeaten record. Sadly winning Peterborough 100-1 ain't gonna change that bruh.
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:43pm
pressplay411:those who give a Bleep
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Cyriloha(m): 6:46pm
Funjosh:
Abeg take kwiri kwiri and hit comor joor Chelsea go dey win de go
If you beleievw hit me likes and say
