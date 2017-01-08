₦airaland Forum

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by femi4(m): 5:39pm
jo997:


Had Williams played that game, I seriously doubt Tottenham chances of winning.
Willian played....abi you no watch the second half
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by signature2012(m): 5:41pm
cyberdurable:


Chelsea is a club for touts and irresponsible guys
Just imagine you have a brother that plays for Chelsea....can you utter that statement?

2 Likes

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by OLUWAFUNMISE(m): 5:45pm
cyberdurable:


Chelsea is a club for touts and irresponsible guys
Bla bla bla
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:45pm
cyberdurable:


Chelsea is a club for touts and irresponsible guys
why are u pained like this this must be a man.u fan

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 5:47pm
signature2012:

Just imagine you have a brother that plays for Chelsea....can you utter that statement?

I will do this to him tongue

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 5:47pm
Zceesneh:
why are u pained like this this must be a man.u fan

It is my pain

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Culin(f): 5:49pm
We'll so transfer aggression &gt;sad
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Culin(f): 5:50pm
cyberdurable:


Chelsea is a club for touts and irresponsible guys


Who cares? Chelsea forever!

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:52pm
cyberdurable:


It is my pain
in jesus name someone help me say amen

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by kenkels: 5:52pm
Pedro has no tattoos on him.. that's nice

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:54pm
kenkels:
Pedro has no tattoos on him.. that's nice
idgaf

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by kenkels: 5:56pm
Zceesneh:
idgaf

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 5:59pm
[quote author=kenkels post=52641816][/quote] lols grin

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:02pm
Culin:

Who cares? Chelsea forever!

You dey mind them. #KTBFFH
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:02pm
Baba hw far
Zceesneh:
lols grin
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:04pm
adewumiopeyemi:
Baba hw far
u remember me today?
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by signature2012(m): 6:04pm
cyberdurable:


I will do this to him tongue
And he will make you do this cheesy

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by TLisieux: 6:06pm
cheesy

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by austelright1: 6:09pm
Chelsea players are inform.

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 6:09pm
signature2012:

And he will make you do this cheesy

Brooooo

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 6:10pm
Zceesneh:
in jesus name someone help me say amen

For u and ur fake pastors

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by cyberdurable(m): 6:11pm
Culin:


Who cares? Chelsea forever!

If u aren't one... U are dating one grin
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by naija1stpikin: 6:12pm
kenkels:
Pedro has no tattoos on him.. that's nice

c ronaldo too
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:12pm
cyberdurable:


For u and ur fake pastors
guy

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by kenkels: 6:23pm
Zceesneh:
lols grin
my man i know your not a hater of chelsea
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Eaziguy: 6:25pm
[color=#550000][/color. Chelsea on the Move!
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Culin(f): 6:29pm
cyberdurable:


If u aren't one... U are dating one grin

I am one..
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:32pm
kenkels:
my man i know your not a hater of chelsea
am a die hard chelsea fan, my blood is blue
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by pressplay411(m): 6:38pm
Zceesneh:
why are u pained like this this must be a man.u fan

Transferred Aggression. Chelsea just pained Tottenham ended their winning streak and destroyed their chance to set an unbeaten record. Sadly winning Peterborough 100-1 ain't gonna change that bruh. grin
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Zceesneh(m): 6:43pm
pressplay411:


Transferred Aggression. Chelsea just pained Tottenham ended their winning streak and destroyed their chance to set an unbeaten record. Sadly winning Peterborough 100-1 ain't gonna change that bruh. grin
those who give a Bleep

1 Like

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 by Cyriloha(m): 6:46pm
Funjosh:



You dey mind them. #KTBFFH

Abeg take kwiri kwiri and hit comor joor Chelsea go dey win de go

If you beleievw hit me likes and say

