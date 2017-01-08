₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,049 members, 3,297,712 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) (19310 Views)
Bovi Shares Photo Of Tony Umez And His Daughter Who Is Beautiful / Princess Umez, Daughter Of Tony Umez / Is This True About Nollywood Actor Tony Umez? (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by lalasticlala: 5:29pm
Star actor, Tony Umez, shared photos of his 4 daughters on Instagram and captioned it:
"These are my four lovely "fruits". From left to right ; Angel, Princess, Beautiful and Golden-Michelle Umez. They are wishing my wonderful instafam, a Super Sunday and a splendid week ahead. Peace. #MyLovelyFour #mygirlsrock #iamsuperblessed #MyInstafamRocks"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPAmj0qAvC1/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by buygala(m): 5:30pm
The way the first two from left are chesting out and jerking nyansh up ........hmmmmmm......I dey suspect those two, especially the First one
Mr Tony please don't let all these small small boys cheat your daughters the same way and all those girls used to always cheat on you in movies then
So the area where these pictures were taken is Tony Umez's area, while almost all his female contemporaries have bought the latest Range Rover/ G-wagon, now all posh on Instagram, and now reside in some posh part of Nigeria or have even upgraded and cornered one Oyinbo man and moved abroad .....please is it not the same acting they all do?
All these our 'actresses' sef
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by UnknownT: 5:30pm
Four times they will give "list" to the in-laws. At least, he is sure of 4 big Rams when the suitors start calling
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 5:32pm
Are they still virgins?
Meanwhile hope they have not watched that movie that their father fvcked a girl! *Real fvcking*
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Whizpeter(m): 5:32pm
The man just waste those fine names for nothing...
BTW, don't tell me that's his compound in the first picture?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:32pm
Gorgeous !
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 5:35pm
IDGAF gang!
IF YOU GIVE A Bleep PRESS LIKE
IF YOU DON'T, PRESS SHARE
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by jejemanito: 5:36pm
Will Tony Umez accept the only type of fvck I have for his daughters?
If not, no fvcks will be given
6 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Elijahrona: 5:36pm
Wanna marry one of them
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by dyabman(m): 5:36pm
Four fccuks !
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 5:37pm
Elijahrona:
Emir spotted
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:37pm
They look like they are from different biological fathers. I hope not I'm thinking
6 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by INTROVERT(f): 5:37pm
Fine girls
7 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Bluetooth2: 5:37pm
So what should we do about this?
1 Like
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:38pm
Beautiful. ..
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by ibietela2(m): 5:38pm
No one even resemble him?
Wait o is that his compound? What about those beautiful houses he own in movies
6 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by softMarket(m): 5:38pm
If u think your daughters will escape all the things u did to pple's daughters in movies...then u re on a long thing!!
Men will spoil them badly
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Zamfaran: 5:39pm
...Angel, Princess, Beautiful and Golden-Michelle...
And what manner of names are these?
14 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Praktikals(m): 5:39pm
I m in love with the 3rd girl (L-R)
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:39pm
Whizpeter:
Nah wa ooo
1 Like
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by udejiga17(m): 5:39pm
Whizpeter:
So what wrong with the compound??
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by jeromzy(m): 5:39pm
What I know about those that write"those that gv a fvck..."are juveniles, untrained, uncultured, uncivilized,envious and aren't meant to be on nairaland but on other social sites like 2go...any abuses from anyone may God forgive u.
6 Likes
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Gariki: 5:39pm
If his girls saw his soft porn wetin dam go do
1 Like
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by Tobium1(m): 5:40pm
Whizpeter:
What do u expect from an overcrowded lagos houses? Na soo
1 Like
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 5:40pm
Tony, watch out for donsmith, am coming for them. You can't kiss my omotola and Genevieve and you don't expect me to pay back.
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by maximunimpact(m): 5:41pm
i am now more regular to nairaland, thanks to IDAF Crew.....those guys are good, i smell Seun's hand in it to make here more fun
|Re: Tony Umez Flaunts His 4 Daughters (photos) by bettercreature(m): 5:43pm
So this lady is not his daughter after all
23 Likes 2 Shares
Korede Bello Signs His First Endorsement / Serrrriously, What is This? ...what is This? PIC!!! / Ice Prince Pictured With Yakubu Gowon
Viewing this topic: Godsblessing(m), kindy51(m), OlowoB(m), ishowdotgmail(m), spartanx(m), samdelaw(m), adisaigbo1(m), SwissIBRA(m), IamZod(m), Chiefpriest1(m), skills50(m), wagzyl, NathanBabs(m), Frank65(m), rothmas21(m), klax(m), OkoNDOoBo, Oilwell(m), KingsJohnson(m), phelps007, cosmic22(m), Kayus4real, Eaglefly, figur, iamsparrow(m), Aladinn(m), NJPot(m), toliz(f), TheInquisitor, Eleganza33(f), mcocolok(m), shinarlaura(f), JECU, defunk, kesmiraAutos(m), funshybam(m), Mkpakala, vickiej(m), laris, charlesucheh(m), redbottles(m), freda506(f), stmichael001(m), Massive001, eipreel(f), jsayor(m), edlion57(m), Andremani(m), ak33n(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), mistarsam(m), Animaxwell(m), desiigner(m), naturalwaves, Cletus77(m), obataokenwa(m), imikibrahim, Litblogger(f) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7