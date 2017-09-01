₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,708 members, 3,793,239 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:40 PM

Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (31634 Views)

Unoaku Anyadike Receives Chieftaincy Title In Anambra (photos) / Unoaku Anyadike's Son 6th Birthday Is Today (Photo) / 2015 MBGN Queen, Unoaku Anyadike Contested Last Year But Lost (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by fancyhandsome(m): 4:18pm
Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 is arguably the talk of the town, the pageant grand finale comes up tonight and that will bring to an end the reign of Unoaku Anyadike.

The Anambra born model won the pageant 2years ago and she has represented Nigeria in most international contest.

These are few photos of the beauty queen she shared recently prior to her handover over tonight.

http://www.modelssphere.com/2017/09/new-photos-of-reigning-most-beautiful.html?m=0

Cc: lailasticlala

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by IamAirforce1: 4:19pm
Omg

This girl is so beautiful

Please is she still single , I'm in love

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by mofeoluwadassah: 4:20pm
beautiful kiss

2 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by IamAirforce1: 4:22pm
mofeoluwadassah:
beautiful kiss
If to sey you fine like her, I for don make you my number 3 girl friend since

8 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by mofeoluwadassah: 4:33pm
IamAirforce1:

If to sey you fine like her, I for don make you my number 3 girl friend since
even if i nor fine ehn....no be your type dem dey talk kiss

90 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by BoyHuncho(m): 4:34pm
IamAirforce1:
Omg

This girl is so beautiful

Please is she still single , I'm in love

so you are no more in love with Asake that lives down the street cheesy wink

28 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 4:34pm
She's beautiful better than dat Miss Ambassador for Peace contestant

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:35pm
She is almost there...the only way to test her "beauty & brain" is to let her represent Ng to a world beauty pageant like Miss World, Miss International or Miss Universe ... juz in case, she never tried these prestigious events..

2 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by IamAirforce1: 4:36pm
BoyHuncho:


so you are no more in love with Asake that lives down the street cheesy wink

Lol

Her name is not Asake

Her name is Berry Ice the daughter of business mogul cheesy

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by BoyHuncho(m): 4:39pm
IamAirforce1:


Lol

Her name is not Asake

Her name is Berry Ice the daughter of business mogul cheesy

Lol bro grin

No be only berry ice..na coco ice

27 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Larrey(f): 6:34pm
Wow, she's pretty without makeup

5 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by drizslim(m): 8:30pm
Truth be told she's beautiful

but of what use is this pageantry stuff to human..

Making some of our future mothers deter and go astray

modelling needs to be scrapped out!

Btw where's my Nigga Nnamdi Usain Bolt Kanu?

7 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Roon9(m): 8:30pm
Most beautiful is an exaggerated term yea
Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by lagosboyz4life: 8:31pm
mtchewwww pussssssy sharing.

1 Like

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by HRich(m): 8:31pm
Will that lead her all the ways to Heaven

Beauty without Christ

Beauty without Character

Beauty without Home Training

Vanity Upon Vanity

5 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by dessz(m): 8:31pm
omo see bobby, abeg who get that Jonathan pic

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by pablokabo: 8:31pm
mofeoluwadassah:
beautiful kiss

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by lagosboyz4life: 8:31pm
fancyhandsome:
Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 is arguably the talk of the town, the pageant grand finale comes up tonight and that will bring to an end the reign of Unoaku Anyadike.

The Anambra born model won the pageant 2years ago and she has represented Nigeria in most international contest.

These are few photos of the beauty queen she shared recently prior to her handover over tonight.

http://www.modelssphere.com/2017/09/new-photos-of-reigning-most-beautiful.html?m=0

Cc: lailasticlala


All contest lost. Ugly girl.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by benosky(m): 8:32pm
With my present account balance...
I'm finally able to get my choice car.

Some people advise that i should get a black color but I think this BLUE color is OK...

Or what do you think guyz?

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by lathrowinger: 8:32pm
This girl nor fine reach, Funke Akindele or Bisola big brota
Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by letusbepieces: 8:32pm
VERY UGLY.

NDIIGBO STOP BRING THE UGLY ONES TO OUR REGION BIKO NU.

1 Like

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by anungangampu: 8:33pm
She has done something about her fore face ivsee
Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Franzinni: 8:33pm
Pretty ..,.check
Sexy...check
Phuckable......check check check
Photoshoped .......absolute check


Beautiful .....................error 404!

You see beauty can not be determined by looking at a picture ...beauty comes from withing ...

But slayQueenification ....that one dey show from faaaaaaaaaarrrrr.....

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by gcey2k(m): 8:33pm
IamAirforce1:
Omg

This girl is so beautiful

Please is she still single , I'm in love

So you fon finally troway d one wey give you akpu, corn and ciggar combo angry angry grin

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 8:33pm
Ok
Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Bitchiamjay(m): 8:33pm
Igbo amaka .

Chic too fine!


mean while




ASUU strike has stopped some slay queens 4rm posting pictures in mansion and cars, bcoz they are now in their father's house ��



#YOLO

2 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by iluvpomo(m): 8:33pm
IamAirforce1:
Omg

This girl is so beautiful

Please is she still single , I'm in love
You clown ... a few days ago you created a thread celebrating your girlfriend cooking for you (see here) ... Unoaku Anyadike is way out of you league.

2 Likes

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by wunmi590(m): 8:34pm
Beautiful without paint grin
Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by goldenceo1: 8:34pm
beauty with height... even with little make up she still slay as a beauty queen....

1 Like

Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by emymeeky: 8:35pm
Nawa o. See chest
Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Okwute001: 8:35pm
Achara ugo nwa....the Bebe la hot!!!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Odunlade Adekola Reacts To News Of Welcoming Baby With Bukola Adeeyo / Waje’s Daughter, Emerald's 17th Birthday Is Today / Walter Anga Flaunts His Chubby Daughter (adorable Photo)

Viewing this topic: LovelyFunmi(f), Kylexy3000(m), ModJ1(m), fash78(m), Pretty2265(f), glogirl(f), ogokam, mrtayesynchro(m), mupre, Omotollad(f), enniewest(f), DaddyGngeess(m), bobianoz, ladychicheers(f), ajeamos, Jordisco, CaptainBUGGY, skykenny(m), psycho1(m), wendypenny, zagala2, chuk9, Tascom236, Mohadzz(m), Bec(f), Jonbold(m), jk1e, zulex880, ogwucheveekee(f), K9drogo, brostheo(m), highchief3(m), tigertail, babeicent, alexialin, brayan(m), Charleynmuo, elyte(m), Ibunkun1(m), Goodoldays(m), Yinka93(m), LAZAREY, slowbreeze(f), Treasure17(m), lekenzie, Beress(m), crazydude1, profhenrii, oregan(m) and 68 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.