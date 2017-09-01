Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (31634 Views)

The Anambra born model won the pageant 2years ago and she has represented Nigeria in most international contest.



These are few photos of the beauty queen she shared recently prior to her handover over tonight.



http://www.modelssphere.com/2017/09/new-photos-of-reigning-most-beautiful.html?m=0



Omg



This girl is so beautiful



Please is she still single , I'm in love 43 Likes 2 Shares

beautiful 2 Likes

mofeoluwadassah:

beautiful If to sey you fine like her, I for don make you my number 3 girl friend since If to sey you fine like her, I for don make you my number 3 girl friend since 8 Likes 4 Shares

IamAirforce1:



If to sey you fine like her, I for don make you my number 3 girl friend since even if i nor fine ehn....no be your type dem dey talk even if i nor fine ehn....no be your type dem dey talk 90 Likes 8 Shares

IamAirforce1:

Omg



This girl is so beautiful



Please is she still single , I'm in love

so you are no more in love with Asake that lives down the street 28 Likes

She's beautiful better than dat Miss Ambassador for Peace contestant 7 Likes 2 Shares

She is almost there...the only way to test her "beauty & brain" is to let her represent Ng to a world beauty pageant like Miss World, Miss International or Miss Universe ... juz in case, she never tried these prestigious events.. 2 Likes

BoyHuncho:





so you are no more in love with Asake that lives down the street

Lol



Her name is not Asake



Her name is Berry Ice the daughter of business mogul LolHer name is not AsakeHer name is Berry Ice the daughter of business mogul 3 Likes 2 Shares

IamAirforce1:





Lol



Her name is not Asake



Her name is Berry Ice the daughter of business mogul





No be only berry ice..na coco ice Lol broNo be only berry ice..na coco ice 27 Likes

Wow, she's pretty without makeup 5 Likes

Truth be told she's beautiful



but of what use is this pageantry stuff to human..



Making some of our future mothers deter and go astray



modelling needs to be scrapped out!



Btw where's my Nigga Nnamdi Usain Bolt Kanu? 7 Likes

Most beautiful is an exaggerated term yea

mtchewwww pussssssy sharing. 1 Like





Beauty without Christ



Beauty without Character



Beauty without Home Training



Vanity Upon Vanity Will that lead her all the ways to HeavenBeauty without ChristBeauty without CharacterBeauty without Home TrainingVanity Upon Vanity 5 Likes

omo see bobby, abeg who get that Jonathan pic 1 Like 1 Share

mofeoluwadassah:

beautiful 1 Like 1 Share

fancyhandsome:

All contest lost. Ugly girl. All contest lost. Ugly girl. 3 Likes 1 Share

This girl nor fine reach, Funke Akindele or Bisola big brota

VERY UGLY.



NDIIGBO STOP BRING THE UGLY ONES TO OUR REGION BIKO NU. 1 Like

She has done something about her fore face ivsee

Pretty ..,.check

Sexy...check

Phuckable......check check check

Photoshoped .......absolute check





Beautiful .....................error 404!



You see beauty can not be determined by looking at a picture ...beauty comes from withing ...



But slayQueenification ....that one dey show from faaaaaaaaaarrrrr..... 6 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:

Omg



This girl is so beautiful



Please is she still single , I'm in love

So you fon finally troway d one wey give you akpu, corn and ciggar combo So you fon finally troway d one wey give you akpu, corn and ciggar combo 9 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Igbo amaka .



Chic too fine!





mean while









ASUU strike has stopped some slay queens 4rm posting pictures in mansion and cars, bcoz they are now in their father's house ��







#YOLO 2 Likes

IamAirforce1:

Omg



This girl is so beautiful



Please is she still single , I'm in love You clown ... a few days ago you created a thread celebrating your girlfriend cooking for you ( You clown ... a few days ago you created a thread celebrating your girlfriend cooking for you ( see here ) ... Unoaku Anyadike is way out of you league. 2 Likes

Beautiful without paint

beauty with height... even with little make up she still slay as a beauty queen.... 1 Like

Nawa o. See chest