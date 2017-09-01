₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by fancyhandsome(m): 4:18pm
Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 is arguably the talk of the town, the pageant grand finale comes up tonight and that will bring to an end the reign of Unoaku Anyadike.
The Anambra born model won the pageant 2years ago and she has represented Nigeria in most international contest.
These are few photos of the beauty queen she shared recently prior to her handover over tonight.
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by IamAirforce1: 4:19pm
Omg
This girl is so beautiful
Please is she still single , I'm in love
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by mofeoluwadassah: 4:20pm
beautiful
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by IamAirforce1: 4:22pm
mofeoluwadassah:If to sey you fine like her, I for don make you my number 3 girl friend since
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by mofeoluwadassah: 4:33pm
IamAirforce1:even if i nor fine ehn....no be your type dem dey talk
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by BoyHuncho(m): 4:34pm
IamAirforce1:
so you are no more in love with Asake that lives down the street
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 4:34pm
She's beautiful better than dat Miss Ambassador for Peace contestant
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:35pm
She is almost there...the only way to test her "beauty & brain" is to let her represent Ng to a world beauty pageant like Miss World, Miss International or Miss Universe ... juz in case, she never tried these prestigious events..
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by IamAirforce1: 4:36pm
BoyHuncho:
Lol
Her name is not Asake
Her name is Berry Ice the daughter of business mogul
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by BoyHuncho(m): 4:39pm
IamAirforce1:
Lol bro
No be only berry ice..na coco ice
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Larrey(f): 6:34pm
Wow, she's pretty without makeup
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by drizslim(m): 8:30pm
Truth be told she's beautiful
but of what use is this pageantry stuff to human..
Making some of our future mothers deter and go astray
modelling needs to be scrapped out!
Btw where's my Nigga Nnamdi Usain Bolt Kanu?
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Roon9(m): 8:30pm
Most beautiful is an exaggerated term yea
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by lagosboyz4life: 8:31pm
mtchewwww pussssssy sharing.
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by HRich(m): 8:31pm
Will that lead her all the ways to Heaven
Beauty without Christ
Beauty without Character
Beauty without Home Training
Vanity Upon Vanity
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by dessz(m): 8:31pm
omo see bobby, abeg who get that Jonathan pic
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by pablokabo: 8:31pm
mofeoluwadassah:
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by lagosboyz4life: 8:31pm
fancyhandsome:
All contest lost. Ugly girl.
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by benosky(m): 8:32pm
With my present account balance...
I'm finally able to get my choice car.
Some people advise that i should get a black color but I think this BLUE color is OK...
Or what do you think guyz?
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by lathrowinger: 8:32pm
This girl nor fine reach, Funke Akindele or Bisola big brota
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by letusbepieces: 8:32pm
VERY UGLY.
NDIIGBO STOP BRING THE UGLY ONES TO OUR REGION BIKO NU.
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by anungangampu: 8:33pm
She has done something about her fore face ivsee
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Franzinni: 8:33pm
Pretty ..,.check
Sexy...check
Phuckable......check check check
Photoshoped .......absolute check
Beautiful .....................error 404!
You see beauty can not be determined by looking at a picture ...beauty comes from withing ...
But slayQueenification ....that one dey show from faaaaaaaaaarrrrr.....
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by gcey2k(m): 8:33pm
IamAirforce1:
So you fon finally troway d one wey give you akpu, corn and ciggar combo
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 8:33pm
Ok
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Bitchiamjay(m): 8:33pm
Igbo amaka .
Chic too fine!
mean while
ASUU strike has stopped some slay queens 4rm posting pictures in mansion and cars, bcoz they are now in their father's house ��
#YOLO
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by iluvpomo(m): 8:33pm
IamAirforce1:You clown ... a few days ago you created a thread celebrating your girlfriend cooking for you (see here) ... Unoaku Anyadike is way out of you league.
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by wunmi590(m): 8:34pm
Beautiful without paint
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by goldenceo1: 8:34pm
beauty with height... even with little make up she still slay as a beauty queen....
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by emymeeky: 8:35pm
Nawa o. See chest
|Re: Unoaku Anyadike: New Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria by Okwute001: 8:35pm
Achara ugo nwa....the Bebe la hot!!!
