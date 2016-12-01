₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by honey001(m): 5:59pm On Jan 08
Please, I will like to know which one is better out of the two jobs, he presently works in one of the federal govt agency and another door opens at one of the newly established private university as non teaching staff. both jobs has same schedule. Salary of the fresh job not known yet, but was told that it operates on Federal scale too.... a
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by 2el(m): 6:08pm On Jan 08
honey001:
connect me as ur replacement with the Federal Jobs and go for the Private University Job...
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by LilChamp: 7:22pm On Jan 08
honey001:
Whc of the new private University, is it owned by church or individual. B4 I give my advice.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by honey001(m): 8:13pm On Jan 08
LilChamp:
Church.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by George2016(m): 7:08am
Ask Google
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by nony43(m): 7:08am
Which kind question b this biko. Is there any work that more secured than Federal work. Federal work is you enter be say you don enter
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by mailingdgreat: 7:10am
Guy hold ur federal govt job like egg o. Dat Na opportunity well many dey look for and dem no see.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Araoluwa005(m): 7:10am
I think the federal government job is better by far
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by nmreports: 7:10am
Depends on two things:
1. Your goals in life (You love the academic enviroment or you love the flexibility that FG jobs provide).
2. Your career path or choice of career path (Accountant or an engineer).
However, very risky to join a newly established private uni. Some of them have challenges paying remuneration.
Read How To Avoid Career Mistakes: http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/12/how-to-avoid-career-mistakes.html
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by kbams241: 7:11am
non is beta..go and register for n=power..or sign up for d N5000 monthly pay..mtchewww
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by OpssonD1: 7:11am
Details are sketchy. What are the incentives for the private university?
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Generalkorex(m): 7:11am
Fed govt
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Phinity318(m): 7:11am
Bro go for Federal, ur prospects is very high with the Fed.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Pavore9: 7:12am
The Federal govt job offers more security.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by KealDrogo: 7:12am
Mr original poster, this shouldn't be a question yes the private job may pay more at the beginning but how secured is the job in the long run? With all these hiring and firing competition among private companies/organizations in Nigeria how long do you think you can last on that job. Take it from me nothing beats Federal job, The packages that comes with it are too good. Not to talk about the free time you will have pursuing other things. Even President Buhari will acknowledge this.
Privates don't allow you breathing space they will excessively milk you for every penny you being paid.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by mayorkyzo(m): 7:15am
There is nothing more secured than a federal job....
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Adonis3: 7:16am
If you wanna avoid stress and for better job security and flexibility
Biko stay with the federal job oo... Ehen!
#Adonis3HasSpoken
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by yomalex(m): 7:17am
depends on the type of private university sha
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Benjom(m): 7:20am
I'll choose private over federal anyday.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by jericco1(m): 7:20am
Government
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Praktikals(m): 7:27am
Majority carry the vote: Go for fedira.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Immatex(m): 7:28am
So things have turned so bad in this country that people now have doubts about Federal jobs
In the good old days, questions like this never arose for any reason.
A federal job with assured salaries, allowances, gratuity and pension
This change is a curse!
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by truthspeaks: 7:29am
His decision. So dat u don't blame any1 for advising u wrong. Make ur decision n take responsibility for it
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by Withambition: 7:30am
honey001:the Federal Government appointment has what is called "statutory flavour" which means they cannot just wake up one day and lay him off except he is guilty of gross misconduct.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by victorD3: 7:30am
Private Universities owe sometimes up to 5 month salary. If you most choose them go for Government Job. Opposition party and media noises etc would never allow government owe you that much.
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by austinosita(m): 7:31am
Thank you for telling us you have connection
Re: Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? by justscorchone(m): 7:31am
I swear this post came right on cue,this is my situation right now.the private company pays better monthly in my case,while the federal job provides job security.
