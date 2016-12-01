Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Which One Is Better, Federal Govt Job In A Parastatal Of Private University? (1840 Views)

Please, I will like to know which one is better out of the two jobs, he presently works in one of the federal govt agency and another door opens at one of the newly established private university as non teaching staff. both jobs has same schedule. Salary of the fresh job not known yet, but was told that it operates on Federal scale too.... a

honey001:

honey001:

Whc of the new private University, is it owned by church or individual. B4 I give my advice. Whc of the new private University, is it owned by church or individual. B4 I give my advice.

Whc of the new private University, is it owned by church or individual. B4 I give my advice.

Church. Church.

Which kind question b this biko. Is there any work that more secured than Federal work. Federal work is you enter be say you don enter

Guy hold ur federal govt job like egg o. Dat Na opportunity well many dey look for and dem no see.

I think the federal government job is better by far





1. Your goals in life (You love the academic enviroment or you love the flexibility that FG jobs provide).

2. Your career path or choice of career path (Accountant or an engineer).



However, very risky to join a newly established private uni. Some of them have challenges paying remuneration.



Details are sketchy. What are the incentives for the private university?

Fed govt

Bro go for Federal, ur prospects is very high with the Fed.

The Federal govt job offers more security.

yes the private job may pay more at the beginning but how secured is the job in the long run? With all these hiring and firing competition among private companies/organizations in Nigeria how long do you think you can last on that job. Take it from me nothing beats Federal job, The packages that comes with it are too good. Not to talk about the free time you will have pursuing other things. Even President Buhari will acknowledge this.

Privates don't allow you breathing space they will excessively milk you for every penny you being paid. Mr original poster, this shouldn't be a questionyes the private job may pay more at the beginning but how secured is the job in the long run? With all these hiring and firing competition among private companies/organizations in Nigeria how long do you think you can last on that job. Take it from me nothing beats Federal job, The packages that comes with it are too good. Not to talk about the free time you will have pursuing other things. Even President Buhari will acknowledge this.Privates don't allow you breathing space they will excessively milk you for every penny you being paid.

There is nothing more secured than a federal job....





If you wanna avoid stress and for better job security and flexibility





Biko stay with the federal job oo... Ehen!



























depends on the type of private university sha

I'll choose private over federal anyday.

Government

In the good old days, questions like this never arose for any reason.



A federal job with assured salaries, allowances, gratuity and pension



This change is a curse! So things have turned so bad in this country that people now have doubts about Federal jobsIn the good old days, questions like this never arose for any reason.A federal job with assured salaries, allowances, gratuity and pensionThis change is a curse!

His decision. So dat u don't blame any1 for advising u wrong. Make ur decision n take responsibility for it

honey001:

Please, I will like to know which one is better out of the two jobs, he presently works in one of the federal govt agency and another door opens at one of the newly established private university as non teaching staff. both jobs has same schedule. Salary of the fresh job not known yet, but was told that it operates on Federal scale too.... a the Federal Government appointment has what is called "statutory flavour" which means they cannot just wake up one day and lay him off except he is guilty of gross misconduct. the Federal Government appointment has what is called "statutory flavour" which means they cannot just wake up one day and lay him off except he is guilty of gross misconduct.

Private Universities owe sometimes up to 5 month salary. If you most choose them go for Government Job. Opposition party and media noises etc would never allow government owe you that much.

