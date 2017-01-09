₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Fynestboi: 12:56pm
*NOTIFICATION OF MISSING 500L OAU STUDENT!!!*
This is a crucial notice to the general public of missing 500level student of quantity surveying who goes by the name *Miss Orjiugo Christiana Obumeke*.
She was last Day Seen on Wednesday, Jan 4th 2017 while traveling down to Ile Ife from Aba
Please contact 08023016464, 08080888719, 08022480981
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by mengho(m): 1:06pm
Ok!!! We shall contact the nearest police outpost when we spot her.
Hope she is found soon
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by DebbyChris(f): 3:19pm
I pray she is found soon...
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Movingcoil(m): 3:22pm
Big girl like this to miss?
She will come back, no worries people.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by nwaimoroseyaho: 3:23pm
she shall return safe and sound. Amen
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by omanifrank(m): 3:23pm
oh, na wa
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by rattlesnake(m): 3:24pm
I RETURN HER BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IN JESUS NAME
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by prinzfavian(m): 3:24pm
May She be found soon, Jah's Willing.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by yankeedude(m): 3:24pm
I pray she is found soon, hale and hearty.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by delerx(m): 3:24pm
The lord shall give hope to the hopeless
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by hismerhill(m): 3:24pm
Make God return her safe to her family Insha Allah nothing bad will happen to her.....
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by muller102: 3:25pm
I hope its not what I am thinking.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Benjom(m): 3:25pm
You'll be found... and so shall it be!
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Dcaliphate(m): 3:25pm
She will be found hale and hearty in the name of Jesus! Amen.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:25pm
she wil be found in Jesus name amen
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Atiku2019: 3:26pm
God is surely in Control
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Ptoocool(m): 3:26pm
MY PROPHECIES FOR 2017
1. This lady will soon be found
2. Check at her BF place; there she'll be relaxing on the rug
3. After she's found, fynestboi will open another thread, thanking my gods for this great remedy I gave for her loss..
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Uchennazico: 3:26pm
Call her bf
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by orlagunners(m): 3:26pm
She look serious and holy,if not i sud av ask them to go check za oza room...
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Hopealive724: 3:26pm
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by wintersnow(m): 3:27pm
Let me see those idgaf crew...
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Dildo(m): 3:27pm
She go 7 days evangelism.She go return.See her holy face.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Mr2kay2: 3:28pm
Nawa o
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by datola: 3:28pm
kenonze:
Nothing sad about it.
Let's pray she comes back safe ad sound.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by BlueRayDick: 3:28pm
Ask her friends for her boyfriend's details and check her there, when I mean her fiends I mean her real friends, not her church friends o.....U never can tell.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:28pm
She is redeemed daughter of Zion so she can never be missing. She will be home very soon
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Divay22(f): 3:29pm
Hope you get found soon
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by moscobabs(m): 3:29pm
Beautiful and Innocent, I'm very sure she is not a wayward
May she be found soon.
God of Adeboye locate her and bring her back home.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Dildo(m): 3:29pm
I never been hear say a male undergraduate is missing.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by Besto(m): 3:30pm
Prolly in one boi huz.
Re: Missing 500L OAU Female Student (Pictured) by GMBuhari: 3:31pm
Got this on whatsapp today
Hope they find her alive and well
