*NOTIFICATION OF MISSING 500L OAU STUDENT!!!*

This is a crucial notice to the general public of missing 500level student of quantity surveying who goes by the name *Miss Orjiugo Christiana Obumeke*.



She was last Day Seen on Wednesday, Jan 4th 2017 while traveling down to Ile Ife from Aba



Please contact 08023016464, 08080888719, 08022480981 1 Like 1 Share

Ok!!! We shall contact the nearest police outpost when we spot her.



Hope she is found soon

I pray she is found soon... 2 Likes

Big girl like this to miss?

She will come back, no worries people. 1 Like

she shall return safe and sound. Amen 1 Like

oh, na wa

I RETURN HER BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IN JESUS NAME 3 Likes

May She be found soon, Jah's Willing. 1 Like

I pray she is found soon, hale and hearty. 1 Like

The lord shall give hope to the hopeless 1 Like

Make God return her safe to her family Insha Allah nothing bad will happen to her.....

I hope its not what I am thinking. 1 Like

You'll be found... and so shall it be! 2 Likes

She will be found hale and hearty in the name of Jesus! Amen. 1 Like

she wil be found in Jesus name amen 2 Likes

God is surely in Control

.

Call her bf 1 Like

She look serious and holy,if not i sud av ask them to go check za oza room... 5 Likes

She go 7 days evangelism.She go return.See her holy face. 1 Like

Nothing sad about it.



Let's pray she comes back safe ad sound. Nothing sad about it.Let's pray she comes back safe ad sound.

Ask her friends for her boyfriend's details and check her there, when I mean her fiends I mean her real friends, not her church friends o.....U never can tell. 1 Like

She is redeemed daughter of Zion so she can never be missing. She will be home very soon 1 Like

Hope you get found soon

Beautiful and Innocent, I'm very sure she is not a wayward



May she be found soon.





God of Adeboye locate her and bring her back home.

I never been hear say a male undergraduate is missing.

